Nexans SA (NEXS.PA)

Name Description

Georges Chodron de Courcel Mr. Georges Chodron de Courcel serves as Chairman of the Board of Nexans S.A. since March 31, 2016. He serves as a Director of Nexans S.A. since June 15, 2001. He is also Chairman of the Audit and Accounts Committee and Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He started at BNP in 1972. After holding various roles, he became Deputy Managing Director in 1993 and then Appointed Managing Director in 1996. From 1999 to 2003, he served as a Member of the Executive Committee and Head of the financing and investment bank of BNP Paribas. He is Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas and Member of the Executive Committee. He holds a number of other positions, including Vice Chairman of Fortis Bank SA/NV (BNP Paribas group), Director of Bouygues SA, Alstom, FFP (Societe Fonciere, Financiere et de Participations), Erbe SA, GBL (Groupe Bruxelles Lambert), CNP (Compagnie Nationale a Portefeuille) and Member of the Supervisory Board of Lagardere SCA. He is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris.

Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge Mr. Arnaud Poupart-Lafarge serves as Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans S.A. since May 15, 2014. His perimeter covers all operational activities of the Company, including all geographical areas: Europe, Middle East, Russia, Africa, North America and South America, Asia-Pacific as well as the High Voltage Business Group. The Industry, Supply chain and Purchasing departments also report to him. He has over 20 years of experience in the Metallurgy industry. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is also Executive Vice President, CEO of ArcelorMittal Long Carbon Europe. Within the groups Usinor and then Arcelor-Mittal, he led the international operations in Europe, Africa and the Community of Independent States, the former Soviet Republics. He obtained a degree in Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique and a Master of Science degree in Economics from Stanford University.

Nicolas Badre Mr. Nicolas Badre serves as a Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee at Nexans S.A. since April 2, 2012. Mr. Badre held at ‘Groupe Saint-Gobain’ (1995 – 2007) various Financial Directorship positions in operational subsidiaries across the group globally. In 2007, Mr. Badre joined the Owens Corning group as European Financial Director, where he was responsible for executing financial processes across its European operations. While at Owens Corning, he also managed the operational financial direction in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) as well as two divisions operating worldwide. Mr. Badre graduated from the Haute Ecole de Commerce (HEC), Paris and has a CEMS Master in Management (Community of European Management Schools). He has also achieved the following French Ministry of Finances qualification: Cycle des Hautes Etudes pour le Developpement Economique

Pascal Portevin Mr. Pascal Portevin serves as Senior Corporate Executive Vice President, International and Operations, Member of the Executive Committee at Nexans S.A. Until 2011, Mr. Portevin was Senior Corporate Executive Vice President in charge of the Middle East, Russia and Africa, Asia-Pacific, North America and South America Areas, as well as commercial & innovation policies for the Group. From 2003 to 2009, he was Executive Vice-President in charge of Strategic Operations and between 1999 and 2003, President of the Telecom Division at Nexans. From 1996 to 1999, he was appointed Managing Director of the General Market product line with the Cables and Components sector of Alcatel after having headed its Telecommunications Cable operations. From 1993 to 1996 he was Chief Executive Officer of Alcatel Fibres Optiques, then Director of Operations of the Optical Fibres product line. From 1990 to 1993 he was Technical Director of Alcatel North America when the Claremont (North Carolina) optical fibres factory was being built. From 1988 to 1990, he was the CEO of CGTI, a subsidiary of Alcatel specialized in the microwave communication. He began his career with Cables de Lyon in 1985. Mr. Portevin is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and of the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications.

Benjamin Fitoussi Mr. Benjamin Fitoussi serves as Senior Executive Vice President, MERA (Middle-East Russia Africa) and Industry Solutions & Projects Business Group of at Nexans SA. He served as Senior Corporate Vice President, Strategy and Business Development and Member of the Executive Committee at Nexans SA. He started his career at Gemini Consulting as a consultant specializing in the automotive and aeronautic sectors in 1996. In 2000, Mr. Fitoussi moved to Roland Berger Strategy Consultants where he was responsible for managing and driving simultaneous multi-national projects in the aerospace and defence, and transportation sectors. Mr. Fitoussi then moved to Alstom Power in 2006. While at Alstom, he held different positions, based in France and Switzerland: VP Marketing & Strategy, Supply Chain Director and VP Boiler Product Line. He has an engineering degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Mecanique et d'Aeronautique, and a Masters in management from the French business school of Hautes Etudes Economiques (HEC) of Paris.

