NN Group NV (NN.AS)

Jan Holsboer Dr. Jan H. Holsboer has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NN Group NV since July 7, 2014. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board since March 1, 2014. He is Member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee and Member of the Remuneration and Audit Committees. He is also Member of the Risk Committee. From May 14, 2012 until the legal merger between NN Group and ING Verzekeringen which became effective on March 1, 2014, he was a member of the supervisory board of ING Verzekeringen. From May 14, 2012 until July 7, 2014, Mr. Holsboer was also a member of the supervisory boards of ING Group, ING Bank N.V. (ING Bank) and NN Insurance Eurasia. Previously, Mr. Holsboer was a member of the executive board of Univar N.V. and from 1990 until 1999 he was a member of the executive boards of Nationale-Nederlanden and ING Group. As per March 18, 2016, he resigned as non-executive (senior independent) director of PartnerRe Ltd (Bermuda). Besides being a member of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Holsboer is, among others, chair of the Supervisory Board of TD Bank N.V., non-executive director of YAFA S.p.A. (Turin, Italy) and a member of the Supervisory Board of YAM Invest N.V.

Lard Friese Mr. Lard Friese has been Chairman of the Executive Board and the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of NN Group NV since July 7, 2014. He was Vice Chairman of the Executive Board from March 1, 2014 until July 7, 2014. He has been employed by ING since 2008 in various positions. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Nationale-Nederlanden and chair of the Dutch Intermediary Division (Nationale-Nederlanden, Movir, Westland Utrecht Bank) on September 1, 2008. In 2009, he became Chief Executive Officer of ING Insurance Benelux. He was appointed to the Management Board of ING Verzekeringen with responsibility for Insurance operations in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central and Rest of Europe and Asia/ Pacific on January 1, 2011 until November 3, 2011. From March 30, 2011 until July 7, 2014 he was appointed to the Management Board of NN Insurance Eurasia N.V. As of July 1, 2013 he also assumed responsibility for Investment Management in Management Board of NN Insurance Eurasia and, as from the end of 2013, also for insurance business in Japan. From 2006 to 2008 he was employed by Ceska Pojistovna a.s. as Chief Executive Officer and vice-chair of the board of directors and was member of the executive committee of Generali PPF Holding. From 2003 to 2006 he was employed by VNU/ ACNielsen as senior vice-president and chief retail services officer Europe and he was member of the European board. Before that, from 1993 to 2003, he worked at Aegon N.V. as member of the board of directors of Aegon Levensverzekering N.V. and as senior vice-president of Aegon the Netherlands in Tokyo, Japan. Between 1988 and 1993 he held various positions at insurance company NOG Verzekeringen. He began his career in 1986 as (junior) tax consultant at Kammer Luhrmann Van Dien & Co. He holds Master of Law degree from Utrecht University. He is member of the board of representatives of Foundation VUmc CCA and member of the Geneva Association.

Dick Harryvan Mr. Dick H. Harryvan has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at NN Group N.V. since February 24, 2016. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company since February 2, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. From 2006 through 2009 Mr. Harryvan was a member of the executive board of ING Group and Chief Executive Officer of ING Direct. His other former positions include co-chair of the International Academy of Retail Banking, non-executive director of Voya Financial Inc., general manager Bancassurance at ING Bank, deputy general manager at Nationale-Nederlanden and vice-president Operations of The Halifax Insurance Company. Besides being a member of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Harryvan is, among others, member of the advisory board of Gulf Bank, member of the supervisory board of ANWB B.V., member of the advisory board of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) and partner at Orange Growth Capital.

