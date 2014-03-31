Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)
OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
208.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.45 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs204.75
Open
Rs204.70
Day's High
Rs208.50
Day's Low
Rs204.55
Volume
679,396
Avg. Vol
586,182
52-wk High
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rohtas Goel
|51
|2005
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Daleep Moudgil
|President
|
Shubha Singh
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary
|
Jai Goel
|54
|Whole Time Director
|
Seema Avasarala
|2017
|Director
|
Sudhangshu Biswal
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Sudip Bandyopadhyay
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Srinivas Kanakagiri
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Shruti Sodh
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
K Srinivas
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Prem Rana
|67
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Rohtas Goel
|Mr. Rohtas Goel is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Omaxe Ltd. He holds a Diploma in Civil Engineering and is an experienced entrepreneur with experience of over 20 years in the field of construction business and real estate. He has knowledge of the construction and real estate industry and is single handedly responsible for evolving the Company. He looks after the entire gamut of activities under the supervision and control of the Board of Directors of the Company. He is a member of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Federation of Chambers of Commerce of India (FICCI), PHD Chamber of Commerce and All India Management Association (AIMA).
|
Daleep Moudgil
|Mr. Daleep Moudgil is President of Omaxe Ltd.
|
Shubha Singh
|
Jai Goel
|Mr. Jai Bhagwan Goel is Whole Time Director of Omaxe Ltd. He has over 32 years of experience and is responsible for Commercial operation of the company under the overall supervision of Chairman and Managing Director and Board of Directors. He has done graduation in Civil Engineering from A.M.I.E. He has experience of working as Civil Engineer with various organizations such as Central Public Work Department, International Air Port Authority and Delhi Development Authority.
|
Seema Avasarala
|Ms. Seema Prasad Avasarala serves as a Director of the Company. Ms' Avasarala is a Post Graduate in Commerce. She is a Sales and Marketing Professional having more than 18 years of experience and currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of OyeHelp Technologies.
|
Sudhangshu Biswal
|
Sudip Bandyopadhyay
|
Srinivas Kanakagiri
|
Shruti Sodh
|
K Srinivas
|
Prem Rana
|Dr. Prem Singh Rana is Independent Non-Executive Director of Omaxe Ltd. He is an independent director of the Company and has over 38 years of experience in conceptualization, Planning, Designing, Appraising, Financing and implementation of housing and infrastructure projects all over the country. Mr. Rana possesses the following qualifications: - PhD (Transport Engg. & Management) from University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K, - P.G. Dip. Town & Country Planning (TPT) from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, India and - B.Tech. (Civil) from Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, India.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Rohtas Goel
|36,000,000
|
Daleep Moudgil
|6,140,000
|
Shubha Singh
|--
|
Jai Goel
|9,600,000
|
Seema Avasarala
|--
|
Sudhangshu Biswal
|--
|
Sudip Bandyopadhyay
|--
|
Srinivas Kanakagiri
|--
|
Shruti Sodh
|--
|
K Srinivas
|--
|
Prem Rana
|280,000
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Rohtas Goel
|0
|0
|
Daleep Moudgil
|0
|0
|
Shubha Singh
|0
|0
|
Jai Goel
|0
|0
|
Seema Avasarala
|0
|0
|
Sudhangshu Biswal
|0
|0
|
Sudip Bandyopadhyay
|0
|0
|
Srinivas Kanakagiri
|0
|0
|
Shruti Sodh
|0
|0
|
K Srinivas
|0
|0
|
Prem Rana
|0
|0