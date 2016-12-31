Onex Corp (ONEX.TO)

Name Description

Gerald Schwartz Dr. Gerald W. Schwartz, Ph.D., is a Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Onex Corp. Mr. Schwartz was inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame in 2004 and was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2006. He is also an honorary director of The Bank of Nova Scotia and is a director of Indigo Books & Music Inc. Mr. Schwartz was Vice Chairman of Mount Sinai Hospital and is a director, governor or trustee of a number of other organizations. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Manitoba, a Master of Business Administration degree from the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration and a Doctor of Laws (Hon.) from St. Francis Xavier University and Doctor of Philosophy (Hon.) from Tel Aviv University.

Christopher Govan Mr. Christopher A. Govan is Chief Financial Officer of Onex Corporation., effective March 1, 2015. He was a Managing Director of Onex Corp. He is responsible for corporate administration, fund operations and actively leads Onex’ tax function. He also provides advice on corporate structure, taxation, financing and due diligence for both new acquisitions and existing subsidiaries. He was instrumental in the strategy and planning for the acquisition of Lantic Sugar by Rogers Sugar Income Fund, Onex’ acquisition of Loews Cineplex and the subsequent initial public offering of the Cineplex Galaxy Income Fund. He serves on the University of Waterloo's School of Accounting and Finance Advisory Council. Prior to joining Onex, he was a Senior Tax Manager in Arthur Andersen’s Toronto office. He is a Chartered Public Accountant and holds Masters of Accounting and B.A. degrees from the University of Waterloo.

Andrea Daly Ms. Andrea E. Daly is a Managing Director and General Counsel for Onex Corp. As in-house counsel, she has responsibilities for general corporate, securities and compliance matters. These include initial analysis and assessment of legal issues arising on potential transactions and in the ordinary course of Onex’ business, negotiation and settlement of key documents and the identification and coordination of external legal resources. She works with Onex investment professionals to work through issues arising from acquisitions, ownership and dispositions. She has also been involved in the development of alternative asset strategies such as Onex Real Estate Partners and Onex Credit Partners. Prior to joining Onex in 2004, she was a senior partner of Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg. Her practice focused on domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and private equity transactions. She holds a L.L.B. from the University of Western Ontario and a B.A. from Dalhousie University.

Ewout Heersink Mr. Ewout R. Heersink is Senior Managing Director, Director of Onex Corp. He served as Onex’s Chief Financial Officer through 2008 and has also served as a director of several of Onex’s operating companies. Mr. Heersink is also a Member of the Advisory Council of the Queen’s School of Business. He holds a Bachelor of Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Business Administration degree from Queen’s University. Mr. Heersink is also a Chartered Accountant.

Robert Le Blanc Mr. Robert (Bobby) M. Le Blanc is a Senior Managing Director for Onex Corp. Since joining Onex, he has led all of Onex’ acquisitions in the healthcare sector including the acquisitions and subsequent realizations of Emergency Medical Services Corporation, Center for Diagnostic Imaging and Magellan Health Services; and the acquisitions of Carestream Health, Skilled Healthcare Group and ResCare. He also led the acquisitions of USI Insurance Services and The Warranty Group. He is a director of Magellan Health Services, ResCare, Skilled Healthcare Group, The Warranty Group, Carestream Health, USI Insurance Services, Cypress Insurance, First Berkshire Hathaway Life and Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Prior to joining Onex, he was with Berkshire Hathaway for seven years after starting his career at General Electric. He holds an M.B.A. from New York University and a B.S. from Bucknell University.

Seth Mersky Mr. Seth M. Mersky is Senior Managing Director of Onex Corp. Since joining Onex, he has led a number of private equity transactions, including the acquisition and subsequent realization of BC Sugar; the acquisition of Sitel Worldwide; the purchase and subsequent IPOs of Spirit AeroSystems and Allison Transmission; and, the acquisition of Tomkins, plc. He serves on the boards of Sitel Worldwide, Allison Transmission, Gates Corporation and BBAM. As well, he serves on the boards of the Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation and Village Community Schools. Prior to joining Onex, he was Senior Vice-President, Corporate Banking, at Bank of Nova Scotia. He holds a B.S. in Accounting and Philosophy from the University of Delaware.

Anthony Munk Mr. Anthony Munk is Senior Managing Director of Onex Corp. Since joining Onex, he has worked on numerous private equity transactions and oversees ONCAP. These transactions include the acquisitions and realizations of Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Vencap Equities, Imperial Parking and ProSource; the acquisition of Loews Cineplex, and subsequent realization of the company’s U.S. operations; the initial public offering of the Cineplex Galaxy Income Fund, which acquired the Canadian operations of Loews Cineplex, Cineplex Odeon, and the operations of Onex’ subsidiary, Galaxy Entertainment. He was involved in the acquisitions of RSI Home Products, Tomkins plc. and JELD-WEN Holding, inc. He serves on the boards of Cineplex Inc., Barrick Gold Corporation and JELD-WEN Holding, inc. Prior to joining Onex, he was a Vice President with First Boston Corporation in London, England and an Analyst with Guardian Capital in Toronto. He holds a B.A. (Honors) from Queen’s University.

