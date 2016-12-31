Norma Group SE (NOEJ.DE)

Name Description

Stefan Wolf Dr. Stefan Wolf, Ph.D. is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE. He is also Chairman of the Presiding and Nomination Committee at the Company. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on March 9, 2011. He started his career in 1994 as an attorney at the Thuemmel Schuetze & Partner law firm in Stuttgart. From 1997, Dr. Wolf was employed as in-house lawyer at Elring Klinger GmbH, where he became Head of the Department of Legal Affairs and Personnel in 1998. In 2000, Dr. Wolf became responsible for the management of the Investor Relations and Capital Markets Department at ElringKlinger AG, in addition to heading the Department of Legal Affairs and Personnel. In 2004, he became General Agent for the Management Board, and in 2005, he was appointed Management Board Spokesman for ElringKlinger AG. Dr. Wolf has been the Chief Executive Officer of ElringKlinger AG since March 2006. He has served also as Member of Supervisory Board of Fielmann AG (until 9 July 2015) and Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG (since 2009). He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG. After completion of a banking apprenticeship, he studied Law at Eberhard Karls Universitaet Tubingen, where he received a Ph.D.

Werner Deggim Mr. Werner Deggim was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of NORMA Group SE till July 4, 2018. He joined the Company in 2006 and has been a NORMA Group Board Member since then. He has worked in various executive management positions as president, vice president and general manager of global industrial OE suppliers over the last years, including seven years in the United States and Canada. Prior to becoming the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Deggim served as Vice President and General Manager at TRW Automotive. Mr. Deggim graduated from Universitaet Karlsruhe in 1977 and holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering (Dipl.-Ing.).

Lars Berg Mr. Lars M. Berg is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE since 2013. Previously he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group AG since April 6, 2011 till 2013. Between 1970 and 1994, he held various executive positions in the Ericsson Group. He was a Member of the Ericsson Corporate Executive Committee, for ten years, with responsibility for the business areas Cables and Business Networks, as well as President of the subsidiaries Ericsson Cables AB and Ericsson Business Networks AB. From June 1994 until February 1999, he was Chief Executive Officer of the TELIA Group and President of TELIA AB. In March 1999 he joined the Executive Board of Mannesmann AG, Duesseldorf, Germany, as Head of its Telecommunications Business. After the Vodafone takeover of Mannesmann, Mr. Berg is, since August 2000, active as an Independent Non-Executive Board Member and Consultant to several companies in the Telecommunications, Media and Financial industries (Eniro, Net Insight, Ratos, Constellation Growth Capital and Adara Ventures, among others). Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Net Insight, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of, among others, Ratos, Tele2 and KPN/OnePhone, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Greater Than AB, Stockholm, Sweden (since 5 February 2016) . Mr. Berg graduated from the Gothenburg Universitet in 1970.

Michael Schneider Dr. Michael Schneider is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at Norma Group SE since July 1, 2015. Previously, he served at FTE automotive GmbH. He also served as the CFO at Veritas AG. He began his professional career in 1988 with Hoechst AG (now Sanofi SA) and then joined Degussa AG (today EVONIK Industries AG) in 1993. From 1997 until 2000, he was responsible for the areas of Controlling and Accounting at Degussa Brasil in Sao Paulo. Dr. Schneider has a degree in business administration and received his PhD in the area of economic sciences from Justus-Liebig Universitaet in Giessen.

John Stephenson Mr. John Stephenson was Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of NORMA Group SE till July 2018. He joined the Company in 2009 and has been a Senior Executive of NORMA Group since then. He has worked in various executive positions as vice president and managing director in operations with responsibility for multiple international facilities over the last 10 years. Prior to becoming the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Stephenson served as Vice President Operations, Europe Asia and Africa for Hayes Lemmerz International. Mr. Stephenson graduated from Newcastle Polytechnic (currently Northumbria University) in 1985 with a B. Eng. (Hons), holds a Masters degree in Engineering (M. Sc.), as well as an Executive MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Bernd Kleinhens Mr. Bernd Kleinhens is Chairman of the Management Board at NORMA Group SE effective July, 2018. He was Managing Director Business Development, Member of the Management Board at NORMA Group SE from 2013 to July 2018. Previously he served as Head of Sales and Business Development & Engineering and Member of the Management Board at NORMA Group AG till 2013. He joined Rasmussen Group (a predecessor of the Company) in 1991 and has been a NORMA Group Board Member since 2006. He has worked within the NORMA Group in various executive positions in the areas of engineering, operations, marketing and sales. Mr. Kleinhens graduated from Fachhochschule Giessen-Friedberg in 1990 and holds a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering (Dipl.-Ing.).

