North West Company Inc (NWC.TO)
NWC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.54CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.32 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
$30.22
Open
$30.26
Day's High
$30.58
Day's Low
$30.19
Volume
33,160
Avg. Vol
71,583
52-wk High
$33.74
52-wk Low
$24.08
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hugh Riley
|66
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Independent Director
|
Edward Kennedy
|55
|1997
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John King
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Craig Gilpin
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Daniel McConnell
|2014
|Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer
|
Paulina Hiebert
|Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary
|
Frank Coleman
|61
|1999
|Independent Director
|
Wendy Evans
|64
|2005
|Independent Director
|
Stewart Glendinning
|51
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Robert Kennedy
|65
|2003
|Independent Director
|
Annalisa King
|50
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Violet Konkle
|62
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Gary Merasty
|50
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Eric Stefanson
|2012
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hugh Riley
|Mr. Hugh Sanford (Sandy) Riley, J.D., is the Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director of the company. Mr. Riley has been President and CEO of Richardson Financial Group Limited since 2003. He held the positions of Chairman of Investors Group Inc. from 2001 to 2002, and President and CEO of Investors Group Inc. from 1992 to 2001. He currently holds the positions of Director for Molson Coors Brewing Company, Richardson GMP Limited, GMP Capital Inc., The Canada West Foundation, Canadian Western Bank and MTS Allstream. He is the Chairman of the University of Winnipeg Foundation. Mr. Riley was appointed to the Order of Canada in July, 2002.
|
Edward Kennedy
|Mr. Edward S. Kennedy is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the company. Mr. Kennedy, who joined North West in 1989, was appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of North West in 1997. He is currently a Director of Norcraft Companies Inc., United Grocers Inc. and the Canada West Foundation. Mr. Kennedy has received several retail industry and community leadership recognitions, both locally and nationally.
|
John King
|
Craig Gilpin
|
Daniel McConnell
|
Paulina Hiebert
|
Frank Coleman
|Mr. Frank J. Coleman is the Independent Director of the company. Mr. Coleman has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Coleman Group of Companies since 1991. He is the Chair of the Board of Directors of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc., a past Director of the Distribution Council of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, and of Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Incorporated. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Humber Valley Paving Ltd. and Humber Valley Aggregates and Asphalt Ltd. He also has served as a director of Newfoundland Power, a subsidiary of Fortis and Fishery Products Ltd.
|
Wendy Evans
|Ms. Wendy F. Evans is the Independent Director of the company. Ms. Evans is President of Evans and Company Consultants Inc., which she founded in 1987. The company provides international marketing, financial and management services to clients across North America. She is also an Associate of Cambridge Corporate Development and an Adjunct Professor, since 1992, in the Ted Rogers School of Management, Ryerson University. She is currently a Director of the Canadian Executive Services Organization, Director of the City Living Foundation, and author of ‘‘Border Crossings, Doing Business in the U.S. Ms. Evans has served as a director on a number of boards, including Sun Life Financial Trust, the Ontario Retail Sector Strategy Advisory Board, Dean’s Council in the Ted Rogers School of Management, and the Canadian Cancer Society. She is also the past President and Chair of Granite Ltd.
|
Stewart Glendinning
|Mr. Stewart F. Glendinning, J.D., is the Independent Director of the company. Mr. Glendinning has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Molson Coors Canada since 2013. Since joining Molson Coors in 2005, he has also held the positions of Chief Financial Officer, Molson Coors UK, Global Chief Financial Officer, Molson Coors Brewing Company, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Molson Coors UK. Before joining Molson Coors, Mr. Glendinning worked with KPMG and The Hackett Group, both professional services companies where he held various senior audit and consulting roles, working with a broad array of multinational clients. He has also served with various organizations within the U.S. Naval Reserve.
|
Robert Kennedy
|Mr. Robert J. (Bob) Kennedy is the Independent Director of the company. Mr. Kennedy has been President and Chief Executive Officer and founder of WiBand Communications Corp. since 1999. He was an acquisition consultant for IBM Corporation from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Kennedy was President, Chief Executive Officer and founder of PBSC Computer Training Centres from 1985 to 1997; and President, Chief Executive Officer and founder of ComputerLand Stores Western Canada from 1978 to 1987.
