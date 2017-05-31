Nike Inc (NKE.N)

Name Description

Mark Parker Mr. Mark G. Parker is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Nike, Inc. He was named Chairman of the Board on June 30, 2016. He has been employed by NIKE since 1979 with primary responsibilities in product research, design and development, marketing, and brand management. Mr. Parker was appointed divisional Vice President in charge of product development in 1987, corporate Vice President in 1989, General Manager in 1993, Vice President of Global Footwear in 1998, and President of the NIKE Brand in 2001. Mr. Parker is currently a member of the Board of Directors of The Walt Disney Company. He has extensive knowledge and experience regarding Company operations, sports marketing, manufacturing, research, design, development, and management, and is an effective leader of NIKE. His position as Chief Executive Officer makes his position as Chairman of the Board critical.

Andrew Campion Mr. Andrew Campion is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company effective August 1, 2015. He joined NIKE in 2007 as Vice President of Global Planning and Development, leading strategic and financial planning. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the NIKE Brand in 2010, responsible for leading all aspects of financial management for the Company's flagship brand. In 2014, he was appointed Senior Vice President, Strategy, Finance and Investor Relations in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer of NIKE Brand. Mr. Campion assumed the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in August 2015. Prior to joining NIKE, he held leadership roles in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, financial planning and analysis, operations and planning, investor relations and tax at The Walt Disney Company from 1996 to 2007.

Trevor Edwards Mr. Trevor A. Edwards is a President - Nike Brand of Nike, Inc. since July 1, 2013. He joined NIKE in 1992. He was appointed Marketing Manager, Strategic Accounts for Foot Locker in 1993, Director of Marketing for the Americas in 1995, Director of Marketing for Europe in 1997, Vice President, Marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa in 1999 and Vice President, U.S. Brand Marketing in 2000. Mr. Edwards was appointed corporate Vice President, Global Brand Management in 2002, Vice President, Global Brand and Category Management in 2006 and President, NIKE Brand in 2013. Prior to NIKE, Mr. Edwards was with the Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Michael Spillane Mr. Michael Spillane is a President - Product and Merchandising of the Company, effective June 1, 2016. Mr. Spillane joined NIKE in 2007 and has served the Company in various roles including VP/GM of Greater China, Chief Executive Officer of Umbro and Converse and most recently as VP/GM of Footwear. Prior to joining NIKE, Mr. Spillane held leadership roles at Polartec, Malden Mills Industries, Inc. and Tommy Hilfiger Licensing, LLC.

Eric Sprunk Mr. Eric D. Sprunk is a Chief Operating Officer of Nike, Inc. since July 1, 2013. He joined NIKE in 1993. He was appointed Finance Director and General Manager of the Americas in 1994, Finance Director for NIKE Europe in 1995, Regional General Manager of NIKE Europe Footwear in 1998 and Vice President & General Manager of the Americas in 2000. Mr. Sprunk was appointed Vice President of Global Footwear in 2001, Vice President of Merchandising and Product in 2009 and Chief Operating Officer in 2013. Prior to joining NIKE, Mr. Sprunk was a certified public accountant with Price Waterhouse from 1987 to 1993.

Hilary Krane Ms. Hilary K. Krane is a Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel of Nike, Inc. She joined NIKE as Vice President and General Counsel in April 2010. In 2011, her responsibilities expanded and she became Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Affairs. Ms. Krane was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel in 2013. Prior to joining NIKE, Ms. Krane was General Counsel and Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs at Levi Strauss & Co. from 2006 to 2010. From 1996 to 2006, she was a Partner and Assistant General Counsel at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

John Slusher Mr. John F. Slusher is an Executive Vice President - Global Sports Marketing of Nike, Inc. He has been employed by NIKE since 1998 with primary responsibilities in global sports marketing. Mr. Slusher was appointed Director of Sports Marketing for the Asia Pacific and Americas Regions in 2006, divisional Vice President of Asia Pacific & Americas Sports Marketing in September 2007 and Vice President, Global Sports Marketing in November 2007. Prior to joining NIKE, Mr. Slusher was an attorney at the law firm of O’Melveny & Myers from 1995 to 1998.

David Ayre Mr. David J. Ayre is Executive Vice President - Global Human Resources of Nike Inc. He joined NIKE as Vice President, Global Human Resources in 2007. Prior to joining NIKE, he held a number of senior human resource positions with PepsiCo, Inc. since 1990, most recently as head of Talent and Performance Rewards.