Todd Clegg Mr. Todd Michael Clegg is a Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Clegg joined Onex in 2005 and has worked on numerous Onex investments, including York Risk Services Group, USI Insurance Services, Tomkins, Carestream Health and The Warranty Group. As Managing Director, Mr. Clegg will be leading the firm's origination efforts in the financial services industry from the New York office. Prior to joining Onex, Mr. Clegg worked in the Leveraged Finance Group of JPMorgan. He holds a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

David Copeland Mr. David W. Copeland serves as Managing Director – Tax for Onex Corp. He has primary responsibility for tax planning, tax related due diligence and structuring for the acquisition and divestiture of operating companies for Onex Partners and Onex Real Estate Partners. In addition, he is responsible for managing the tax reporting to the partners of Onex Partners and Onex Real Estate Partners. Prior to joining Onex, he was a Senior Tax Manager in the Mergers & Acquisitions group at Deloitte’s Toronto office focused on the acquisition, financing and disposition of international organizations. He is a Chartered Accountant. He also holds an M.B.A. from the University of Toronto and a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario.

Christine Donaldson Ms. Christine M. Donaldson is Managing Director - Finance of Onex Corp. She works with each of the Onex and ONCAP subsidiaries, where her operating background gives her insight into their day-to-day financial issues and strategies. She is typically involved from the beginning of Onex’ ownership, providing the finance perspective on financial reporting and oversight, restructurings and value realization strategies. Prior to joining Onex, she was Corporate Controller for NEXACOR Realty Management and Corporate Accounting Manager for Commonwealth Hospitality Ltd. She is both a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Accountant - Information Technology (CA-IT). She earned a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo.

Konstantin Gilis Mr. Konstantine (Kosty) Gilis is Managing Director of Onex Corp. Since joining Onex, he has worked on several private equity transactions, including the acquisition and subsequent IPO of Allison Transmission, the going-private acquisition of Tomkins plc and the subsequent divestitures of the Stackpole, Ideal, Schrader International, Dexter Axle and Air Distribution businesses from the Tomkins portfolio. He serves on the boards of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and Gates Corporation. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bishop Strachan School. Prior to joining Onex, he worked at Willis Stein & Partners. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S., Economics (Magna Cum Laude) from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Joshua Hausman Mr. Joshua (Josh) Hausman is Managing Director for Onex Corp. Since joining Onex, he has worked on a number of private equity transactions in the healthcare sector, including ResCare, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Emergency Medical Services Corporation, Skilled Healthcare and Carestream Health. Prior to joining Onex, he worked in the Healthcare Investment Banking group at Banc of America Securities, where he provided capital raising and advisory services to healthcare companies. He holds an A.B., Economics (cum laude), from Harvard College.

David Hirsch Mr. David R. Hirsch is Managing Director of the Company.

David Mansell Mr. David J. Mansell is Managing Director of Onex Corp. Mr. Mansell, who joined Onex Corporation in 2002, previously held the position of Principal and was a key member of the investment teams acquiring Husky Injection Molding Systems, Tube City IMS and Spirit AeroSystems. He currently serves on the boards of Husky Injection Molding Systems, Tube City IMS and UJA Federation of Greater Toronto. Mr. Mansell holds an M.B.A. (with Distinction) from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration and a B. Comm. (Honours) in Financial Accounting from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa. He is a Chartered Accountant (South Africa).

Tony Morgan Mr. Tony D. Morgan is Managing Director for Onex Corp. He manages Onex’ origination and due diligence efforts in Europe. Prior to joining Onex, he was with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as a Vice President in the Principal Investing Group and a Member of the Private Investments Investment Committee. In this role, he led various investments including Livingston International, Aricent Technologies, Bank of America Merchant Services and, working in partnership with the Onex team, Tomkins. Previously, he spent seven years at private equity firms Alchemy Partners and Permira in London. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a MEng in Engineering from Cambridge University.

Amir Motamedi Mr. Amir H. Motamedi is Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Motamedi joined Onex in 2006 and has worked on numerous Onex investments, including Clarivate Analytics, Advanced Integration Technology, BBAM and Emerald Expositions. As a managing director, Mr. Motamedi will focus on acquisitions and oversight of investments in Onex Partners' funds and will be based in the New York office. Prior to joining Onex, Mr. Motamedi worked in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs. He holds a BA in economics and a BComm in finance from McGill University.

Tawfiq Popatia Mr. Tawfiq Popatia is Managing Director of the Company.

Matthew Ross Mr. Matthew Ross is a Managing Director of Onex Corporation., effective 1 January 2015. Mr. Ross joined Onex in 2006 and has worked on numerous Onex investments, including Husky International, RSI Home Products, Tomkins and JELD-WEN. Mr. Ross manages the firm's efforts in the retail, restaurant and building products industries from the New York office. Prior to joining Onex, Mr. Ross worked at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. and DB Capital Partners. He holds an M.B.A., Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. from Amherst College.

