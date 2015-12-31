NuVista Energy Ltd (NVA.TO)

Name Description

Keith MacPhail Mr. Keith A. J. MacPhail is Independent Chairman of the Board of NuVista Energy Ltd. Mr. MacPhail has 33 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and is currently Executive Chairman of Bonavista Energy Corporation. Prior thereto, Mr. MacPhail was the Chairman and CEO of Bonavista. Prior to joining Bonavista in 1997, Mr. MacPhail held progressively more responsible positions with Canadian Natural Resources Limited with his final position being Executive Vice President and COO. Prior thereto, he held the position of Production Manager with Poco Petroleums Ltd. Mr. MacPhail holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Petroleum Engineering from the Montana College of Mineral Science, a diploma in Petroleum Technology (Honours) from SAIT and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists & Geophysicists of Alberta. Mr. MacPhail is also a member of the board of directors of Canadian Natural Resources Limited and also serves on a number of other private advisory boards.

Jonathan Wright Mr. Jonathan A. Wright is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of NuVista Energy Ltd. Mr. Wright has more than 24 years experience in the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining NuVista, Mr. Wright has held progressively more responsible roles both domestically and abroad with Talisman Energy Ltd., most recently as Senior Vice-President of Talisman's North American Conventional Production Division which produced approximately one-half of Talisman's North American production at the time. Prior to joining Talisman in 1995, Mr. Wright spent six years with Shell Canada Ltd. in various operations and business development roles. Mr. Wright possesses both a Master and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering (with great distinction) from the University of Saskatchewan, where he earned, among other awards, the Canadian Governor General's Gold Medal for being the Outstanding University Post-Graduate for his pursuit in hydraulics and computer controls.

Ross Andreachuk Mr. Ross Lloyd Andreachuk is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance and Corporate Secretary of the company since September, 2014. prior to that he was Vice President, Controller of NuVista Energy Ltd. Prior thereto, Mr. Andreachuk was Controller commencing August 2006. Prior thereto, he was the Controller at Petrofund Energy Trust and Ultima Energy Trust.

Kevin Asman Mr. Kevin G. Asman is a Vice President - Marketing of NuVista Energy Ltd. Prior thereto, Mr. Asman was Marketing Manager commencing July 2008. Prior thereto, he was Marketing Manager at TAQA North Ltd. (formerly, Northrock Resources Ltd.).

Michael Lawford Mr. Michael J. Lawford is a Vice President - Development of NuVista Energy Ltd. Prior thereto, Mr. Lawford was Executive Project Management Officer and Manager – New Plays at Talisman Energy Ltd. from 2009 and Senior Geologist at Northpoint Energy Ltd. from 2004 to 2009.

Pentti Karkkainen Mr. Pentti O. Karkkainen is Lead Independent Director of NuVista Energy Ltd. Mr. Karkkainen has over 30 years of investment management, energy sector research and investment banking experience, as well as four years of industry experience with Gulf Canada Resources. Mr. Karkkainen was a Co-Founder and General Partner of KERN Partners, a leading Canadian based energy focused capital markets and private equity firm, from September 2000 to July 2014 and was the firm's Senior Strategy Advisor from July, 2014 until his retirement from the firm in August, 2015. Prior to establishing KERN Partners, Mr. Karkkainen was Managing Director and Head of Oil and Gas Equity Research at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Karkkainen holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Geology from Carleton University in Ottawa and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Queen's University in Kingston.

Deborah Stein Ms. Deborah Stein is Director of the Company. She is a Chartered Accountant and has over 30 years of industry experience in the finance area, including 17 years of direct experience in the oil and gas business, most recently having held the position of Chief Financial Officer at AltaGas Ltd.

Ronald Eckhardt Mr. Ronald (Ron) J. Eckhardt is Independent Director of NuVista Energy Ltd. Mr. Eckhardt has more than 36 years experience in the oil and gas industry. Most recently, Mr. Eckhardt was the Executive Vice-President, North American Operations for Talisman Energy Inc., a public oil and gas company from 2003 to 2009. Mr. Eckhardt joined Talisman (then BP Canada) in 1986 as Chief Drilling Engineer and held positions of increasing responsibility in domestic operations until his retirement in 2009. Mr. Eckhardt holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Manitoba. Mr. Eckhardt is also a member of the board of directors of Athabasca Oil Corporation.

Ronald Poelzer Mr. Ronald J. Poelzer is Independent Director of NuVista Energy Ltd. Mr. Poelzer has more than 29 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and is currently Executive Vice Chairman of Bonavista Energy Corporation. Prior thereto, Mr. Poelzer was Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman of Bonavista responsible for various strategic planning, business development, financial and capital market roles. Prior to joining Bonavista in 1997, Mr. Poelzer was with Poco Petroleum Ltd. as Vice President, Business Development. Prior thereto, Mr. Poelzer was in public accounting practice. Mr. Poelzer holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Distinction) degree from the University of Saskatchewan and has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta. Mr. Poelzer is also a member of the board of directors of various private companies and a charitable foundation.

Brian Shaw Mr. Brian G. Shaw is the Independent Director of the company. Mr. Shaw is an experienced financial industry executive with particular expertise in capital markets and investing activities. He is currently a director of Encana Corp., Manulife Bank of Canada and Manulife Trust Company. Mr. Shaw is an alumni of CIBC World Markets Inc. (and its predecessor firm Wood Gundy) where he was employed for 23 years. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CIBC World Markets Inc. from 2005 through 2008 and prior to that managed the Global Equities Division for a number of years. Mr. Shaw is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Alberta and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta.

Sheldon Steeves Mr. Sheldon B. Steeves is Independent Director of NuVista Energy Ltd. Mr. Steeves has more than 35 years of experience in the North American oil and natural gas business. Mr. Steeves was most recently the CEO and Chairman of Echoex Ltd., a private oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Mr. Steeves started Echoex Ltd. in January of 2001 and monetized the company in April 2012. Prior to Echoex, Mr. Steeves was the Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance Energy Ltd. Mr. Steeves holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta, the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. Mr. Steeves is also a member of the board of directors of Enerplus Corporation and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.