NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)

Name Description

H. J. Mark Tompkins Mr. H. J. Mark Tompkins is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Non-Executive Chairman of Allied Healthcare International Inc. one of the UK’s leading providers of domiciliary care and healthcare staffing services, from 2007 to 2009, serving as a Director from 2005 to 2009. From 2005 to 2008 he also served as Non-Executive Chairman of Healthcare Enterprise Group Plc, an international healthcare products company which was listed on the AIM market in London. Mr Tompkins served as Conseiller Special aupres du Conseil D’Administration of Sodexo S.A. from November 2010 to August 2012 after serving as a Non-Executive Director from 2002 to 2010 and a member of its Audit Committee for six of those eight years. Other previous directorships have included Abbey Healthcare Group Inc., and Apria Healthcare Group Inc. Prior to his nonexecutive director roles, Mr Tompkins served as the Chief Executive Office of Compagnie Financiere Haussmann, a publicly listed company in France involved in property development, investment and management. Mr Tompkins began his career in investment banking in 1964 with Samuel Montagu & Company (now HSBC). From 1965 to 1971, he was a Management Consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., working on assignments in the UK, continental Europe and the U.S. Mr Tompkins returned to investment banking joining Slater Walker Securities group from 1972 to 1974. He subsequently entered into international real-estate development from 1974 to 1987 investing in both residential and commercial assets across the Middle East, the United States and Europe. Since 1987, he has been focussed on financing small and medium sized enterprises whilst also contributing at board level of a number of listed companies.

B. Shetty Dr. B. R. Shetty is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of NMC Health PLC. He arrived in the UAE in 1973 shortly after the country’s formation. As a trained pharmacist, he opened his first pharmacy in 1975. In 1975 he established the New Medical Centre (NMC), which also included a dedicated dental department. NMC has since grown to become the UAE’s largest private sector healthcare provider. Today, it has hospitals and clinics across the UAE and treats almost two million patients a year. Dr Shetty’s other business activities include UAE Exchange, a leading global money transfer and foreign exchange provider, of which he is Managing Director and CEO, and investments in hospitality, food and beverage, pharmaceutical manufacturing and real estate. Dr Shetty received the Order of Abu Dhabi in 2005, the country’s highest civilian award, for contribution to the development of the community and the cause of the emirate, as well as the Padma Shri Award from the government of India in January 2009. In addition to his business activities, Dr Shetty is involved in several philanthropic causes. He has supported the development of a medical institution in the north Indian state of Uttaranchal and is the founder and patron of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association in the UAE. He is a member of the Advisory Board of the Dubai Economic Department’s Financial Sector, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Indian School, Founder and Vice President of the Swiss Business Council, and Founder of the Australian Business Council, the Canadian Business Council, the Netherlands Business Group and the Philippines Business Council.

Prasanth Manghat Mr. Prasanth Manghat is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been with the NMC group for nearly 12 years and is involved in all strategic matters at NMC Health, in addition to retaining an oversight role of the financial function of the Group. He also supports the Chief Executive Officer with planning and execution across both of NMC’s Divisions. The operational heads of both the healthcare and distribution divisions report to Mr Manghat. In April 2012, as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Manghat spearheaded NMC Healthcare’s successful listing on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange (LSE). This was a landmark transaction in many ways, being the first UAE company to list on the LSE and raising US$ 187 million in the process. Mr. Manghat has played a major role in the growth of the NMC businesses both prior to and since the IPO. Mr. Manghat was honoured with the “CFO of the Year” award – 2012 by ICAEW, Middle-East. He was also conferred with the prestigious award for “Excellence in Finance” by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Abu Dhabi Chapter in Nov, 2012 and “Professional Excellence Award in the Healthcare Sector” by ICAI UAE (Dubai) Chapter in May 2013. Prior to joining NMC, Mr. Manghat has worked as Credit and Operations Head with Kotak Mahindra Finance, one of the leading non-banking financial institutions in India. A Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (FCA), Bachelor of Science (1995), MG University, Kerala, India, CIA, ACCA from UK (2004) and pursuing CA (Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales), he has 14 years of experience in management of treasury and banking functions, corporate finance, accounting and financial reporting activities.

Suresh Krishnamoorthy Mr. Suresh Krishnamoorthy is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. since January 2015. He oversees treasury, corporate finance and accounting. He has had significant involvement in the Company’s IPO and in major fund raising initiatives. In addition to heading the finance function, he is also responsible for the MIS, Corporate Planning portfolio and Audit and Audit Committee activities. Mr. Krishnamoorthy joined NMC in December 2000. Prior to joining NMC, he worked as Assistant Finance Manager in Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (KINFRA), a Government agency involved in the development of infrastructure in the State of Kerala. Mr. Krishnamoorthy is an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Kerala, India.