Christopher Guerin Mr. Christopher Guerin serves as the Senior Executive Vice President - Europe and Telecom/Datacom, Power Accessories Business Groups, Member of the Executive Committee at Nexans S.A. Christopher began his career in sales with Linde Group in 1995 during two years in England before joining Alcatel Cables in 1997 in the Metallurgy Division, he held various sales and marketing Directorship positions. He joined Nexans’ headquarters in 2005 as Sales Director Europe, and lead the Sales Transformation program for the Group. In 2007 Christopher was appointed Vice President of Marketing for the Industry sector, and in 2009 became the General Manager of the Industry Activity in France. In 2011, he was appointed Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Industry Market line in Europe.

Dirk Steinbrink Mr. Dirk Steinbrink serves as the Senior Executive Vice President High Voltage and Member of the Executive Committee at Nexans S.A. Until June 1, 2011 Mr. Steinbrink was responsible for the Land High Voltage Business Group. In 2007 and 2008 he was Managing Director of a privately owned company in Germany, Harting Electric. Mr. Steinbrink was appointed Managing Director of Nexans SA's Hanover unit in 2004, and held different responsibilities between 1999 and 2006 in the Hanover management and Product Line organization. He joined Alcatel Cable in 1998 as Head of Project Management & Export Sales in Hanover. Mr. Steinbrink is graduated as a doctor of Electrical Engineering in High-Voltages from the University of Wuppertal.

Anne-Marie Cambourieu Ms. Anne-Marie Cambourieu serves as the Senior Corporate Vice President - Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee of Nexans S.A. since November 1, 2012. Prior to joining Nexans SA in 2012, Ms. Cambourieu held the position of Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources at Accor. Prior to that she was Executive Vice President Human Resources in Bull from 2009 to 2010. She also held high level Human Resource positions in the French Group Danone from 1997 to 2008 and the Dutch Group Whirlpool from 1988 to 1997. Her career commenced in Philips France as HR Manager. Ms. Cambourieu holds Masters degrees in private law and in personnel management & labor law.

Marie-Cecile De Fougieres Ms. Marie-Cecile De Fougieres serves as Director representing employee shareholders of NEXANS S.A. since May 12, 2016. She began her career in 1996 in the logistics department of a leading sports retailer. In 1999 she joined the Nexans Group where she has held both on-site operations positions as well as corporate head-office posts in management control/finance, IT, project management, and logistics and supply chain management, in both France and abroad. She currently reports to the Vice President, Strategy and Transformation and helps project managers to implement the Group’s strategic and transformation projects. She holds a master’s degree in fundamental physics and is also a graduate from Ecole de Management de Lyon where she studied financial and management control for the industrial sector – a program that was run in conjunction with the Ecole Centrale de Lyon.

Fanny Letier Ms. Fanny Letier is a Director - representative of Bpifrance Participations at Nexans SA. since May 15, 2014. She is the Director of the France Investissements Regions fund at Bpifrance. She has been a Director of France Investissements Regions funds within Bpifrance Participations since September 2013, and is in charge of an investment program in equity. Prior to joining Bpifrance she served with the French civil service, holding various posts within the Ministry of Finance (notably head of the Corporate Financing and Development Office in the Treasury Department), as well as the position of Secretary General of the Interministerial Committee for Industrial Restructuring (from 2010 to 2012) and Deputy Chief of Staff at the Industrial Recovery Ministry (2012-2013). She was also a financial advisor for the Permanent Representation of France to the EU in Brussels from 2008 to 2010.

Andronico Luksic Craig Mr. Andronico Luksic Craig is a Director - representative of Invexans at Nexans S.A. since May 14, 2013. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Quinenco. He holds several offices within the companies of the Quinenco Group. Since 2002, he has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco de Chile, one of the main financial institutions in Chile. Also, within the Quinenco Group, he is Chairman of the Board of Directors of LQ Inversiones Financieras, Chairman of the Management Board of Compania Cervecerías Unidas (CCU), and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Compania Sudamericana de Vapores (CSAV) and a member of the Board of Directors of Teck Pack and Antofagasta Minerals Plc.

Francisco Perez Mackenna Mr. Francisco Perez Mackenna serves as Director - representative of Invexans at Nexans S.A. since November 10, 2011. He is Member of the Company's Nominating and Compensation Committee. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Chilean Company Quinenco S.A. and also serves as a Director of a number of companies belonging to Quinenco group, including Banco de Chile, Madeco and Cia. Cervecerias Unidas S.A. He graduated from Universidad Catolica de Chile with a degree in Business Administration and an MBA degree from University of Chicago.

