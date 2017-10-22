Edition:
Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)

NTHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.20TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-1.35%)
Prev Close
2.23TL
Open
2.22TL
Day's High
2.23TL
Day's Low
2.20TL
Volume
1,230,709
Avg. Vol
1,528,880
52-wk High
3.30TL
52-wk Low
2.20TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Besim Tibuk

Chairman of the Board, General Manager

Cemal Aybay

2006 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Orlando Kalumenos

2007 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board

Mehmet Ceritoglu

2004 Executive Member of the Board

Haluk Elver

2006 Executive Member of the Board

Arif Yaglicioglu

2006 Executive Member of the Board

Aliye Ozer

Member of the Board

Hande Tibuk

Member of the Board

Ismail Arar

2006 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Can Pulak

2002 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Emin Ozturk

Independent Member of the Board

Ali Topuz

Independent Member of the Board

Dogan Ergin

2016 Investor Relations Contact