Roy Cherry Mr. Roy Cherry is Head of Strategy & Investor Relations of the COmapny. He works closely with CEO and the Executive Vice Chairman on NMC Health’s strategy. He also leads the investor relations efforts. Roy’s career includes PwC Transaction Services where he advised on feasibilities and M&A transactions with a combined transaction value exceeding USD10bn across a variety of sectors including healthcare. He previously headed the Equity Research Department at SHUAA Capital in Dubai, one of the region’s first and most acclaimed equity research teams. Roy played an important role on several regional IPOs including, Saudi Catering, NMC Health, Deyaar, DP World and Royal Jordanian Airlines. Immediately prior to joining NMC Health, Roy was with Saudi Fransi Capital, where he was the Head of Research & Advisory Department. He holds a BSc in Management from the University of London. In addition to English, he is a fluent speaker of both Arabic and Swedish.

Chandrakumari Shetty Dr. Chandrakumari Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty is a Group Medical Director, Hospitals of NMC Health PLC. She has been instrumental in establishing Centers of Excellence in various units of NMC Healthcare. She has been actively involved in the conception, planning, design, execution and management of various healthcare facilities besides driving critical healthcare initiatives. Under her leadership, NMC Specialty Hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain have received accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI). Dr. Shetty supervises a diversified multi-cultural workforce within NMC Health comprising of over 500 doctors and 3,000 medical staff. In her present role, Dr. Shetty chairs various committees including Governance, Infection Control, Patient Rights, Care of Patients, Quality and Facility Management. Despite of her wide ranging responsibilities, Dr. Shetty remains rooted to the basic ethos of the healthcare profession of providing quality care with a human touch to all patients by continuing to remain as a practicing Physician for over three decades.

Simon Watkins Mr. Simon Watkins is Group Company Secretary of NMC Health plc. He joined NMC Health in May 2012 shortly after the Group’s IPO and is responsible to the Board for the Group’s listing obligations, all Governance matters affecting the Group and, with the Chairman, for ensuring that the Board operates effectively. Simon has over 25 years’ experience as a Company Secretary, principally within UK companies having a London Stock Exchange Listing on either the Main Market or on AIM. Previous experience includes Deputy Group Secretary of Rank Group plc and four years as Group Company Secretary of lastminute.com plc. Simon’s primary experience in the last 14 years has been within businesses focussed on strategic and acquisitive growth Simon is an Associate Member of the UK Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Khalifa Bin Butti Mr. Khalifa Bin Butti is Additional Director of NMC Health PLC. He was appointed to the Board of NMC Health plc in July 2011. Mr Bin Butti has significant financial and investment experience in the Middle East and Europe. Born in 1979, Khalifa Bin Butti Bin Omeir is the first son of Butti Bin Omeir whose father, Omeir Bin Yousef, was one of the first prominent businessmen in Abu Dhabi. Khalifa Bin Butti completed his secondary education in England and graduated with a concentration in finance from Suffolk University in Boston. He joined the Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation (ADNOC) in 2003, working in the financial department, where his educational background uniquely positioned him to succeed and gain further insight into the financial industry of Abu Dhabi. In 2006 Khalifa Butti was appointed to the position of Chairman & CEO of Brokerage House Securities LLC, bringing extensive financial and business experience. He is also the major shareholder of Brokerage House Securities LLC. His financial acumen and years of experience in the international and MENA public and private equity markets led him to establish another addition to his consortium which is Khalifa Butti Bin Omeir (KBBO) Group. This includes One Financial which is registered under the FSA regulation in the UK with operations in the UK, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan and other areas in the Middle East. Despite the global financial crisis, the entity has registered profits from day one which enabled the company to distribute dividends from their first financial quarter. Khalifa Bin Butti is also the single largest individual Shareholder of One Financial. Khalifa Bin Butti holds several roles in well established firms including the role of Chairman for KBBO Group, Bin Butti International Holding, Infinite Investment, BHS LLC and One Financial DMCC (London). He is also a Board Member of Centurion Investment .

Hani Buttikhi Mr. Hani Buttikhi is Additional Director of the Company. Hani Buttikhi was Head of Syndicate, Investment Banking for SHUAA Capital psc Dubai from 2006 to 2014. In June 2014 Hani Buttikhi was appointed as an advisor to the Chairman of KBBO Group and, in addition, since June 2015 has been Chief Investment Officer for Centurion Investments. Hani Buttikhi is a Director of a number of companies including Travelex Group, Hakkasan Group and One Financial Markets. Hani joins the Board as an Executive Director.

Abdulrahman Basaddiq Mr. Abdulrahman Basaddiq is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (FCA) and a licensed auditor and consultant in the UAE. He trained and qualified as chartered accountant with Ernst & Young, London and spent over 25 years with Ernst & Young in the UK and the GCC, 15 of those as an equity partner. During his period at EY, Abdulrahman served as the Managing Partner of their Riyadh and Abu Dhabi offices, in addition to responsibilities as UAE Country partner in charge. During his tenure in Riyadh, he oversaw the development and implementation of the only Saudisation program within the profession in the Kingdom at the time. He also served as an elected member of the firm’s executive committee for some eight years, in addition to serving on the human resources committee for a number of years. Mr Basaddiq spent over 12 years with a number of Gulf based diversified groups across multiple jurisdictions and sectors including healthcare, global public and private equities, venture capital, real estate investment, development and construction, steel trading and fabrication, in addition to food manufacturing, retail and packaging. He also spent over five years serving on two audit committees, chairing one of them, in addition to oversight responsibilities in the development of audit committees and the related internal audit functions of other entities, which have grown in size and complexity, to comply with the ever increasing governance and other regulatory demands.