Chris Abston Mr. Chris Abston serves as Vice President, Corporate Controller of the Company. Mr. Abston joined NIKE in 2015 from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., where he served as Vice President, Global Controls and Governance since February 2015. Prior to that he was Vice President and Controller of Walmart International from February 2013 to January 2015, responsible for the oversight of international accounting and reporting, and Vice President and Assistant Controller of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. from May 2011 to January 2013. Before joining Wal-Mart, Mr. Abston spent 25 years in public accounting with Ernst & Young LLP, most recently leading its Strategic Growth Markets practice as a Partner in the Dallas office.

Timothy Cook Mr. Timothy D. Cook is Lead Independent Director of Nike, Inc. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Apple, Inc. Mr. Cook joined Apple in March 1998 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations and also served as its Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Operations and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Cook was Vice President, Corporate Materials for Compaq Computer Corporation from 1997 to 1998. Previous to his work at Compaq, Mr. Cook served in the positions of Senior Vice President Fulfillment and Chief Operating Officer of the Reseller Division at Intelligent Electronics from 1994 to 1997. Mr. Cook also worked for International Business Machines Corporation from 1983 to 1994, most recently as Director of North American Fulfillment. Mr. Cook is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the National Football Foundation and Apple, Inc. Mr. Cook also currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Duke University. Mr. Cook was selected to serve on the Board because his operational executive experience and his knowledge of technology, marketing, and international business allow him to provide the Board with valuable perspectives and insights.

Travis Knight Mr. Travis A. Knight is Director of the Company. Mr. Knight is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the animation studio, LAIKA, LLC (“LAIKA”), which specializes in feature-length films. He has been involved in all principal creative and business decisions at LAIKA since its founding in 2003, serving in successive management positions as Lead Animator, Vice President of Animation, and then as President and Chief Executive Officer in 2009. Mr. Knight was Producer and Director of the feature film Kubo and the Two Strings (2017) which was nominated for an Academy Award and winner of the BAFTA award for Best Animated Film. Mr. Knight has served as Producer and Lead Animator on Academy Award-nominated feature-length films The Boxtrolls (2014) and ParaNorman (2012, for which he won an Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement in Character Animation), and Lead Animator for Coraline (2009). Prior to his work at LAIKA, Mr. Knight held various animation positions at Will Vinton Studios from 1998 to 2002, as a stop-motion animator for television series, commercials, and network promotions. He has been recognized for his work on the Emmy Award-winning stop-motion animated television series The PJs. Mr. Knight serves on the Board of Directors of LAIKA. He is the son of NIKE’s co-founder and former Chairman of the Board, Mr. Philip Knight, who currently serves as Chairman Emeritus.

Elizabeth Comstock Ms. Elizabeth J. Comstock is an Independent Director of Nike Inc. She is Vice Chair of General Electric Company (“GE”). Ms. Comstock leads GE’s efforts to accelerate new growth and operates GE Business Innovations, which includes Current, GE Lighting, GE Ventures & Licensing and GE sales, marketing and communications. At GE, she was appointed Vice President, Communications, NBC News Communications in 1994, Senior Vice President, NBC Corporate Communications in 1996, Vice President of Corporate Communications in 1998, Corporate Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer in 2003, President, NBC Universal Integrated Media in 2006, and Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer in 2008. Prior to joining GE in 1994, Ms. Comstock held a succession of positions at NBC, CBS, and Turner Broadcasting. Ms. Comstock is a trustee of the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. Ms. Comstock was selected to serve on the Board because her broad experience in, and understanding of, media, marketing, and innovation aligns well with the Company’s business model, which involves a great deal of each.

John Connors Mr. John G. Connors is an Independent Director of Nike, Inc. He is a partner in Ignition Partners LLC, a Seattle-area venture capital firm. Mr. Connors served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft Corporation from December 1999 to May 2005. He joined Microsoft in 1989 and held various management positions, including Corporate Controller from 1994 to 1996, Chief Information Officer from 1996 to 1999, and Vice President, Worldwide Enterprise Group in 1999. Mr. Connors is currently a member of the board of directors of Splunk, Inc. and privately held companies Chef, Inc., Motif Investing, Inc., FiREapps, Inc., ICERTIS, Inc., Tempered Networks Inc., Azuqua, Inc., DataSphere Technologies, Inc., KenSci, the Washington Policy Center, and the University of Washington Tyee Club. Mr. Connors was selected to serve on the Board because his experience and skills in accounting, financial leadership, venture capital, technology, and international operations enable him to make valuable contributions to the Board.

