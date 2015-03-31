Nesco Ltd (NSEN.NS)

Shri. Sumant J. Patel is Executive Chairman of the Board of NESCO Limited. He was Managing Director of the Company. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Mr. Sumant Patel joined Nesco Ltd (then known as New Standard Eng. Co. Ltd.) in 1959. In 1962, Mr. Sumant Patel established the industrial complex at Karamsad, Gujarat, starting with Gujarat Machinery Mfrs Ltd, now known as GMM Pfaulder Ltd, a company which is today the leader in India in the field of glasslined equipments. Mr. Patel is a Trustee of Charutar Vidya Mandal; Member of Board of Management of College of Engineering & Technology; Managing Trustee of J V Patel Foundation and other Charitable Trusts which have established an English medium high school; an Industrial training institute; a ladies hostel; a cardiac ICU, etc.