Manish Srivastava Mr. Manish K. Srivastava is Managing Director of Onex Corporation., effective 1 January 2015. Mr. Srivastava joined Onex in 2004 and has worked on numerous Onex investments, including TMS International, Allison Transmission and Tomkins. Mr. Srivastava manages the firm's efforts in the chemicals and industrial services sectors from the Toronto office. Prior to joining Onex, Mr. Srivastava worked at Greenhill & Co. and J.P. Morgan in New York. He holds a B.A., Economics from McGill University.

Nigel Wright Mr. Nigel S. Wright is Managing Director of Onex Corp. He was a director of MAGNATRAX Corporation, which made a filing under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on May 12, 2003. Mr. Wright took a temporary leave of absence from the Company from 2010 to 2013 to serve as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada and returned to the Company in 2014.

Arni Thorsteinson Mr. Arni Clayton Thorsteinson is Lead Independent Director of Onex Corp. He is the President of Shelter Canadian Properties Limited, a diversified real estate development and management company. He is also a trustee of Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust and a director of Bird Construction Inc. and a member of the board of advisors of Onex Real Estate Partners. He was the Founding Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and is Vice Chair of the Friends of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. Mr. Thorsteinson holds Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and Doctor of Laws (Honours) degrees from the University of Manitoba as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Heather Reisman Ms. Heather M. Reisman is an Director of Onex Corp. She is is Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Indigo Books & Music Inc. Prior to co-founding Indigo Books & Music, she held the position of President of Cott Corporation from 1990-1992. Ms. Reisman is also a director of Mount Sinai Hospital and a member of the Steering Committee, Bilderberg. She is a former Governor of the Toronto Stock Exchange and of McGill University. Ms. Reisman was educated at McGill University.

Daniel Casey Mr. Daniel C. Casey is an Independent Director of Onex Corp. He is the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President of Creson Corporation, an investment holding company, and is a member of the board of advisors of Onex Real Estate Partners. Mr. Casey holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics degree from Carleton University.

William Etherington Mr. William A. Etherington is an Independent Director of Onex Corp. He is a director and board chair of Celestica Inc. and a director of SS&C Technologies, Inc. and was Chairman of the Board of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce until February 2009. Mr. Etherington holds an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree, and Bachelor of Electrical Engineering Science from the University of Western Ontario.

Peter Godsoe Mr. Peter C. Godsoe, O.C., is Independent Director of Onex Corp. Mr. Godsoe formerly Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Nova Scotia. Mr. Godsoe was a lead director of Rogers Communications Inc. until April 2014 and is a director of a number of non-profit institutes including the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. In 2002, he received the Order of Canada and was inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Mr. Godsoe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School. He is also a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

Mitchell Goldhar Mr. Mitchell Goldhar is an Independent Director of the Company. He is Chairman of the Board of SmartREIT. In 1994, Mr. Goldhar founded SmartCentres and developed 265 shopping centres, many of which were anchored by Walmart. Mr. Goldhar is President and CEO of Penguin Investments Inc., a director of Indigo Books &Music Inc., a Director Emeritus with the SickKids Foundation, is on the Advisory Board for the Canadian Sports Concussion Project and is owner of the Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Club. Mr. Goldhar holds a Bachelor of Political Science degree from York University and has been an adjunct professor with the Joseph L. Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto for 12 years.

Serge Gouin Mr. Serge Gouin is an Independent Director of Onex Corp. Mr. Gouin retired as Chairman of the Board of Quebecor Media Inc., a communications and media-cable and entertainment company. He is also the former Advisory Director of Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc. (1998-2003), former President and Chief Operating Officer of Le Groupe Vidéotron Ltée. (1991-1996) and former Chairman of the Board of TVA Group Inc. He is the Chairman of Anges Québec Capital Fund. He previously served on the Advisory Committee of the Richard Ivey School of Business for over 20 years. Mr. Gouin holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Montreal as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Business Administration degree from the Ivey School of Business.

Arianna Huffington Ms. Arianna Huffington is the Independent Director of the Company. She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Global, a corporate and consumer well-being and productivity business and is the founder of The Huffington Post Media Group. In May 2005, Ms. Huffington launched The Huffington Post, which won a Pulitzer Prize for national reporting in 2012. She was named to the Forbes Most Powerful Women list in 2013 and was named to the Time 100, Time Magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people, in each of 2006 and 2011. Ms. Huffington serves on the boards of Uber and EL PAÍS, a major Spanish language newspaper. Ms. Huffington holds a Master of Arts in Economics from Cambridge University.

John McCoy Mr. John B. McCoy is an Independent Director of Onex Corp. He retired as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bank One Corporation in December 1999, where he had been Chief Executive Officer since 1984 and Chairman since 1998. Mr. McCoy joined Bank One Corporation in 1970. Mr. McCoy is a director of Earthport PLC and of a number of non-profit institutions. Mr. McCoy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Williams College and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.