Nampak Ltd (NPKJ.J)

Name Description

Tito Mboweni Mr. Tito Titus Mboweni is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He previously served as South Africa’s Minister of Labour (1994 to 1998), Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (1999 to 2009) and Chancellor of North-West University (2002 to 2005). He is a member of the national executive committee of the African National Congress (since December 2012), a member of the strategic consultative committee of Total Oil Marketing (Africa and Middle East) and a member of the board of governors of the Asia Business School (Malaysia). He serves as a trustee of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital Trust and is chairman of its fundraising committee. He is also a member of the Council of Advisers of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, an honorary Professor of Economics at the universities of Stellenbosch and Witwatersrand, fellow of the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study (STIAS) and the Rockefeller Foundation, Bellagio Centre, Italy.

Andre de Ruyter Mr. Andre Sasol Marinus de Ruyter is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined Sasol in 1993 and held various positions over the years in Sasol Mining, Sasol Gas and Synfuels International, including leading the China CTL project and Sasol Group Strategy. He was more recently managing director of Sasol Olefi ns and Surfactants before being appointed Senior Group Executive: Global Chemicals and North American Operations. André was also responsible for structuring the business deal for the Mozambique natural gas pipeline. He was a member of Sasol’s group executive committee from 2009 and was a director of several companies in the Sasol group. He has been appointed an executive director and chief executive designate of Nampak with effect from 1 January 2014 and will take over as chief executive offi cer on 1 April 2014 following Andrew Marshall’s retirement on 31 March 2014.

Glenn Fullerton Mr. Glenn Fullerton is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He holds B.Compt, B.Compt (Hons), CTA and CA (SA) qualifications. Glenn was chief financial officer from 2000 to 2009 of the formerly JSE listed company, MB Technologies Limited, one of Africa's largest IT distribution group's, and was promoted to chief executive officer in July 2009, a position he held until October 2013, when he took a sabbatical. He has prior experience in the packaging industry having held the position of divisional financial director of two large divisions of the former JSE listed company, Kohler Limited.

Mandisa Seleoane Ms. Mandisa Seleoane has been appointed as Human Resources director of Nampak Limited., with effect from 1 July 2017. Ms. Seleoane was most recently the Group Human Capital executive at Adapt IT (Pty) Ltd. She holds a BA (HONS) degree in Human Resources and Labour Relations from RAU and a BA Psychology degree from the University of Durban-Westville.

Christiaan Burmeister Mr. Christiaan Burmeister is Group executive - DivFood and R&D of the Company. He was started with Nampak in 1990 and was employed in a number of general management roles as well as being group financial manager for South Africa and the rest of Africa. He became MD of Nampak Corrugated in 2009. On 1 April 2014 he took on the role of MD of Nampak DivFood and was appointed to the group executive committee. Christiaan is also responsible for Nampak R&D.

Mxolisi Khutama Mr. Mxolisi Khutama is Group executive - Plastics of the Company. He started his career at Sasol in 1999 as a process engineer and later took on a business and market developmentrole. In 2004, he left Sasol to manage a Bristol-Myers Squibb-funded anti-retroviral roll-out programme and his own business incubator. He returned to Sasol in 2008 where he managed the detergent alcohols chemical plant, followed by a stint in investor relations. He later became managing director of Prices Candles where he led the business turnaround and subsequent divestiture.

Rob Morris Mr. Rob G. Morris is an Group executive - Africa and Glass of the Company. After qualifying with a degree in chemical engineering at UCT, Rob joined Unilever. He held various positions in Unilever in both South Africa and Europe before joining Nampak in 1996 as general manager of the Cartons & Labels Gauteng operations. After a period at the Cartons & Labels Cape operation he was appointed managing director of the Cartons & Labels division in 2000. In 2003 he was appointed director Africa responsible for several paper divisions and then in 2008 appointed group executive responsible for the paper and flexible packaging operations. He is also responsible for Nampak’s operations in Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania.