Delfin Rueda Mr. Delfin Rueda has been Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer of NN Group NV since July 7, 2014. Before that, he has been Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer since March 1, 2014. He has served as chief financial officer and as a member of the management board of ING Insurance Eurasia from November 1, 2012 until July 7, 2014. Mr. Rueda is responsible for NN Group’s finance departments and investor relations. Prior to joining ING in November 2012, Mr. Rueda served as chief financial and risk officer and as a member of the management board at Atradius (2005–2012). From 2000 to 2005, Mr. Rueda served as senior vice-president of the Financial Institutions Group Corporate Finance at J.P. Morgan. Prior to that, from 1993 to 2000, he was executive director of the Financial Institutions Group Corporate Finance at UBS. Mr. Rueda began his career with Andersen Consulting, which later became Accenture, where he undertook different advisory assignments in information systems and strategic management services from 1987 to 1991. Mr. Rueda has a degree in Economic Analysis and Quantitative Economics from the Complutense University of Madrid (Spain) and an MBA with a Finance major from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (U.S.).

David Knibbe Mr. David M. Knibbe has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer Netherlands Insurance and Global IT of NN Group NV since September 1, 2014. He has been Member of the Management Board since July 7, 2014. From January 1, 2011 until September 1, 2014, he served as Chief Executive Officer of ING Insurance Europe. In his role as chief executive officer Netherlands Insurance, Mr. Knibbe is responsible for NN Group’s insurance and banking business in the Netherlands. He is also responsible for IT globally. From 2010 to 2011, Mr. Knibbe was general manager of Insurance Corporate Clients in the Netherlands. From 2007 to 2008, Mr. Knibbe was general manager of Nationale-Nederlanden Individual Life (retail life and individual pensions), which then became Intermediary Pensions and Retail Life with the addition of the SME pensions business in 2008. In 2009, Mr. Knibbe became general manager Pensions with the addition of corporate pensions and removal of retail life from his area of responsibility. Prior to that, from 2004 to 2007, Mr. Knibbe was director Income Insurances of Nationale-Nederlanden. From 2002 to 2004, he was managing director of ING’s life insurance and employee benefits joint venture with Piraeus Bank in Greece. Mr. Knibbe was head of Investments of Central Holland of ING Bank from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Knibbe started his professional career in 1997 when he joined ING, serving in various positions in investment management and banking. Mr. Knibbe has a degree in Monetary Economics from the Erasmus University in Rotterdam (the Netherlands). Besides being a member of the Management Board Mr. Knibbe is vice-chairman of the board of the Dutch Association of Insurers (Verbond van Verzekeraars).

Jan-Hendrik Erasmus Mr. Jan-Hendrik Erasmus has been Chief Risk Officer at NN Group N.V. since October 1, 2016 and Member of the Management Board at the Company since September 1, 2016. He is responsible for NN Group’s overall risk framework with direct responsibility for the risk management departments. Prior to joining NN Group, Mr. Erasmus was a Partner in Oliver Wyman’s Financial Services business, Head of the UK Insurance Practice and a member of the European Leadership Team. He joined Oliver Wyman in 2009 and his consulting work predominantly focused on risk, capital and asset-liability management for UK and European insurers. From 2007 to 2009 he worked for Lucida plc where he led one of the deal teams and was the Director of Risk and Capital Management. From 2005 to 2007, he worked at Prudential plc’s Group Head Office, lastly as head of Group Risk-adjusted Profitability. He started his professional career in 2003 at Momentum Life in the investment product development department. Mr. Erasmus holds an Executive MBA (with distinction) from London Business School (United Kingdom) and a degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Pretoria (South Africa). He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries in the United Kingdom, and holds the Chartered Enterprise Risk Actuary (CERA) qualification.

