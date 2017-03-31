NEX Group PLC (NXGN.L)

Name Description

Charles Gregson Mr. Charles Henry Gregson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. Charles brings considerable senior board, committee and chairman level expertise. He has a track record of progressive leadership and a good rapport with senior management teams in each of NEX’s divisions. With more than 20 years of listed company experience, Charles also understands the importance of maintaining effective relationships with the institutional investor community, media and regulatory bodies. He has served on a number of boards in the financial services and media sectors, including as non-executive chairman of St James’s Place plc and CPP Group plc and as deputy chairman of Provident Financial plc. Charles was chairman of ICAP plc from 1999 to 2016. Charles holds a degree in Law from the University of Cambridge and qualified as a solicitor. Charles is the non-executive chairman of Non-Standard Finance plc and the senior independent director of Caledonia Investments plc.

Michael Spencer Mr. Michael A. Spencer is Group Chief Executive Officer of the company. Having worked in financial services for more than 30 years, Michael is well respected within the industry. He founded Intercapital in 1986 and became its chairman and Chief Executive in October 1998. Michael brings immense knowledge and insight of successfully growing a complex international business and a deep understanding of the markets in which NEX operates. Michael, together with IPGL and its subsidiary companies, is a substantial shareholder in the Company. He chairs the GEMG and was the Group Chief Executive Officer of ICAP plc from 1999 to 2016. Michael holds a degree in Physics from the University of Oxford. Michael is chairman of IPGL and is on the boards of many of its investments. He is the chairman of The Conservative Party Foundation Limited.

Stuart Bridges Mr. Stuart Bridges is Group Chief Financial Officer of the company. Stuart brings many years of listed company, international and financial expertise to the board having been the chief financial officer of Hiscox Limited for 16 years. He has a strong background in strategy and execution and brings particular focus on capital management. Stuart chairs the GFC and is responsible for the Group’s finance, internal audit, company secretarial, investor relations and regulatory affairs functions. He was appointed Group Finance Director of ICAP plc in 2015. Stuart holds a degree in Engineering from the University of Cambridge and is a Chartered Accountant. Stuart is a non-executive director of Caledonia Investments plc, a member of the Audit Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Finance Committee of The Royal Institution.

Ivan Ritossa Mr. Ivan R. Ritossa is Non-executive director of the company. Ivan has a strong and varied global investment banking background and extensive electronic market experience in foreign exchange, commodities, credit, prime services and equities. He previously served on the executive committee for Barclays Investment Bank, as a non-executive director of ABSA Group and an executive director of Barclays’ Saudi Arabia board. Ivan has been a member of numerous industry committees including the New York Federal Reserve Foreign Exchange Committee, the Bank of England Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee and the Singapore Foreign Exchange Markets Committee. He was a non-executive director of ICAP plc from 2013 to 2016. Ivan holds an honours degree in Finance from the University of New South Wales, Australia. Ivan is a non-executive director of NEX SEF Limited.

Robert Standing Mr. Robert Standing is Non-executive director of the company. Robert has extensive knowledge of the hedge fund industry and is a founder of the Hedge Fund Standards Board. He also brings more than 20 years of senior management, financial and product development expertise having worked in a number of roles and senior positions at Chemical Bank and JPMorgan. Robert co-founded London Diversified Fund Management within the JPMorgan group in 1995 before its spin out in 2002. He was a non-executive director of ICAP plc from 2010 to 2016. Robert is a director of DG Partners Services Limited and chief investment officer of Neuron Advisers LLP (both part of the London Diversified Fund group).