John Donahoe Mr. John J. Donahoe, II, is an Independent Director of the Nike Inc. Mr. Donahoe is President and Chief Executive Officer of ServiceNow, Inc. and also serves on its Board of Directors. Mr. Donahoe also serves as Chairman of PayPal Holdings, Inc. From 2008 through 2015, Mr. Donahoe served as President and Chief Executive Officer of eBay, Inc. (“eBay”), provider of the global eBay.com online marketplace and PayPal digital payments platform. Mr. Donahoe joined eBay in 2005 as President of eBay Marketplaces, responsible for eBay’s global e-Commerce businesses, and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in 2008. He also served on eBay’s Board of Directors from 2008 to 2015. Prior to joining eBay, Mr. Donahoe was the Chief Executive Officer and Worldwide Managing Director of Bain & Company from 1999 to 2005, and a Managing Director from 1992 to 1999. Mr. Donahoe currently serves on the Board of Trustees for The Bridgespan Group. He served on the Board of Directors of Intel Corporation from March 2009 until May 2017. He is also a member of the President’s Export Council. Mr. Donahoe was selected to serve on the Board because his experience in executive and financial management, strategic planning, branding, technology, and digital commerce, allow him to provide valued perspectives on each of these areas of the Company’s business.

Alan Graf Mr. Alan B. Graf, Jr. is Presiding Independent Director of Nike, Inc. He is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FedEx Corporation (“FedEx”), a position he has held since 1998, and is a member of FedEx’s Executive Committee. Mr. Graf joined FedEx in 1980 and was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for FedEx Express, FedEx’s predecessor, from 1991 to 1998. He previously served on the board of directors of Kimball International Inc., Storage USA, Inc., and Arkwright Mutual Insurance Co., and he is currently a director of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and the Indiana University Foundation. In March 2017, Mr. Graf was selected as the Chairman of the University of Memphis Board of Trustees.

John Lechleiter Dr. John C. Lechleiter, Ph.D. is an Independent Director of Nike, Inc. He is the former Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”). He served as President and Chief Executive Officer from April 1, 2008 until December 2016. He served as a member of Lilly’s board of directors from 2005 to May 2017 and as Chairman of Lilly’s board from January 2009 to May 2017. Dr. Lechleiter began work at Lilly as a senior organic chemist in Lilly’s process research and development division in 1979 and became head of that department in 1982. He later held roles in project management, regulatory affairs, product development, and pharmaceutical operations. He was named President and Chief Operating Officer in 2005. He is a member of the American Chemical Society. He served on the board of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America from February 2008 until December 2016. He also served as Chairman of the U.S.-Japan Business Council until November 2016. He serves on the board of United Way Worldwide, and on the boards of the Chemical Heritage Foundation and Ford Motor Company. He is a member emeritus of the board of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership.

Michelle Peluso Ms. Michelle A. Peluso is an Independent Director of the Nike Inc. Ms. Peluso is Chief Marketing Officer at IBM. She served as Chief Executive Officer of online shopping destination Gilt Groupe, Inc. (“Gilt”) from 2013 until its sale to Hudson’s Bay Company in February 2016, and was on Gilt’s board of directors from 2009 to 2016. Prior to joining Gilt in 2013, she served as Global Consumer Chief Marketing and Internet Officer of Citigroup Inc. from 2009 to 2013, and from 2002 to 2009, Ms. Peluso held senior management positions at Travelocity.com LP, being appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2003, and President and Chief Executive Officer in December 2003. Prior to joining Travelocity, in 1999 she founded Site59, an online travel site, serving as its Chief Executive Officer until its acquisition by Travelocity in 2002. Ms. Peluso was a director of OpenTable, Inc. from 2008 to 2012 and is a director of the nonprofit Technosense and Tech:NYC. She also is a Strategic Advisor at Technology Crossover Ventures.

Johnathan Rodgers Mr. Johnathan A. Rodgers is an Independent Director of Nike, Inc. Mr. Rodgers is a retired broadcast and cable television executive. Mr. Rodgers retired as the founding President and Chief Executive Officer of TV One, LLC in July 2011. Prior to joining TV One, LLC in March 2003, Mr. Rodgers was President of the Discovery Networks from 1996 to 2003. Prior to his work at Discovery Communications, Mr. Rodgers had a 20-year career at CBS, Inc. where he held a variety of executive positions, including President, CBS Television Stations Division and CBS News Executive Producer. Mr. Rodgers is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Comcast Corporation. Mr. Rodgers previously served as a director of Procter & Gamble and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association. Mr. Rodgers has been inducted into both the Advertising Hall of Fame and the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.