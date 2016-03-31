NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS)

Name Description

Gurudeep Singh Shri. Gurudeep Singh is Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of the Company. He has an illustrious career spanning nearly three decades in the power sector. He started his career in 1987 as an Engineer Trainee with NTPC and has worked his way through various ranks in both public sector and private sector. He has wide ranging experience entailing all aspects of power generation business. His rich experience has seen him serving as plant operation engineer as well as top leadership positions. Working in different organisations and cross cultural environment provided him with the ability to deal with intricate and complex issues. Prior to joining NTPC, he was a Managing Director of Gujarat State Electricity Company (GSECL). His visionary leadership and innate ability to work through complexity and focus on core issues, helped bring transformational changes in GSECL. It also allowed the company to keep its energy cost under control. His sustained focus on cost reduction resulted in conceptualisation of coal swapping and freight rationalisation much ahead of time. Before GSECL, he worked with Powergen, CLP, AES, IDFC and CESC. He graduated in mechanical engineering from NIT Kurukshetra and has undergone Management Education Program from IIM Ahmedabad. He has received management and leadership training from global institutions like Saïd Business School-Oxford, Darden School of Management-Virginia, USA, Singapore Civil Services College-Singapore, ISB-Hyderabad, etc. He brings to NTPC dynamism and team approach. He firmly believes that the key to performance improvement is employee empowerment, their capability augmentation and process optimization. His early years in NTPC helped in making an immediate connect at all levels in the company. He has launched various initiatives to sustain NTPC’s growth and bring about cultural changes necessary to maintain NTPC’s position as a leading global power company.

Kulamani Biswal Shri. Kulamani Biswal is Director - Finance, Director of the Company. He is a Commerce & Law Graduate; Fellow in Cost Accountancy and MBA from New Port University, California, USA has rich exposure of 32 years in the entire value chain of Energy sector - Coal, Power and Regulatory affairs. Sh. Biswal started his career in Coal India Limited where he worked for 12 years as a young, dynamic professional & gained insight in primary energy business. Then he moved to State Electricity Regulatory Commission – OERC where he witnessed the major reforms in power sector including unbundling of SEBs and assets segregation among generation, transmission & distribution utilities. After serving for 7 years in SERC, Sh. Biswal joined Central Regulator, i.e. CERC in Oct 2004. He went back to the Coal sector again in Oct 2010 at the Board level as Director (Finance) of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited for a short period of 3 years. Sh. Biswal took over the charge of Director (Finance), NTPC limited in December 2013. In NTPC, he plays a pivotal role in providing valuable inputs to the Board for taking various strategic decisions to enable the company to achieve its Vision. He is responsible for the entire gamut of financial management of the organisation including financial resource mobilisation from domestic & global sources, optimum utilization of funds, budgetary controls, investment decisions and compilation of Accounts and Audit of the same by Statutory and Govt. Auditors. During his stint as CFO of NTPC and as Board Member in-charge of coal mining business, some of the major achievements are raising Fund from Domestic as well as International Market at very competitive terms, including Green Masala Bonds, first ever by any Indian corporate; Innovative way of rewarding shareholders through issuance of Bonus Debentures – a first of its kind in India by any PSU, allotment and reallocation of coal blocks, production of coal from NTPC’s first coal mine.

Saptarshi Roy Shri. Saptarshi Roy is Executive Director, Director - Human Resources of the company. He is a firm believer in institutionalizing the best practices and implementation of innovative initiatives, has a notable distinction of having a career, which has an excellent blend of technical and people management. His career spanning over 36 years, encompasses the erection, commissioning & operation of power plants and human resource management. Shri Roy is a graduate in Electrical Engineering from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (erstwhile Regional Engineering College), Nagpur, joined NTPC as Engineering Executive Trainee in 1980. He has taken over the charge of Director (Human Resources), NTPC Limited with effect from forenoon of 1st November 2016. A thorough professional, Shri Roy has been instrumental in introducing various pioneering HR initiatives in the areas of talent acquisition, employee welfare, industrial relations, wages and superannuation benefits. He made participative management a corner stone of NTPC’s successful ‘Industrial Relations Framework’ and introduced a number of novel methods of employee engagement. An outstanding contribution of Shri Roy in NTPC’s march towards excellence is to lead from front in the takeover and turnaround of power stations, running at abysmally low performance level, in the states of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh from the erstwhile State Electricity Boards. Through his innovative HR initiatives and trust building, these power plants today are among the best in the country. He played a critical role in managing transition and people integration issues during the process. Prior to assuming his current role, he was the Regional head of NTPC’s Northern Region, Eastern Region-I, ED (Corporate Planning & Corporate Communications) and ED to CMD. He also led a team of World Energy Council, India (WEC - India) secretariat. As Director(Human Resources).

Kaushal Sharma Shri. Kaushal Kishore Sharma is Director - Operations, Executive Director of the Company. He is a graduate in Mechanical Engg. and MBA in Finance. He has an illustrious career spanning over 41 years of outstanding contribution in the areas of Mega-Budget Thermal, Hydro Power and Coal Mining Projects as a Professional Manager, Strategic Planner and a Business Leader. He has led several strategic initiatives for execution of projects as well as achieving operational excellence. He had been Business Unit Head (BUH) of NTPC-SAIL Power Company Limited’s Durgapur Station, General Manager of Farakka Super Thermal Power Station and General Manager of Koldam Hydro Electric Power Project of NTPC. He also had been Regional Executive Director (Hydro Region), Executive Director (Coal mining/ Coal Washeries), Regional Executive Director (East-II), Executive Director (Project Planning & Monitoring), NTPC and Chief Executive Officer of NTPC-SAIL Power Company Limited. Shri Sharma, through his multi-disciplinary approach in Engineering, O&M Management and financial areas, has made turnaround of NSPCL Durgapur by ramping up PLF from 63% to 81% and of Farakka STPS from 69% to 81%. He played the pivotal role in resolving Resettlement and Rehabilitation issues in Koldam, getting Forests and Environment clearances for captive mines of NTPC, developing business process for Mine Development, Green Field Projects Construction, SAP implementation in NSPCL & introduction of on-line monitoring of projects. As a Director (Operations), he has overall responsibility for the activities relating to operation of all NTPC stations including fuel management. He has been instrumental in bringing down Energy Cost of generation. He is also a Chairman of NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd. (NSPCL), Aravali Power Company Pvt. Ltd. (APCPL), Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (KBUNL) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL).

