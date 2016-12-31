Northview Apartment REIT (NVU_u.TO)

Name Description

Scott Thon Mr. Scott Thon serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Company. Mr. Thon has held a variety of senior positions in the electricity industry, from operations to competitive market design and global power development. In 2013, Bow Valley College awarded Mr. Thon their Distinguished Citizen Award, honouring his commitment to the College. He was recognized by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce in 2011 for his business and community leadership with the Sherrold Moore Award. In 2005, the Government of Alberta presented Mr. Thon with the Alberta Centennial Medal in recognition of outstanding service to the people and province of Alberta. Mr. Thon is a registered Professional Engineer with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan. He is also a graduate of the Executive Program from the University of Western Ontario's Richard Ivey School of Business. Mr. Thon is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Todd Cook Mr. Todd R. Cook, CPA, CA, serves as a President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Northern Property Real Estate Investment Trust., effective May 13, 2014. Mr. Todd Cook was has been employed at Northview Apartment REIT since 2006, in a variety of senior finance and operations roles, and prior to his appointment as CEO, he acted as President & COO. Mr. Cook was previously the treasurer of Calgary-based TGS North American REIT from its IPO until 2004 when he was appointed as Chief Financial Officer, until its acquisition by Great-West Life Assurance Company in 2006. Mr. Cook is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Administration from the University of Regina.

Travis Beatty Mr. Travis Beatty is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. effective May 2, 2016. Previously, Mr. Beatty was the Chief Financial Officer of West Valley Energy from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining West Valley Energy, Mr. Beatty held various senior finance roles with OPTI Canada Inc. from 2002 to 2011, and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2009 until its acquisition by CNOOC Limited in 2011. Mr. Beatty is a qualified Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Financial Analyst, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance from the University of Calgary.

Leslie Veiner Mr. Leslie M. Veiner is a Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He has held senior management positions in the Canadian real estate industry and most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of True North Apartment REIT, prior to which he was Chief Financial Officer of TransGlobe Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TGA REIT). Prior to joining TGA REIT, Mr. Veiner provided Seniors Housing Advisory services through his consulting company Hippo Capital Corporation. From 2003 to 2008, Mr. Veiner was employed by Chartwell Senior Housing Real Estate Investment Trust, holding the positions of Senior Vice President Real Estate from 2005 to 2008 and Chief Financial Officer from its inception in 2003 to 2005. From 2000 to 2003, Mr. Veiner was Chief Financial Officer of Alert Care Corporation, which sold its properties pursuant to the formation of Chartwell Senior Housing Real Estate Investment Trust and from 1995 to 2000 he held senior financial positions with a real estate company and a healthcare company. Mr. Veiner is qualified as a Chartered Accountant in Canada, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Graduate Diploma in Accounting from the University of Cape Town, South Africa

Bo Rasmussen Mr. Bo Rasmussen serves as Vice President - Property Development of the Company. Mr. Rasmussen joined Northview in May 2007 as the Manager of Construction and Development. Previously he was Vice President of Development for NewNorth Projects from 2004 to 2007, and was with Ninety North Construction and Development Ltd. in the capacities of Regional Manager of Nunavut Operations, and General Manager of Greenland Operations from 1999 to 2004. Mr. Rasmussen graduated from Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary with a Diploma of Civil Engineering Technology in 1992, and received a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calgary, Haskayne School of Business, in 2011.

Lizaine Wheeler Ms. Lizaine Sheila Wheeler is Vice President - Residential Operations of the Company. She joined Northern Property REIT in October of 2012 as Vice President of Residential Operations, bringing with her nearly 17 years of property management experience. Prior to joining Northern Property REIT Lizaine was Senior Vice President of Operations at Mainstreet Equity Corp (2010-2012) and held many positions at Boardwalk Equities REIT, starting as a leasing agent in 1998 and working her way up to Vice President of Operations when she left in 2010. In 2001 Lizaine obtained her Certified Property Manager designation. She also holds a diploma in Business Management specializing in Human Resources.

Richard Anda Mr. Richard Anda is a Vice President - Business Development of Northern Property Real Estate Investment Trust., with effect from January 13, 2011. Previously with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation in positions, he brings 15 years of real estate and property management experience to the REIT. Mr. Anda holds an Urban Land Economics Diploma and is a Certified Property Manager with the Real Estate Institute of Canada.

Louise Elsey Ms. Louise Elsey is a Corporate Secretary of Northview Apartment REIT, since December 2014. She had previously held the position of Leasing and Marketing Manager since 2009. Prior to joining Northview Mrs. Elsey was employed in England by Andrews Lettings & Management as Regional Leasing Manager from 2002 to 2008, where she oversaw the operations of a third party property management company. Mrs. Elsey has also held previous roles in Real Estate Sales.

Dennis Hoffman Mr. Dennis J. Hoffman, FCPA. FCA, ICD.D, serves as a Lead Independent Trustee of Northern Property Real Estate Investment Trust . Mr. Dennis Hoffman is an independent Trustee and retired as office managing partner and member of the Canadian Leadership Group from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in July of 2005 after more than 35 years in public practice. Mr. Hoffman is a Chartered Professional Accountant and possesses a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Hoffman is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Daniel Drimmer Mr. Daniel Drimmer serves as Trustee of the Company. He is the founder, President & CEO of Starlight Group Property Holdings Inc., a real estate asset management company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial and residential properties across Canada and the US. Mr. Drimmer is also President & CEO of True North Commercial REIT and CEO of Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core Fund. Mr. Drimmer obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario and both a Master of Business Administration and a Masters degree in Contemporary European Policy Making from European University in Geneva, Switzerland

Kevin Grayston Mr. Kevin E. Grayston serves as a Independent Trustee of the Company. Mr. Kevin Grayston was Principal of Grayston Consulting Ltd. From 2010 to 2014. Mr. Grayston was formerly President of Maverick Management Corp., from December 2010 to April 2012. Formerly Executive Vice President Real Estate, BCIMC Hospitality Group, September 2007 until January 2009; Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Canadian Hotel Income Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, 1997 until September 2007. He has had a 30 year career in Senior Finance, Operations and Human Resource roles, including 13 years at Canadian Airlines. He served as the Senior Vice President for Corporate Services of Canadian Airlines International Ltd. Mr. Grayston is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Grayston is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Christine McGinley Ms. Christine McGinley, CPA, CA, ICD.D, serves as a Independent Trustee of the Company. Ms. Christine McGinley is the former Senior Vice President, Operations for Canwest Global Communications Corp. until her retirement in 2010. She has over 25 years of senior management experience specializing in the areas of operations, technology and finance. Ms. McGinley is a Chartered Professional Accountant and graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Commerce. Ms. McGinley is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Terrance McKibbon Mr. Terrance L. (Teri) McKibbon, ICD.D, serves as Independent Trustee of the Company. Mr. Terrance McKibbon was President & Chief Executive Officer of Aecon Group Inc. (“Aecon”), a construction and infrastructure development company, until December 2016, and has over 30 years of senior management experience. Previously, Mr. McKibbon was President and Chief Operating Officer and was responsible for operations across Aecon. He moved into this role in March 2011 after having been the Executive Vice President and CEO of Aecon’s Infrastructure division since 2005. He was a member of the Executive Committee of Aecon Group Inc. since 2006 and employed with Aecon since 1996. Mr. McKibbon is certified by the Canadian Construction Association as a Gold Seal Project Manager. He attended Carleton University where he studied geology as well as integrated science and economics programs. Mr. McKibbon is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).