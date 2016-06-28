Edition:
United Kingdom

Northgate PLC (NTG.L)

NTG.L on London Stock Exchange

448.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
448.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
468,688
52-wk High
575.50
52-wk Low
392.02

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Andrew Page

2015 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Kevin Bradshaw

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

David Tilston

56 2017 Interim Chief Finance Officer

Katie Wood

2016 Company Secretary

G. Caseberry

51 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Claire Miles

44 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Bill Spencer

56 2016 Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Andrew Page

Mr. Andrew Page has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company, since September 2015. He is currently also Senior Independent Director of Carpetright plc (appointed July 2013). He is a non-executive Director of RPS Group plc (appointed September 2014), Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (appointed October 2014) and JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (appointed January 2015). He previously held a number of senior positions in the leisure and hospitality industry, most recently as CEO of The Restaurant Group plc which he joined in 2001 and from which he retired in September 2014. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President with Intercontinental Hotels Group. He also served as Senior Independent Director of Arena Leisure plc from 2009 until its takeover in 2012. Andrew trained and qualified as a chartered accountant with Peat Marwick LLP following which he spent six years with Kleinwort Benson Group plc as a corporate financier.

Kevin Bradshaw

Mr. Kevin Michael Bradshaw has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company, effective 11 January 2017. Kevin has a background covering support services, B2B, vehicle rental and multi-site retail. Most recently he was CEO of Wyevale Garden Centres, a role he held from November 2012 until March 2016. Previous to that, Kevin was UK Managing Director at Avis Europe Plc for five years and also served as Chief Information Officer for the Group. Prior to his roles at Avis, Kevin held a variety of senior positions at Reuters plc. Kevin held a Non-Executive Directorship at Regenersis PLC, now Blancco Technology Group plc, between January 2012 and April 2013.

David Tilston

Mr. David Tilston is Interim Chief Finance Officer of the Company. He was formerly the Interim Group CFO of Consort Medical plc from December 2016 - April 2017, Group Finance Director of Innovia Group plc from March 2012 - March 2015 and is currently a non-executive director of Scientific Digital Marketing Imaging plc.

Katie Wood

Ms. Katie Wood is the Company Secretary of the Company. Katie joined Carrs Group plc as Assistant Company Secretary in 2010, before becoming Company Secretary three years ago. She also acted as Counsel throughout this period. She is a graduate of Manchester University, a qualified barrister and solicitor and an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

G. Caseberry

Ms. G. Caseberry is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Jill has extensive sales, marketing and general management experience across a number of blue chip companies including Mars, PepsiCo and Premier Foods. She currently runs her own sales and marketing consultancy and is CEO of Enhance Drinks Ltd, a beverage start-up business. Prior to setting up these businesses Jill was general manager of a Premier Foods division.

Claire Miles

Ms. Claire Miles is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is currently Managing Director of the Homecare division of British Gas, part of Centrica plc. She originally joined British Gas in 2010 and has held a number of senior management appointments since then. Prior to joining British Gas, Claire has held senior management positions with Santander Cards (2009-10), GE Money (2005-8) (prior to its acquisition by Santander) and HFC Bank (2002-5). Claire has a BSc from Aston University and an MSc from Cranfield University.

Bill Spencer

Mr. Bill Spencer has been appointed as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 1 October 2016. He is non-executive director of UK Mail Group plc (appointed 2011) and a non-executive member of the Finance Committee of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (appointed 2011). He was previously Chief Financial Officer (1995-2010) of Intertek Group plc. Prior to that he held a number of senior financial appointments with Inchcape plc, Olivetti UK Limited, Rexam plc and Centrica plc. Bill has a BSc from the University of Manchester, is a member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers and has been a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants since 1986.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Andrew Page

138,000

Kevin Bradshaw

--

David Tilston

--

Katie Wood

--

G. Caseberry

65,000

Claire Miles

28,000

Bill Spencer

--
As Of  30 Apr 2016

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Andrew Page

0 0

Kevin Bradshaw

0 0

David Tilston

0 0

Katie Wood

0 0

G. Caseberry

0 0

Claire Miles

0 0

Bill Spencer

0 0

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading

Market Views

» More NTG.L Market Views