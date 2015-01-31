North West Company Inc (NWC.TO)

Name Description

Hugh Riley Mr. Hugh Sanford (Sandy) Riley, J.D., is the Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director of the company. Mr. Riley has been President and CEO of Richardson Financial Group Limited since 2003. He held the positions of Chairman of Investors Group Inc. from 2001 to 2002, and President and CEO of Investors Group Inc. from 1992 to 2001. He currently holds the positions of Director for Molson Coors Brewing Company, Richardson GMP Limited, GMP Capital Inc., The Canada West Foundation, Canadian Western Bank and MTS Allstream. He is the Chairman of the University of Winnipeg Foundation. Mr. Riley was appointed to the Order of Canada in July, 2002.

Edward Kennedy Mr. Edward S. Kennedy is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the company. Mr. Kennedy, who joined North West in 1989, was appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of North West in 1997. He is currently a Director of Norcraft Companies Inc., United Grocers Inc. and the Canada West Foundation. Mr. Kennedy has received several retail industry and community leadership recognitions, both locally and nationally.

Frank Coleman Mr. Frank J. Coleman is the Independent Director of the company. Mr. Coleman has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Coleman Group of Companies since 1991. He is the Chair of the Board of Directors of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc., a past Director of the Distribution Council of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, and of Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Incorporated. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Humber Valley Paving Ltd. and Humber Valley Aggregates and Asphalt Ltd. He also has served as a director of Newfoundland Power, a subsidiary of Fortis and Fishery Products Ltd.

Wendy Evans Ms. Wendy F. Evans is the Independent Director of the company. Ms. Evans is President of Evans and Company Consultants Inc., which she founded in 1987. The company provides international marketing, financial and management services to clients across North America. She is also an Associate of Cambridge Corporate Development and an Adjunct Professor, since 1992, in the Ted Rogers School of Management, Ryerson University. She is currently a Director of the Canadian Executive Services Organization, Director of the City Living Foundation, and author of ‘‘Border Crossings, Doing Business in the U.S. Ms. Evans has served as a director on a number of boards, including Sun Life Financial Trust, the Ontario Retail Sector Strategy Advisory Board, Dean’s Council in the Ted Rogers School of Management, and the Canadian Cancer Society. She is also the past President and Chair of Granite Ltd.

Stewart Glendinning Mr. Stewart F. Glendinning, J.D., is the Independent Director of the company. Mr. Glendinning has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Molson Coors Canada since 2013. Since joining Molson Coors in 2005, he has also held the positions of Chief Financial Officer, Molson Coors UK, Global Chief Financial Officer, Molson Coors Brewing Company, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Molson Coors UK. Before joining Molson Coors, Mr. Glendinning worked with KPMG and The Hackett Group, both professional services companies where he held various senior audit and consulting roles, working with a broad array of multinational clients. He has also served with various organizations within the U.S. Naval Reserve.

Robert Kennedy Mr. Robert J. (Bob) Kennedy is the Independent Director of the company. Mr. Kennedy has been President and Chief Executive Officer and founder of WiBand Communications Corp. since 1999. He was an acquisition consultant for IBM Corporation from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Kennedy was President, Chief Executive Officer and founder of PBSC Computer Training Centres from 1985 to 1997; and President, Chief Executive Officer and founder of ComputerLand Stores Western Canada from 1978 to 1987.

Annalisa King Ms. Annalisa King is the Independent Director of the company. Ms. King has been Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Best Buy Canada Ltd. since 2008. Prior to her current position, Ms. King was Senior Vice President of Business Transformation for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. She has also held senior positions, primarily in finance, throughout her career at consumer packaged goods companies, Kraft and Pillsbury Canada. Ms. King is a director of Saputo Inc.

Violet Konkle Ms. Violet A.M. Konkle is the Independent Director of the company. Ms. Konkle is the past President and Chief Executive Officer of The Brick Ltd. Prior to joining The Brick in 2010 as President, Business Support; she held a number of positions with Walmart Canada, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer. Ms. Konkle also held a number of senior executive positions with Loblaw Companies Ltd., including Executive Vice President, Atlantic Wholesale Division. Ms. Konkle is a director of Dare Foods, a privately held Canadian based food manufacturer, the National Board of Habitat for Humanity, and a past director of The Brick Ltd., Trans Global Insurance, and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Gary Merasty Mr. Gary Merasty is the Independent Director of the company. Mr. Merasty is the President and Chief Operating Officer of Des Nedhe Development, an English River First Nation owned group of companies. He previously held the positions of Vice President Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications for Cameco Corporation, Member of Parliament for the Desnethe Missinippi Churchill River Riding, the Grand Chief for the Prince Albert Grand Chief Council in Northern Saskatchewan, Chief of Staff of the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nation, and the Educational Coordinator for Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. A director for the Canada West Foundation, Frontier College, and Chairperson for Northern Career Quest. Former Chairman and Director for the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority, and former director of the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology, the Northern Lights Community Development, Westwind Aviation Ltd., and the Saskatoon Airport Authority.