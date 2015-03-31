Nocil Ltd (NOCI.NS)

Name Description

Hrishikesh Mafatlal Mr. Hrishikesh A. Mafatlal is Executive Chairman of the Board of NOCIL Limited. He holds an Honours Degree in Commerce (1975) from the Sydenham College, Mumbai. In 1993, he attended the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) at the Harvard Business School, United States.Mr. H.A. Mafatlal is the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Arvind Mafatal Group of Companies (AMG). AMG has major interests in Textiles (Mafatlal Industries Limited), Rubber Chemicals (NOCIL Ltd.) and Fluorochemicals (Navin Fluorine International Ltd.). He is a past President and now a Managing Committee Member of the Millowners’ Association, Mumbai (MOA). He is a Governing Council Member of the N.L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies & Research. He was a Member on the Board of Governors of IIM Ahmedabad for 12 years (1995-2007), and a Vice-Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL). He is a Trustee of Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust as well as BAIF Development Research Foundation.

Sudhir Deo Mr. Sudhir Ramchandra Deo has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of NOCIL Limited. He has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director of the Company effective August 01, 2015. Previously he held the position of Senior Vice President - Technical of the Company.

V. Gupte Mr. V. R. Gupte is Non-Executive Director of NOCIL Limited. Mr. Gupte Mr. Gupte has more than 40 years experience at various companies in Finance, Legal and Commercial matters. He retired as Chief Executive Officer of Company in July, 2005. Presently he is part of a Business Solutions Consultancy.

Rohit Arora Mr. Rohit Arora is Non-Executive Independent Director of NOCIL Limited. He is a fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Arora has over two decades of experience in Business Process Outsourcing, Investment Banking and Management Consultancy. He is Director of Banking and Management Consultancy., ARCIS International Pvt. Ltd. (Mauritius)., ARCIS E Services Pvt. Ltd., Profile Estates Pvt. Ltd., Silverskills Pvt. Ltd., EMR International Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (Mauritius)., Mahle Filter Systems (India) Ltd.

Pradeep Bhide Mr. Pradeep Vasudeo Bhide is an Non-Executive Independent Director of NOCIL Limited. He graduated in B.Sc. (Hons), LL.B., M.B.A. I.A.S. of 1973 Batch–Andhra Pradesh Cadre. Mr. Bhide retired in January, 2010 as Revenue Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India. Prior to that Mr. Bhide was Secretary, Department of Disinvestment. He has also served as Special Secretary and Additional Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. Mr. Bhide had earlier worked as Director in the Department of Economic Affairs and was deputed to the World Bank during 1988-92 as Technical Advisor. In the State Government, he has served in capacities including Finance Secretary and Energy Secretary. He was also Managing Director in APCO and Godavari Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. He is Director of Glaxo Smithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., L & T Finance Ltd., Heidelberg Cement India Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd.

C. Jain Shri. C. L. Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of NOCIL Limited. He holds M.Com., Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators, London, The Chartered Management Institute, London. He has more than 40 years of working experience with various organizations including ICI, Hindustan Lever Ltd, Hoechst India Ltd etc. He was the Finance Director of Hoechst india Ltd and later President of Ceat Asset Management Ltd. (Ceat Mutual Fund). He was visiting faculty Member of the Bajaj Institute of Management and other Institutes for 2 decades. He was also Chairman of the Banking and Finance Committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 4 years (1992- 1996). His other Directorships includes: Brescon Corporate Advisors Ltd., Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Millennium Beer Industries Ltd., Shaw Wallace Breweries Ltd., RPG Life Science Ltd., Practical Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

Dhananjay Mungale Shri. Dhananjay N. Mungale is Non-Executive Independent Director of NOCIL Limited. He holds B.Com., LL.B., Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has a experience in Corporate Finance and Banking with several reputed organizations and had worked in senior positions in Colour Chem Ltd, (Now Clariant (India) Ltd.), DSP Financial Consultants Ltd. Bank of America NT & SA, Mumbai and in London U.K. and DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd., Mumbai. His other Directorships include: Indoco Remedies Ltd., Caprihans India Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Chowgule Steamships Ltd., Camlin Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd., Sical Logistics Ltd.