Ayesha Abdullah Dr. Ayesha Abdullah is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is an industry professional with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She is responsible for overseeing an independent regulatory authority for all healthcare providers, medical educational & research institutions and other businesses operating within the Dubai Healthcare City Free Zone. Dr Abdullah previously held the position of the Managing Director of the Science Cluster. She was responsible for managing and formulating the strategic direction of the three major companies in Dubai for the development of the knowledge based economy- namely Dubai Healthcare City Cluster and its subsidiaries, Dubai Biotechnology & Research Park- Dubiotech and Enpark, a Business Park facilitating the growth of energy and environmental businesses. Prior to that Dr Abdullah held the position of CEO of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC). Under her leadership, DHCC rapidly gained a status as an internationally recognised location of choice for quality healthcare and an integrated centre of excellence for clinical and wellness services, medical education and research. In 2008, DHCC won the Dubai Quality award and the ‘DHCC Out-Patient Quality Standards’ were the first Middle Eastern standards to be accredited by The International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQUa). Prior to this, as Chief Executive Officer at the Center for Healthcare Planning and Quality (CPQ), Dr Abdullah was responsible for setting up and upholding healthcare standards within DHCC. She also played a key role in establishing CPQ into a premier regulatory body in the industry.

Jonathan Bomford Mr. Jonathan Bomford is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is qualified Chartered Accountant who spent 24 years with Ernst & Young in a number of roles in the Middle East and East Africa including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Dubai and Jeddah. For his last 15 years with Ernst & Young, he was a partner with a number of international clients across a range of sectors including healthcare, oil, banking and construction. In 2000, Mr Bomford retired from Ernst & Young and since then has undertaken a number of roles including a Board Member of an Agricultural Trust funding agricultural projects and an Official Mentor providing Business Advice and Services to clients of the Prince’s Trust. Given his strong financial expertise, Mr Bomford was appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee upon his appointment to the Board.

Lord Clanwilliam Mr. Lord Clanwilliam is Non-Executive Independent Director of NMC Health plc. Mr. Clanwilliam was appointed to the Board of NMC Health plc in March 2012 and is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. He has significant business experience in the Middle East and on the Boards of overseas companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. Lord Clanwilliam is an international businessman and high-level government and financial communications specialist possessing over 30 years of business and political experience across a broad range of sectors, including mining, drilling, oilfield services and operational management and consultancy. During his career, Lord Clanwilliam has established an extensive network of senior level governmental and institutional contacts across the Middle East, the United Kingdom and Eastern Europe. He is currently Chairman of Eurasia Drilling Company, a drilling and work-over company operating in Eurasia and listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Polyus Gold OJSC, a Russian gold mining company listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange. Lord Clanwilliam is the Founding Partner and Chairman of Gardant Communications Limited, a political, strategic, financial and litigation communications company based in London and Senior Advisor to Milio International Limited, a British owned and operated commodities and logistics company. Lord Clanwilliam graduated from Eton College in 1978 and from The Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst in 1979 after which he served for four years with the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards.

Salma Hareb Mrs. Salma Ali Said Bin Hareb is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., Since June 2014. She is the CEO of Economic Zones World and spearheads innovative product development to provide greater value to EZW customers. She has been instrumental in the creation of the Dubai Logistics Corridor, which quadruples Dubai’s logistics efficiencies. Under her leadership, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the flagship Free Zone of Economic Zones World, has been recognized as one of the most efficient Free Zones in the World, with a customer base of more than 7,300 companies, and 120 of the Global Fortune 500 enterprises, with total non-oil trade of US$90.2 billion, contributing more than 20 percent to Dubai’s GDP. As head of Economic Zones World, she also leads Technopark, the company’s research and development initiative in core economic sectors including Water, Health, Energy, Engineering, e-Commerce and Logistics, as well as Dubai Auto Zone (DAZ), a comprehensive market place for the Auto Industry catering to buyers, sellers, service providers, principals and traders. Internationally, she is actively overseeing Economic Zones World’s development of a logistics park in South Carolina, USA, Special Economic Zones in India, and a Free Zone in Djibouti, Africa. Prior to her role as CEO, she worked as Jafza’s Chief Planning Officer, responsible for strategic planning, business development, finance, and human resources. Before that she worked as Chief Haematologist in the Department of Health and Medical Services. She completed her education in the UAE and the UK, in the fields of Medical Sciences, Information Technology and Business in addition to a one year post graduate study in Haematology at the University of Cardiff.