NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)

Name Description

Paul Lana Mr. Paul Dalla Lana serves as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Chief Executive Officer of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Dalla Lana has over 20 years of experience in real estate acquisition, development, and finance and is the Founder and President of NorthWest Value Partners Inc., the Chairman and CEO of NorthWest International Healthcare Properties REIT and a Director of Vital Healthcare Property Trust. He is an advisory board member of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health and is on the President's Advisory Council at The University of Toronto. Mr. Dalla Lana received his B.A. and his M.B.A. from the University of British Columbia.

Bernard Crotty Mr. Bernard W. Crotty serves as President, Trustee of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. He is an experienced corporate executive, board member, private investor and lawyer. Mr. Crotty is currently a principal of Silver and White Management, Inc., a private investment firm. From September 2001 to February 2008, Mr. Crotty acted as Chairman and/or Chief Executive Officer of Certicom Corp, a provider of cryptographic software and services that was acquired by Research in Motion Ltd. From January 2004 to February 2007, Mr. Crotty acted as Chairman and/or Chief Executive Officer of Comnetix Inc., a provider of biometric identification and authorization solutions that was acquired by L-1 Identity Solutions, Inc. In addition Mr. Crotty has served on a variety of public company boards and was counsel to the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Los Angeles from April 1998 to March 2000. Prior to April 1998, Mr. Crotty was a partner at the law firm McCarthy Tétrault, LLP in Toronto and London, England. Mr. Crotty received his B.A. from the University of Alberta, LL.B. from the University of Toronto, LL.M from the London School of Economics and his M.B.A. from Duke University. He is also a graduate of the Toronto ICDRotman Directors Education Program.

Shailen Chande Mr. Shailen Chande serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Chande has been Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 2016 and previously held various senior positions with the REIT and predecessor companies since 2009, including playing a leadership role in its 2010 IPO and its international expansion. Prior to joining Northwest, Mr. Chande worked as an investment banker in London, UK and qualified as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPAdotCA).

Peter Riggin Mr. Peter Riggin serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer; General Manager, Trustee the of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Riggin was the CEO of the REIT and is responsible for the overall direction and operations of the REIT while also taking an active role in the REIT’s acquisition and leasing initiatives. Prior to joining the Predecessor REIT in October 2004, Mr. Riggin worked at pension fund advisory firms Beutel Goodman Real Estate Group and Bentall Kennedy. Mr. Riggin’s past experience in the real estate industry includes positions with Campeau Corporation and the Prudential Insurance Company of America in the areas of asset management, development and leasing/marketing. Mr. Riggin has an Honours B.A. in urban development from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Riggin volunteers as a Governor on the Board of the North York General Hospital Foundation where he chairs the Board’s Development Committee.

Mike Brady Mr. Mike Brady serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Brady is part of the REIT’s senior management team and contributes to the strategic direction of the organization. He has direct responsibility for acquisition, finance, lender relations, risk management and legal matters, while supporting the REIT’s leasing program. Mr. Brady’s role with acquisitions and leasing includes the structuring, negotiating and documenting of larger and/or more complex transactions. Mr. Brady has been with the Predecessor REIT and, subsequently, the REIT since 2006, prior to which he was a partner at the law firms of Baker & McKenzie LLP and McLean & Kerr LLP, respectively, where he practised commercial real estate, finance and corporate law from 1994 until 2006. Mr. Brady has a B.A. (Economics), M.B.A. and LL.B. from Dalhousie University and is admitted to the Bar of Ontario.

Martin Barkin Dr. Martin Barkin serves as an Independent Trustee of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Dr. Barkin is a director of Vivientia Biotech and of Viable Healthworks. Dr. Barkin was also a professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto, in the Department of Surgery as well as the Department of Health Administration and was President of the Surgical Alumni Association of the University of Toronto. From 1993 to 2007 Dr. Barkin was the President and CEO of DRAXIS Health Inc., as well as a Director of several TSX and NASDAQ listed companies. Dr. Barkin was the Chief Executive Officer of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre from 1983 to 1987 and was its Chairman of the Board from 1998 to 2003. Dr. Barkin served as the Deputy Minister of Health, Ontario, from 1987 to 1991, and received the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee Award. Dr. Barkin has received the degrees of M.D., B.Sc. (Med.), M.A. and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada.

Colin Loudon Mr. Colin Loudon serves as Independent Trustee of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust., with effect from 9 December 2014. Mr. Loudon is currently Executive Vice President, Strategy at Oxford Properties Group. At Oxford he is a member of the Executive Committee and the Investment Committee and is responsible for executive oversight of debt financing, treasury operations, risk management, strategic planning and research for Oxford globally, as well as for a number of key strategic initiatives within both Oxford and its parent company, OMERS. Prior to his current role, Mr. Loudon was Chief Financial Officer at Oxford. Prior to joining Oxford in 2009, Mr. Loudon was a senior Partner and National Real Estate Industry Leader at KPMG. Mr. Loudon holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Honours) from Queen's University as well as Chartered Accountant and Chartered Business Valuator designations.

Christopher Naylor Dr. C. David Naylor serves as Independent Trustee of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Dr. Naylor is president emeritus and professor of medicine at the University of Toronto. Dr. Naylor previously served as president (2005-13) and dean of medicine (1999-2005) at the University of Toronto. Co-author of over 300 scholarly publications, Dr. Naylor was also founding CEO of the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (1991-1999) and founding director of clinical epidemiology at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (1990-96). Dr. Naylor has extensive hospital and academic governance experience, and his counsel on healthcare strategy and policy has been sought by governments, associations and companies across Canada and abroad over the course of more than 25 years. Dr. Naylor currently serves as a director of Barrick Gold Corporation. Dr. Naylor is an Officer of the Order of Canada, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, and a Foreign Associate of the U.S. Institute of Medicine.