Stan Beckers Mr. Stan Beckers has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer NN Investment Partners of NN Group NV since July 7, 2014. From July 1, 2013 until July 7, 2014, he was a member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of ING Investment Management International. Mr. Beckers is responsible for NN’s asset management business. Prior to joining ING in 2013, Mr. Beckers held various positions in Barclays Global Investors which was later acquired by Blackrock. Mr. Beckers served as co-head of Blackrock Solutions EMEA (2010–2013), he was Chief Investment Officer of Barclays Global Investors Europe Active Equity Group (2008–2010) and he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Alpha Management Group of Barclays Global Investors (2004– 2007). From 2003 to 2004, Mr. Beckers served as chief investment officer of Kedge Capital. From 2000 to 2003, he served as Chief Investment Officer of WestLB Asset Management. Prior to that, from 1982 to 2000, he held various functions, the last one being Chief Executive Officer of Barra Institutional Analytics. He started his career in 1979 as a professor of Finance at KU Leuven, Belgium. Over the past 25 years, Mr. Beckers also has been a member of the Investment Committees at several pension funds and of the supervisory board at KAS Bank, Robeco, Econowealth and St Lawrence Trading Inc. He has a PhD in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley (US) and has an engineering degree in Quantitative Methods and Computer Sciences from KU Leuven (Belgium). Besides being a member of the Management Board, he is a visiting professor at KU Leuven.

Robin Spencer Mr. Robin Spencer has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer International Insurance of NN Group NV since September 1, 2014. He has been Member of the Management Board since August 1, 2014. He graduated from University of Aberdeen with an MA degree in Economics. He is responsible for all NN Group’s international insurance businesses as well as reinsurance globally. He has over 20 years experience in the insurance industry across life, non-life and asset management in the UK and internationally. Mr. Spencer was previously chief executive officer of Aviva UK & Ireland General Insurance and member of the Aviva’s executive committee. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Spencer was chief risk officer of Aviva and was chairman of the European CRO Forum in 2012. Mr. Spencer was chief executive officer of Aviva Canada from 2007 to 2010 having previously been the chief financial officer of Aviva Canada from 2005 to 2007. While in Canada, Mr. Spencer was on the Board and, in 2009, chairman of the Canadian Property and Casualty Insurance Compensation Corporation. He has over 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry across life, non-life and asset management in the UK and internationally. Mr. Spencer started his career as a financial analyst with Procter & Gamble and is a qualified accountant (ACMA).

Dorothee van Vredenburch Ms. Dorothee van Vredenburch has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Change and Organization Officer (CCO) of NN Group NV since July 7, 2014. From October 1, 2013 until July 7, 2014, she was first a member of the management board of ING Verzekeringen and, after the legal merger between the Company and ING Verzekeringen, which became effective on March 1, 2014, of the Company. Ms. van Vredenburch has also been a member of the management board of ING Insurance Eurasia since 1 November 2012. Ms. van Vredenburch is responsible for NN Group’s corporate development, HR and communications. Ms. van Vredenburch joined ING in 2009 as managing director of Corporate Communications and Affairs of ING Groep and, from 2010, also of ING Insurance Eurasia. Prior to joining ING in 2009, Ms. van Vredenburch served as managing director and chairman of the board for Citigate Europe (from 2001 to 2005) and in 2007 she founded RedZebra Group, a Netherlands-based consulting firm. Ms. van Vredenburch started her career in 1987 as investment analyst at Amro International Services (London) and had similar roles at Swiss Bank Corporation and at Carnegie International Securities Ltd in London until 1992. In 1993 she founded First Financial Communications B.V., a financial communications firm that later became part of the global marketing and communications Incepta Group (Citigate), which merged with Huntsworth Plc. Ms. van Vredenburch holds a BTEC HND degree in Business and Finance from CCAT in Cambridge (UK).

Heijo Hauser Mr. Heijo J.G. Hauser has been Member of the Supervisory Board of NN Group NV since July 7, 2014. He is Chair of the Risk Committee and Member of the Audit Committee. From January 1991 until June 2011, Mr. Hauser was managing director of Towers Watson in Germany. He specialized in providing consulting services to insurance companies in areas such as strategy, distribution, product and risk management. He also managed Towers Watson’s businesses in the German speaking, Nordic and Central European countries. From September 1987 until December 1990, Mr. Hauser was managing director of the travel and financial services subsidiaries of Metro in Germany. Other previous positions include sales director of Deutsche Krankenversicherung and marketing actuary of Victoria Lebensversicherung. Mr. Hauser holds a Master’s degree in Mathematics from the Ruhr University of Bochum (Germany), and is a member of the German Actuarial Society. Besides being a member of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Hauser is chair of the board of Freundeskreis Elisabeth-Hospiz e.V.

