Novus Holdings Ltd (NVSJ.J)

NVSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

700.00ZAc
2:37pm BST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
700.00
Open
702.00
Day's High
720.00
Day's Low
685.00
Volume
103,443
Avg. Vol
726,931
52-wk High
1,130.00
52-wk Low
545.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Neil Birch

2017 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Keith Vroon

2016 Chief Executive Officer

Edrich Fivaz

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Jan Potgieter

2017 Lead Independent Non-Executive Director

Christoffel Botha

2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Gugulethu Dingaan

Non-Executive Independent Director

Lulama Mtanga

2017 Non-Executive Independent Director

Bernard Olivier

Non-Executive Independent Director

Fred Robertson

2017 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sandile Zungu

Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Neil Birch

Mr. Neil Birch is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He hold BSc (Hons) Degree in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand, Mr Birch entered the printing and packaging industry in 1986 and was appointed as the Group Managing Director of Lithotec in 1989. He then went on to become the Chief Executive Officer at Bidvest Paperplus in 2006 until 2016. The Board is confident that Mr Birch will add significant value as the newly appointed Chairman with his extensive business and management experience.

Keith Vroon

Mr. Keith Anthony Vroon is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as chief operating officer for Novus Holdings.

Edrich Fivaz

Mr. Edrich Fivaz has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective 1 September 2016. Mr Fivaz has been with the Group since 2007. He currently fulfils the role of group head: mergers and acquisitions and head of corporate finance for Novus Holdings.

Jan Potgieter

Christoffel Botha

Mr. Christoffel (Christoff) Botha has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Christoff, a qualified attorney and chartered accountant, has been involved in the private equity and venture capital industry since 1997. He is co-founder and partner of Treacle Private Equity, established in 2000. He graduated from the University of Pretoria with B.Com (Law) and LLB degrees.

Gugulethu Dingaan

Lulama Mtanga

Ms. Lulama Mtanga is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since 15 July 2017. Ms Mtanga has been appointed as chairman of the social and ethics committee and will also serve on the investment committee. Specialising in competition law, Ms Mtanga is a Director at Lulama Mtanga Legal Consultancy and a former director at Bowman Gilfillan Inc. She has extensive experience in advising on notification of local and international transactions under the Competition Act in South Africa in various sectors. She was the first lawyer at Bowman Gilfillan Inc. and one of the first lawyers in South Africa to advise on cross border competition law merger regulation in the African continent. Ms Mtanga holds a BA (Social Sciences) degree from the University of Cape Town, LLB degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a Postgraduate Diploma in European Union Competition Law from King's College, University of London.

Bernard Olivier

Fred Robertson

Sandile Zungu