Guenter Hauptmann Dr. Guenter Hauptmann, Ph.D. is Member of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE since April 4, 2011. Mr. Hauptmann worked in Engineering and General Management positions in the electronic industry, mechanical industry and automotive industry over the last 30 years. He was Executive Board Member at Mannesmann VDO and Siemens VDO, and was in Management and Senior Management positions at Canon Inc, Japan, Digital Equipment Corporation, the United States, and Rheinmetall AG, Duesseldorf, Germany. Since 2006, Mr. Hauptmann is running his own Consulting Company. His current positions include Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Autotxt Ltd (since 2008) and SVOX AG (since 2008). Previously, Mr. Hauptmann served as Member of the Supervisory Board of SAS GmbH (until 2006), of Ertico-ITS Europe (until 2006) of Autosar (until 2006), and of Deutsche BP AG (until 2008). He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Geka GmbH and Chairman of the Advisory Board of GIF GmbH. He has graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Fachhochschule Giessen-Friedberg in 1981, has attended an International Advanced Management Program at the INSEAD Institute and holds a Ph.D. from the California Coast University, Santa Ana.

Knut Michelberger Mr. Knut J. Michelberger is Member of the Supervisory Board at NORMA Group SE since April 6, 2011. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. Over the last 30 years, he has worked in several financial and operational management roles in Europe, the United States and Asia. He has been a Senior Advisor to 3i since 2010. Currently, Mr. Michelberger serves as Chief Financial Officer at Dematic Europe GmbH (since 2010). His past positions include Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer at GE Access Europe, GE Capital Commercial Finance (until 2006), Managing Director of JM Gesellschaft fuer industrielle Beteiligungen GmbH & Co KGaA (until 2009), and Member of the Management Board of RKW SE (until 2009). He serves as Member of the Management Board of Kaffee-Partner-Holding GmbH and its subsidiaries, Member of the Supervisory Board of Rena Technologies GmbH. In 1969, he graduated in Engineering from the Universitaet Wuppertal and in 1976, he graduated in Business Administration from Ruhr-Universitaet Bochum.

Christoph Schug Dr. Christoph Schug is Member of the Supervisory Board at NORMA Group SE since March 9, 2011. He looks back to a career in various business fields for over 25 years, playing operative roles as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for 20 years, as well as performing board functions in listed, private held and private-equity-based companies. Dr. Schug started his career as controller for BOSCH in 1980. Afterwards, he held positions at Porsche AG and STEAG AG. Further positions were Chief Financial Officer of Stoehr & Co AG, a manufacturer of technical textiles and Chief Executive Officer of Peiniger Group (a provider of technical services). Later, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Adcapital AG (formerly Berliner Elektro Holding). From 2005, he restructured the LBO company HT Troplast as Chief Financial Officer. Since 2008, Dr. Schug is an independent consultant to 3i and has been a Member of the Advisory Board of NORMA group since 2009. In addition, he serves as Member of Supervisory Board at Tom Tailor Holding AG, Baden-Baden Cosmetics AG and Conmoto Consulting Group. His previous positions include Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of HT Troplast GmbH, Member of Supervisory Board of WIV Wein International AG and Chairman of Supervisory Board of Berkenhoff GmbH. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Tom Tailor Holding AG, Member of the Board of Directors of AMEOS Gruppe AG. He holds a Ph.D. degree in Business Administration from Universitaet Stuttgart-Hohenheim and a Master degree in Economics from Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universitaet Bonn.