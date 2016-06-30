Northam Platinum Ltd (NHMJ.J)

Name Description

P. Lazarus Zim Mr. P. Lazarus Zim is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Northam Platinum Ltd. Joined the board in 2007. Mr. Zim is the chairman of Zambezi Platinum, and a director of Atisa Platinum (RF) Proprietary Limited, Sanlam Limited and Sanlam Life Insurance Limited. He is also a past president of the Chamber of Mines of South Africa. Previously chairman of Telkom SA SOC Limited, he has also held senior executive positions at Anglo American South Africa Limited, M-Net Supersport and MTN Group Limited. He was voted African Business Leader of the Year in 2005 and is an Honorary Colonel in the South African Army. Member of the nomination committee.

Paul Dunne Mr. Paul A. Dunne has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective March 1, 2014. Joined the board in 2014. Prior to joining Northam, Mr. Dunne was employed by Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) as executive director responsible for all mining, concentrating and smelting operations at Implats’ Rustenburg and Marula mines. Mr. Dunne is also a director of Zambezi Platinum. Member of the health, safety and environmental committee

Ayanda Khumalo Mr. Ayanda Z. Khumalo is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Northam Platinum Ltd. Joined the board in 2010. Mr. Khumalo, a chartered accountant by profession, has extensive mining and corporate finance experience. From September 2008 he was the group finance executive of Coal of Africa Limited. Prior to that, from 2004 to 2008, he was director: finance of AQPSA. Mr, Khumalo is also a director of Zambezi Platinum.

Ralph Havenstein Mr. Ralph Havenstein is Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of Northam Platinum Ltd., since July 1, 2003. Joined the board in 2003. Mr. Havenstein currently serves on the board of Murray and Roberts Holdings Limited and Omnia Holdings Limited. He was previously chief executive officer of Anglo American Platinum Limited, prior to which he was an executive director of Sasol Limited responsible for Sasol Chemical Industries. Member of the audit and risk committee. Chairman of the health, safety and environmental committee; the investment committee; and the nomination committee.

Brian Mosehla Mr. Brian Kgomotso Mosehla is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Joined the board in 2015. Mr. Mosehla is the chief executive of Mosomo Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited, a director of Zambezi Platinum, Malundi Resources (RF) Proprietary Limited and Coal of Africa Limited. Member of the investment committee; and the social, ethics and human resources committee.

C. Kelello Chabedi Mr. C. Kelello Chabedi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Northam Platinum Ltd. Joined the board in 2009. Mr. Chabedi has more than 20 years’ mining experience having worked for Anglo American for 12 years in both their underground and surface mining operations. He is currently a senior lecturer in the School of Mining Engineering at the University of the Witwatersrand. Member of the health, safety and environmental committee; the investment committee; and the social, ethics and human resources committee

Hester Hickey Ms. Hester Helena Hickey has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 1 January 2016. Joined the board in 2016. Ms Hickey currently serves as an independent director on the boards of African Dawn Capital Limited, Cashbuild Limited, Omnia Holdings Limited and Pan African Resources Plc. She has 35 years’ experience in auditing, risk management and governance and is a past chair of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. Chairman of the audit and risk committee.

Emily Kgosi Ms. Emily T. Kgosi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Northam Platinum Ltd., since November 1, 2004. Joined the board in 2004. Ms. Kgosi is the cluster manager in Supply Chain Operations, Eskom Group Commercial. She has extensive experience in the banking sector mainly in a treasury operations environment, having held positions at a number of South Africa’s main banking groups as well as Credit Suisse First Boston (NY). Member of the audit and risk committee; and the nomination committee. Chairperson of the social, ethics and human resources committee.

Temba Mvusi Mr. Temba I. Mvusi has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 1 January 2016. Joined the board in 2016. Mr. Mvusi currently holds the position of chief executive: group market development at Sanlam Limited (Sanlam). He has served on the board of Sanlam since 2009, and holds a number of Sanlam group directorships and is also the chairman of Iemas Financial Services (Co-Operative) Limited. Prior to joining Sanlam, he was the general manager of Gensec Property Services Limited and was a marketing manager at Franklin Asset Management.