|
Annalisa King
|Ms. Annalisa King is the Independent Director of the company. Ms. King has been Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Best Buy Canada Ltd. since 2008. Prior to her current position, Ms. King was Senior Vice President of Business Transformation for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. She has also held senior positions, primarily in finance, throughout her career at consumer packaged goods companies, Kraft and Pillsbury Canada. Ms. King is a director of Saputo Inc.
|
Violet Konkle
|Ms. Violet A.M. Konkle is the Independent Director of the company. Ms. Konkle is the past President and Chief Executive Officer of The Brick Ltd. Prior to joining The Brick in 2010 as President, Business Support; she held a number of positions with Walmart Canada, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer. Ms. Konkle also held a number of senior executive positions with Loblaw Companies Ltd., including Executive Vice President, Atlantic Wholesale Division. Ms. Konkle is a director of Dare Foods, a privately held Canadian based food manufacturer, the National Board of Habitat for Humanity, and a past director of The Brick Ltd., Trans Global Insurance, and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.
|
Gary Merasty
|Mr. Gary Merasty is the Independent Director of the company. Mr. Merasty is the President and Chief Operating Officer of Des Nedhe Development, an English River First Nation owned group of companies. He previously held the positions of Vice President Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications for Cameco Corporation, Member of Parliament for the Desnethe Missinippi Churchill River Riding, the Grand Chief for the Prince Albert Grand Chief Council in Northern Saskatchewan, Chief of Staff of the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nation, and the Educational Coordinator for Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. A director for the Canada West Foundation, Frontier College, and Chairperson for Northern Career Quest. Former Chairman and Director for the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority, and former director of the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology, the Northern Lights Community Development, Westwind Aviation Ltd., and the Saskatoon Airport Authority.
|
Eric Stefanson
|Mr. Eric L. Stefanson is the Independent Director of the company. Mr. Stefanson was the managing partner of the Central Canada Region for BDO Canada LLP Chartered Accountants and Advisors, from 2004 to 2009. He also held various positions with Assante Canada, including the position of Chief Financial Officer from 2001 to 2004. Mr. Stefanson was a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba from 1990 to 2000, and held various portfolios, including the position of Finance Minister and Chair of the Treasury Board from 1993 to 1999. Mr. Stefanson was a Winnipeg City Councillor from 1982 to 1989 and served as Deputy Mayor. He is currently a director of Via Rail Canada (Interim Chairman), FWS Holdings Ltd. (Chair of Audit Committee), People Corporation, and Chair of the Investment Committee of the Winnipeg Civic Employees’ Benefits Program. He was a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee for the Winnipeg Foundation from 2005 to 2011, and a past member and Chair of the Board for the Health Sciences Centre Foundation from 2009 to 2012. In 2000, Mr. Stefanson received the Icelandic Order of the Falcon from the President of Iceland. In 2013, Mr. Stefanson was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Manitoba.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Hugh Riley
|--
|
Edward Kennedy
|2,842,330
|
John King
|991,463
|
Craig Gilpin
|1,157,980
|
Daniel McConnell
|800,967
|
Paulina Hiebert
|600,508
|
Frank Coleman
|--
|
Wendy Evans
|--
|
Stewart Glendinning
|--
|
Robert Kennedy
|--
|
Annalisa King
|--
|
Violet Konkle
|--
|
Gary Merasty
|--
|
Eric Stefanson
|--
As Of 31 Jan 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Hugh Riley
|0
|0
|
Edward Kennedy
|0
|0
|
John King
|0
|0
|
Craig Gilpin
|0
|0
|
Daniel McConnell
|0
|0
|
Paulina Hiebert
|0
|0
|
Frank Coleman
|0
|0
|
Wendy Evans
|0
|0
|
Stewart Glendinning
|0
|0
|
Robert Kennedy
|0
|0
|
Annalisa King
|0
|0
|
Violet Konkle
|0
|0
|
Gary Merasty
|0
|0
|
Eric Stefanson
|0
|0