Hubert Porte Mr. Hubert Porte serves as a Director - representative of Invexans at Nexans S.A. since November 10, 2011. He is Executive Chairman of Ecus Private Equity SA investment fund, which was founded in 2004 and is dedicated to investments in Chile through private equity fund Axa Capital Chile I. Mr. Porte is Executive Chairman of Ecus Administradora General de Fondos SA, Director of Plastic Omnium SA Chili and Managing Partner of Latin American Asset Management Advisors Ltd. He graduated from European Business School Paris with a degree in Business Administration.

Cyrille Duval Mr. Cyrille Duval serves as an Independent Director at Nexans S.A. since May 31, 2011. He is also Member of the Company's Accounts and Audit Committee. Mr. Duval is General Secretary of Eramet Alloys, Director of Eramet. He is also Chief Operating Officer of SIMA (Eramet group), Chief Executive officer of CEIR SAS, Chairman of Forges de Monplaisir (Eramet group) and Brown Europe (Eramet group), Legal Manager of Transmet (Eramet group) and Sorame SCA, Director of Eramet, Comilog (Eramet group) and Metal Securities (Eramet group).

Jerome Gallot Mr. Jerome Gallot serves as an Independent Director at Nexans S.A. since May 10, 2007. He is also Member of the Audit and Accounts Committee and Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company since 2008. He joined the Secretariat General du Comite Interministeriel pour les questions de Cooperation Economique Europeenne (SGCI) from 1989 to 1992, then moved to work within the budget management. Mr. Gallot was then consecutively Chief of Staff for the Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Postal and Telecommunications services and Foreign Trade, Ministry for the Public Sector and Ministry attached to Finance from 1993 to 1997. He then served as Managing Director of Competition, Consumption and Fraud Repression at the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry from 1997 to 2003 before moving to the Caisse des Depots et Consignations as Director and Member of the Executive Committee. He was appointed Chairman of CDC Entreprise in 2006. He is Advisor to the Chairman of Veolia Transdev. He is also Director of Caixa Seguros (Brazilian subsidiary of CNP Assurances). He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Veronique Guillot-Pelpel Ms. Veronique Guillot-Pelpel serves as Independent Director of Nexans S.A. since May 25, 2010. Prior to that she was Senior Corporate Vice President of Human Resources and Communications and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexans SA until July 11, 2008. In charge of public relations at BASF in France, then Information and External Relations Officer with Entreprise et Progres, she became Communications Director of Compagnie Bancaire in 1983. In 1990, she was appointed Communications Director with Paribas, and in 1998 became Member of the Executive Committee and Human Resources and Communications Director of this group. She was President of Entreprises et Medias between 1996 and 1998. She joined Nexans SA in 2001 as Senior Corporate Vice President Communications. Ms. Guillot-Pelpel is currently a judge at the Paris Commercial Court. She is Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Philippe Joubert Mr. Philippe Joubert serves as an Independent Director at Nexans S.A. since May 15, 2014. He graduated from ESSEC Business School. He is Senior Advisor and Special Envoy for Energy and Climate for the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). Mr. Joubert is the Executive Chair of the Global Electricity Initiative (GEI – a partnership including the World Energy Council), Senior Advisor and Special Envoy for Energy and Climate for the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and Chairman of HRH The Prince of Wales’s Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change. He is a member of the Advisory Board of A4S (Accounting for Sustainability) and is a lecturer at the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL). Between 1986 and 2012, he held managerial positions in the Alstom Group, including President of the Transmission & Distribution sector from 2000 until 2004, President of the Power sector from 2008 to 2011, and Deputy CEO, in charge of Strategy and Development, from 2011 to 2012. He was a member of Alstom's Executive Committee between 2000 and 2012. Mr. Joubert is also the permanent representative of The Green Option, has been a director of renewable energy producer Voltalia since June 13, 2014 and a director of ENEO Cameroun SA since December 2014.

Colette Lewiner Dr. Colette Lewiner serves as an Independent Director of Nexans SA since June 3, 2004. After working as a Researcher and Lecturer at Universite Paris VII, she joined Electricite de France in 1979 and managed the Development and Commercial Strategy department in 1989. She was appointed in 1992 as Chairperson and Managing Director of SGN Reseau Eurisys. She joined Cap Gemini in 1998, where she set up the international branch for Utilities. Following the merger with Ernst & Young, she headed the Energy, Utilities & Chemicals division. In 2004, she was also given the responsibility of the Global Marketing department of Cap Gemini, which she managed until 2007. Ms. Lewiner is Advisor to the Chairman of Capgemini. She is also Director of Eurotunnel SA, Lafarge, Bouygues, Colas (a subsidiary of Bouygues) and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA, Non-Executive Chairman of TDF, Member of the Academie des Technologies and Member of the European Commission’s Advisory Group on Energy. She is a graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure.