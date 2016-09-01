Novus Holdings Ltd (NVSJ.J)
NVSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
700.00ZAc
2:37pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Neil Birch
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Keith Vroon
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Edrich Fivaz
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jan Potgieter
|2017
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Christoffel Botha
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Gugulethu Dingaan
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Lulama Mtanga
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Bernard Olivier
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Fred Robertson
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sandile Zungu
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Neil Birch
|Mr. Neil Birch is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He hold BSc (Hons) Degree in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand, Mr Birch entered the printing and packaging industry in 1986 and was appointed as the Group Managing Director of Lithotec in 1989. He then went on to become the Chief Executive Officer at Bidvest Paperplus in 2006 until 2016. The Board is confident that Mr Birch will add significant value as the newly appointed Chairman with his extensive business and management experience.
|
Keith Vroon
|Mr. Keith Anthony Vroon is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as chief operating officer for Novus Holdings.
|
Edrich Fivaz
|Mr. Edrich Fivaz has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective 1 September 2016. Mr Fivaz has been with the Group since 2007. He currently fulfils the role of group head: mergers and acquisitions and head of corporate finance for Novus Holdings.
|
Christoffel Botha
|Mr. Christoffel (Christoff) Botha has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Christoff, a qualified attorney and chartered accountant, has been involved in the private equity and venture capital industry since 1997. He is co-founder and partner of Treacle Private Equity, established in 2000. He graduated from the University of Pretoria with B.Com (Law) and LLB degrees.
|
Lulama Mtanga
|Ms. Lulama Mtanga is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since 15 July 2017. Ms Mtanga has been appointed as chairman of the social and ethics committee and will also serve on the investment committee. Specialising in competition law, Ms Mtanga is a Director at Lulama Mtanga Legal Consultancy and a former director at Bowman Gilfillan Inc. She has extensive experience in advising on notification of local and international transactions under the Competition Act in South Africa in various sectors. She was the first lawyer at Bowman Gilfillan Inc. and one of the first lawyers in South Africa to advise on cross border competition law merger regulation in the African continent. Ms Mtanga holds a BA (Social Sciences) degree from the University of Cape Town, LLB degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a Postgraduate Diploma in European Union Competition Law from King's College, University of London.
|
Sandile Zungu
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Neil Birch
|--
|
Keith Vroon
|--
|
Edrich Fivaz
|--
|
Jan Potgieter
|--
|
Christoffel Botha
|--
|
Gugulethu Dingaan
|--
|
Lulama Mtanga
|--
|
Bernard Olivier
|--
|
Fred Robertson
|--
|
Sandile Zungu
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Neil Birch
|0
|0
|
Keith Vroon
|0
|0
|
Edrich Fivaz
|0
|0
|
Jan Potgieter
|0
|0
|
Christoffel Botha
|0
|0
|
Gugulethu Dingaan
|0
|0
|
Lulama Mtanga
|0
|0
|
Bernard Olivier
|0
|0
|
Fred Robertson
|0
|0
|
Sandile Zungu
|0
|0