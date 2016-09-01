Novus Holdings Ltd (NVSJ.J)

Name Description

Neil Birch Mr. Neil Birch is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He hold BSc (Hons) Degree in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand, Mr Birch entered the printing and packaging industry in 1986 and was appointed as the Group Managing Director of Lithotec in 1989. He then went on to become the Chief Executive Officer at Bidvest Paperplus in 2006 until 2016. The Board is confident that Mr Birch will add significant value as the newly appointed Chairman with his extensive business and management experience.

Keith Vroon Mr. Keith Anthony Vroon is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as chief operating officer for Novus Holdings.

Edrich Fivaz Mr. Edrich Fivaz has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective 1 September 2016. Mr Fivaz has been with the Group since 2007. He currently fulfils the role of group head: mergers and acquisitions and head of corporate finance for Novus Holdings.

Christoffel Botha Mr. Christoffel (Christoff) Botha has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Christoff, a qualified attorney and chartered accountant, has been involved in the private equity and venture capital industry since 1997. He is co-founder and partner of Treacle Private Equity, established in 2000. He graduated from the University of Pretoria with B.Com (Law) and LLB degrees.