Kalyan Gupta Shri. Kalyan Prasad Gupta is Executive Director - Finance, Company Secretary of the Company. Shri K.P. Gupta, is B. Comm. (Hons.) from Delhi University. He is fellow member of both the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He has also done LL.B. from Delhi University.

Anand Gupta Shri. Anand Kumar Gupta is Executive Director, Director - Commercial of the Company. He is an electrical engineering graduate from MNIT, Allahabad, joined NTPC in 1980 as Executive Trainee (5th Batch). He has an illustrious career, spanning over 37 years, in NTPC which entails all areas of power generation business viz. engineering & design of power projects, plant operations and Maintenance, marketing & business development and commercial & regulatory affairs. As head of engineering division, Sh. Gupta was responsible for selection of technologies, investment decisions for new projects, complete engineering of power projects including quality assurance and operations support for complete portfolio of NTPC stations i.e. Thermal, Hydro and renewable projects. He was a member of standing committee on transmission planning and was instrumental in introduction of 765 kV transmission voltage in India and the very first 765 kV substation of the country. Sh. Gupta headed the Operation and Maintenance team at Unchahar and was instrumental in implementing many innovative strategies of plant operations & maintenance philosophies such as Bi-annual overhaul, Activity based budgeting, overhauling preparedness index etc. As head of Business Development, he created international business for NTPC by successfully negotiating with Bangladesh & Sri Lanka governments to set up NTPC power projects in joint venture mode. Sh. Gupta has represented NTPC in many international forums like CIGRE and IEA and was part of the Indian delegation to Paris for the COP21 accord. He has visited many international power plants, substation installations and equipment manufacturing plants across the globe and is well versed with international best practices. He has also participated in several managerial and leadership programmes from the best global institutions. He joined NTPC board in February 2017 as Director (Commercial) and is responsible for customer relationship management, marketing of power, payment realization.

Aniruddha Kumar Shri. Aniruddha Kumar is Govt. Nominee Non-Executive Director of the company. He completed his graduation in Electrical Engineering with honors from Aligarh Muslim University in 1984 and Graduation in Law from Delhi University in 1995. He began his career with NTPC where he worked at Singrauli Thermal Power Station from 1984 to 1987. Thereafter, he joined Indian Revenue Service in 1987 and during his illustrious career of more than 30 years he has served in various key departments like Tax Policy Wing of Deptt. of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, various positions in Income Tax Department, Ministry of Urban Development (2005 to 2009), Ministry of Science and Technology (2009 to 2010) and Principal Commissioner of Income Tax in Agra. Shri Aniruddha Kumar has travelled extensively all over the world as a member of Indian delegations in various conferences and meetings. Before taking over the charge of Joint Secretary (Thermal), he was Joint Secretary (Hydro) in the Ministry of Power.

Seethapathy Chander Shri. Seethapathy Chander is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is B. Tech. (Electrical) from IIT, Delhi and Specialist Diploma in Business Management (Human Resources). He started his career as Executive Trainee, NTPC in February 1977 (first batch best trainee), and worked in transmission systems. He was responsible for commissioning of NTPC’s first 400kV installations and introduction of new High Voltage Direct Current transmission technology in India. Later he become the first Technical Assistant to the then CMD of NTPC. During this tenure, NTPC Consultancy Wing was established, transmission business of NTPC was transferred to newly incorporated Govt. Co. Powergrid Corporation of India Limited and Unchahar Thermal Power Plant was transferred from UPSEB to NTPC in a debt asset swap – a first for the sector. He had served in Asian Development Bank from 8th July 1992 to 6th April 2015 and has been leading teams engaged in energy policy, planning, portfolio management, investments, ICT infrastructure development, ADB’s long-term strategy, private sector operations and publicprivate partnerships. He has travelled extensively world over for his project works and has published 63 papers. He is currently an Independent Director on the Boards of Tata Power Solar Company Limited and Tata Power Trading Company Limited, and an honorary Senior Advisor to the Secretary General, World Energy Council. He also consults on infrastructure projects and is a part time adjunct faculty at NTPC School of Business.

Rajesh Jain Shri. Rajesh Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is an Electrical Engineer from IIT, Mumbai and MS (Electrical Engineering) from Columbia University, New York. He worked as Member of Technical Staff at NYNEX, USA for 2 years before returning to India to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams in 1992. He is a Founder-Managing Director of Netcore Solutions, India’s leading provider of digital real-time communications via email and mobile, and multichannel marketing automation solutions for enterprises. He is also a part-time member of the Indian government’s Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). One of his early ventures, India World Communications, launched in 1995 was acquired by Satyam Inforway in November 1999 for US$115 million in one of Asia’s largest internet deals. Shri Rajesh Jain is a well-known figure in the technology industry and is an invited speaker at national and international forums. He has also been featured in cover stories in both TIME and Newsweek.