Robert Jenkins Mr. Robert W. Jenkins has been Member of the Supervisory Board at NN Group N.V. since February 2, 2016. He is Member of the Risk and Remuneration Committees. From 2009 until 2014, Mr. Jenkins was a senior advisor to CVC Capital Partners. From 2011 until 2013 he was an external member of the interim Financial Policy Committee of the Bank of England. Mr. Jenkins was Chief Executive Officer and managing partner of Combinatorics Capital, LLC. from September 2009 until July 2011. Mr. Jenkins has also served as chair of the Investment Management Association, United Kingdom, chair of the board of F&C Asset Management, plc. (non-executive) and Chief Executive Officer of the F&C Group. Other former positions include Chief Executive Officer of Foreign & Colonial Management Limited, managing director and Chief Operating Officer of Credit Suisse Asset Management Holding, United Kingdom, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Credit Suisse Investment Management Group Ltd., United Kingdom, chief investment officer and head of asset management of Credit Suisse, Japan, and senior executive in the Citigroup trading and sales organization. Besides being a member of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Jenkins is, amongst others, chair of the AQR Asset Management Institute at London Business School, adjunct professor of Finance at the London Business School, senior fellow at Better Markets and member of the Board of Governors of the CFA Institute.

Hans Schoen Mr. Hans Schoen has been Member of the Supervisory Board of NN Group NV since July 7, 2014. He is Member of the Risk Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee. From September 1977 until October 2008, Mr. Schoen worked at KPMG Accountants and was a partner from January 1989 onwards. He specialized in providing audit and advisory services to domestic and foreign insurance companies. Other former significant positions of Mr. Schoen include member and chair of several insurance industry committees of the NIVRA and the Dutch Accounting Standard Boards. He was also member of the governmental advice committee Traas in respect of the financial and prudential reporting obligations of Dutch insurance companies, member of several advisory committees of the IASC/IASB on insurance company financial reporting requirements and member and part-time acting director of research of the Technical Expert Group of EFRAG in Brussels (Belgium). Mr. Schoen holds a degree in Economics and a Postdoctoral degree in Accountancy from the University of Amsterdam (the Netherlands). In September 2015, he also obtained a PhD at the VU University Amsterdam (the Netherlands). Besides being a member of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Schoen is chair of the EFRAG Insurance Accounting Working Group.

Yvonne van Rooij Ms. Yvonne C.M.T. van Rooij has been Member of the Supervisory Board of NN Group NV since March 1, 2014. She chairs the Remuneration Committee and she is Member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. From May 14, 2012 until the legal merger between NN Group and ING Verzekeringen which became effective on March 1, 2014, she was a member of the supervisory board of ING Verzekeringen. From May 14, 2012 until July 7, 2014, Ms. van Rooij was also a member of the supervisory boards of ING Group, ING Bank and NN Insurance Eurasia. Besides being a member of the Supervisory Board, Ms. van Rooij is member of the supervisory board of Holding Pricewaterhouse Coopers Nederland B.V., chair of Nederlandse Vereniging van Ziekenhuizen (Dutch association of hospitals), chair of the supervisory board of Philips Electronics Nederland B.V., a member of the board of Stichting Administratiekantoor Koninklijke Brill N.V., a member of the board of Stichting Koninklijk Concertgebouworkest, a member of the advisory board of Nexus Institute, a member of the board of Stichting Instituut GAK, a member of the board of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW), and a member of the advisory council of the Ministry of Finance on public reporting, a member of the advisory board of Stichting Nationaal Fonds Kunstbezit, a member of the curatorium of protectors National Monument Kamp Vught and a member of the supervisory board of Stichting Gemeentemuseum Den Haag. Ms. van Rooij’s previous positions include, among others, Minister of Foreign Trade, member of the Dutch Parliament and member of the European Parliament. She was also President of Utrecht University.