Erik Smuts Mr. Erik Smuts is a Group Executive - Bevcan of the company. He worked for Deloitte in Budapest, Hungary in computer assurance services. He joined Nampak Bevcan in 1997 as project accountant and was appointed to the divisional board in 2001 as commercial director. In 2003 he took over as financial director and was appointed managing director for Bevcan in 2009. On 1 April 2014 he was appointed as the group executive responsible for all Nampak’s beverage can interests in South Africa, Angola and Nigeria.

Ilse van Lochem Ms. Ilse van Lochem has been appointed as the Company Secretary of Nampak Limited., with effect from 1 September 2017. Ms. van Lochem joined the Group in 2004 and is currently a Senior Legal Advisor. She holds B.A and LLB degrees from Wits, a Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate law (cum laude) from RAU and MBA (cum laude) from Bond University. She was admitted as an attorney of the South Gauteng High Court in 1994.

Jenitha John Ms. Jenitha John has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Jenitha John, is the Chief Audit Executive of FirstRand Ltd. She has held various financial and audit related roles at, inter alia, Discovery Holdings Limited, Telkom SA (Limited), Eskom, Toyota SA and RMBT Property Services (Marriott Group) prior to joining the FirstRand Group. Ms John is a Chartered Accountant and has served on many boards and audit committees of both public and private sector entities and is currently the lead independent non-executive director of Tongaat Hulett Ltd where she also chairs the Audit Committee.

Roy Andersen Mr. Roy Cecil Andersen, CA(SA), CPA (Texas), is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He previously served as chairman of Sanlam Ltd and StanLib Ltd and was CEO of Liberty Group Ltd and president of the JSE Ltd. He is a member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance.

Emmanuel Ikazoboh Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was until recently the administrator of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and prior to that he was the chairman and chief executive offi cer of Deloitte West and Central Africa. He is currently an adviser to the Edo State Government Economic and Strategy team on infrastructure and agricultural reform and serves on the board of the International Institute for Sustainable Development in Winnipeg, Canada. He is a columnist on fi nancial management issues in Nigerian newspapers and is a regular presenter on topical issues at Nigerian and regional conferences. He has recently formed a business process outsourcing company in Nigeria, Hedonmark Management Services. Appointed to the board on 1 October 2013.

Reuel Khoza Dr. Reuel Jethro Khoza, LL.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Nampak Ltd. He is a chairman of Aka Capital (Pty) Ltd and Nedbank Group, Director of Old Mutual plc and several companies in which Aka Capital (Pty) Ltd has invested. He is the Chancellor of the University of Limpopo, and a founding director of the Black Management Forum and the former chairman of Eskom Holdings Ltd and Nedbank Group Ltd. He is a fellow and president of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa, a deputy chairman of the King Committee on Corporate Governance and a visiting professor at Rhodes University, the University of the Free State and Wits Business School. Fellow and President of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa. Member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance. Chancellor of the University of Limpopo.

Nopasika Lila Ms. Nopasika Vuyelwa Lila is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective March 1, 2014. Ms. Lila is a Chartered Accountant and is the Chief Financial Officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund. She also serves as an independent non-executive Director of a listed company, Basil Read Holdings Limited, and chairs its Audit Committee. She is an independent non-executive Director of the Johannesburg Development Agency, where she chairs its Audit Committee and is also an independent non-executive director of Austro Group Limited.

Phinda Madi Prof. Phinda M. Madi is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is Non-executive director of Illovo Sugar Limited, The Spar Group Limited, Sovereign Food Investments Limited and Siyafika Recruitment. He is also the chairman of Allcare Medical Administrators (Pty) Limited and Ad Hominem Professor at Rhodes University. He is a member of the Illovo Sugar Limited and Sovereign Food Investments Limited’s remuneration committees.

Ipeleng Mkhari Ms. Ipeleng Nonkululeko Mkhari is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a South African resident and the co-founder and CEO of Motseng Investment Holdings, a diversified investment holding company which was founded in 1998 and operates in South Africa and other African countries. Ms. Mkhari holds a B Soc Sc degree and serves on the boards of Kap Industrial Holdings, Delta Property Fund, South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA) and St Johns Diocesan School for Girls.