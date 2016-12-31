Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO)

Name Description

Ian Pearce Mr. Ian Wilton Pearce serves as Chairman of the Board of the Company effective June 30, 2017. He is currently serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Pearce was appointed to the board of Nevsun at the beginning of 2017 and brings a wealth of experience from his 30-plus years of mining operating and project experience. Since 2013, Mr. Pearce has been a partner at X2 Resources, a private partnership focused on building a diversified mining and metals group. Prior to this, he was chief executive officer of Xstrata Nickel following Xstrata's 2006 takeover of Falconbridge Ltd., where he served as chief operating officer. He spent 10 years with Fluor Corp. in senior engineering and project management roles. Mr. Pearce is currently chairman of New Gold Inc. and a non-executive director of Outotec Oyj.

Peter Kukielski Mr. Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He brings more than 30 years of diverse international experience in the mining industry to this role. Most recently, Mr. Kukielski was chief executive officer of Anemka Resources from 2014 to 2017, a private company backed by Warburg Pincus formed to invest in global mining assets. From 2008 to 2013, he was the chief executive, mining, for ArcelorMittal, responsible for 27 operating mines and three major development projects, distributed within 12 countries. From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Kukielski was the chief operating officer of Teck Resources, responsible for three copper mines, four zinc mines, six metallurgical coal mines, two gold mines, one base metal refinery and two major development projects. From 2001 to 2006, he was with Falconbridge (originally Noranda) in senior roles, latterly including chief operating officer, and in years prior, he had various increasingly senior roles with other major mining companies, including direct experiences in engineering, commissioning and operating significant mines in a wide variety of international jurisdictions.

Thomas Whelan Mr. Thomas S. Whelan serves as Chief Financial Officer of Nevsun Resources Ltd., with effect from February 2014. Mr. Whelan comes from the international accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP where he was the EY Global Mining & Metals Assurance sector leader, the leader of the EY assurance practice in Vancouver and previously the EY Canadian Mining & Metals Sector Leader. Tom has a long tradition of working with some of Canada's largest mining companies as well as in-bound global mining companies with operations in Canada. He is a very experienced executive with extensive public company experience and several years in the mining industry.

Frazer Bourchier Mr. Frazer W. Bourchier, P.Eng., serves as a Chief Operating Officer of Nevsun Resources Ltd. He was VP Business Development & Technical Services with Silver Wheaton Corp from January 2010 to January 2012; Consultant for Aurizon Mines Oct-Dec 2009; VP Operations & Business Development, Intrepid Mines Ltd., January 2008- September 2009; General Manager Business Development, Emperor Mines Ltd., April 2007 – December 2007 and General Manager of Emperor’s Vatukoula Mine from August 2006 – March 2007.

Peter Tam Mr. Peter Tam serves as Vice President - Finance of the Company., since November 2015 He was Independent Mining Consultant 2014-2015; Chief Financial Officer at Elgin Mining Inc. 2012-2014; Vice President Finance at Aura Minerals Inc. 2011-2012.

Peter Manojlovic Mr. Peter M. Manojlovic serves as an Vice President - Exploration of Nevsun Resources Ltd. He has a B.Sc. Geology from University of Western Ontario and a M.Sc. Geology from Carlton University. He was with Sabina Gold & Silver Corporation since April 2009, most recently as their Vice President Exploration. Prior to that, he was with Teck Cominco and earlier with Falconbridge dating back to 1987.

Todd Romaine Mr. Todd E. Romaine serves as Vice President - Corporate Social Responsibility of Nevsun Resources Ltd. Mr. Romaine brings with him over ten years of industry experience overseeing CSR programs including policy and process development, operational governance, environmental monitoring and public awareness initiatives with stakeholders and the public. Working for the past four years with Enbridge Inc., Mr. Romaine has also worked with Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and the Government of Nunavut. He has a B.Sc in Environmental planning; a B.A in Environmental studies an MA in Leadership as well as International Relations. He has joined Nevsun in November 2012.

Scott Trebilcock Mr. Scott A. Trebilcock serves as a Chief Development Officer of the Company. Prior to which he was the Vice President - Business Development and Investor Relations of Nevsun Resources Ltd. He was VP Business Development, Nautilus Minerals from September 2007 to September 2010; Manager, PRTM Management Consultants, Boston MA from 2001-2007.

Joseph Giuffre Mr. Joseph P. Giuffre serves as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Nevsun Resources Ltd. Mr. Giuffre, B.A., LLB., was a founding partner of Axium Law Corporation, a Vancouver based law firm and was previously a partner of Gowlings, a full service national law firm. He has over twenty-five years of combined business and legal experience and has acted for a wide range of Canadian and foreign public corporations, principally in the mining sector. Mr. Giuffre has advised on securities and stock exchange and regulatory matters, public offerings, joint venture transactions, debt and equity financing, mergers and corporate reorganizations, purchase and sale arrangements, corporate governance matters and various other complex commercial matters.

Ian Ashby Mr. Ian R. Ashby serves as Independent Director of Nevsun Resources Ltd., with effect from 2 January 2014. Mr. Ashby most recently held the position of President - Iron Ore for BHP Billiton Ltd between 2006 and 2012. During a career spanning 25 years working for BHP Billiton Ltd and its predecessor company, BHP Ltd, Mr. Ashby has worked extensively in Australia, South America, North America and West Africa in a wide range of business, operational and project development roles across multi commodities and in increasingly senior positions. Prior to his most recent role, Mr. Ashby was Chief Operating Officer - Base Metals for BHP Billiton Ltd. Mr. Ashby commenced his career at Mount Isa Mines Ltd. in 1980. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining from the University of Melbourne and is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Geoffrey Chater Mr. Geoffrey Chater serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Chater was appointed to the Board in June 2016 in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Reservoir Minerals Inc. Mr. Chater has 29 years of international mineral exploration, mining and capital markets experience. He is the principal of a capital markets consultancy which he founded in 1998 that provides advice related to corporate strategy, transaction related business development and capital markets relationship development, financing and communications. Mr. Chater holds a B.Sc. Geology degree from Texas Christian University.

Stephen Scott Mr. Stephen V. Scott serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Scott was appointed to the Board in June 2016 in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Reservoir Minerals Inc. Mr. Scott has thirty years global experience in all mining industry sectors. He is currently President and CEO of Entrée Gold Inc. Between 2000 and 2014 Mr. Scott held various global executive positions with Rio Tinto including General Manager Commercial, Rio Tinto Copper and President Director of Rio Tinto Indonesia. He serves as an independent director on the board of two other public mining companies and was a director of Reservoir Minerals prior to its acquisition by Nevsun. Mr. Scott holds a Bachelor of Business and Graduate Certificate in Corporate Secretarial Practises from Curtin University in Western Australia.