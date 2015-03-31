Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.BO)

Name Description

Shashi Shanker Shri. Shashi Shanker is the Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., since December 1, 2012. He holds a B.Tech degree in Petroleum Engineering from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad and MBA with specialization in Financial Management from IGNOU. He undertook General Management Training from IIM, Lucknow and Leadership Development Programme at ISB, Hyderabad under "Shangsaptak" programme. He has more than 32 years of experience in Oil Industry and having wide exposure in diverse E&P activities both in on land & of fshore operations, R&D activities and spearheading the deep/ultradeep water drilling campaign of ONGC.

Ajay Dwivedi Shri. Ajay Kumar Dwivedi is Director - Exploration, Executive Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited. A postgraduate from Kanpur University, Shri Dwivedi has a distinguished career of more than 34 years in ONGC, holding key exploration-related assignments at different work centers starting from Mumbai, moving to Dehradun in North, to Chennai in South, then Jorhat in the east, Vadodara in the west and as Basin Manager MBA Basin, Kolkata, before finally taking over Western Offshore as Basin Manager. Shri Dwivedi has managed ONGC’s prime exploration portfolios in Western Of fshore-Kutch-Saurashtra, Mumbai Of fshore and Kerala-Konkan Basin. His keen analytical acumen coupled with a people-centric approach has been his forte. His strength has been to encourage Multi-Disciplinary team working in various capacities across the organization. As a core team member of joint project team on organizational change program, Shri Dwivedi was involved with redesign of structure, systems and business processes aligned to Asset based model and their implementation in two pilot projects. With his rich academic lineage, Shri Dwivedi has authored a number of technical papers. Shri Dwivedi has undergone various development programs, including those at Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and University of Alberta School of Business, Alberta, Canada. He is affiliated to SPG - India, AEG – India and SPE and presently holds the office of President, SPG-India.

Desh Misra Shri. Desh Deepak Misra serves as Director - Human Resources, Executive Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. He holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from University of Lucknow. Prior to his appointment as Director (HR), ONGC he was Head Corporate Administration at ONGC Dehradun. Starting his career as Graduate Trainee, Shri Misra has lef t his imprint in diverse assignments given to him in three decades with the company. Despite holding high pressure assignments, Shri Misra has always found time to nurture his other interests, particularly his passion for wildlife photography. His maiden Cof fee Table photo book "The Karjat diaries" profiling biodiversity of Western Ghats was launched in January-2014 at Petrotech.

Tapas Sengupta Shri. Tapas Kumar Sengupta serves as Director - Offshore, Executive Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. He holds a first-class B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from Jadavpur University, Calcutta, and a Diploma in Management from Indira Gandhi National Open University. Prior to becoming Director(Offshore), he was Chief of Well Services looking after operations, technological needs apart from manpower and material support for all Onshore and Offshore assets in respect of Well Services and Deepwater projects of Eastern Coast of India Shri Sengupta is one of the select club of production engineers who has a balanced exposure to both onshore and offshore oilfields operation. His onshore experience portfolio comprises of Well Services in Gujarat and Assam for 11 long years and 4 years in Sudan as part of ONGC Videsh. Of his 18 years in Offshore fields off Mumbai, he served for 12 years in Mumbai High in Well Services, successfully handling a number of production-enhancement assignments. Shri Sengupta was also instrumental in improving performances of ONGC’s Offshore sick well inventory. He was the recipient of the CMD award for Best Production Engineer in 1996 & Best Professional Engineer in 2001 for the same.

V. Mahawar Shri. V. P. Mahawar is Director - Onshore, Director of the Company. Shri Mahawar is a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla University, Raipur. He joined ONGC as Driller in the year 1982. He is the first sub-sea engineer of ONGC. He was awarded as CMD’s Young Executive of the year in 1987 and CMD’s Manager of the year award in the year 1999. He has 33 years of oil field experience in various capacities across entire spectrum of ONGC. He pioneered in establishment of Well Control School at Institute of Drilling Technology (IDT), Dehradun, which has been imparting training to ONGCians and oil personnel from Indian as well as foreign oil companies, in understanding the well control techniques & equipment leading to upward change in drilling fraternity’s skill & knowledge. Shri Mahawar is a veteran of numerous Blow-out control jobs and an expert in handling the complicated well control problems. He has authored and developed “Well Control Manual for Of fshore Operations” as part of the team to develop OISD Standard 174 for Well Control Practices.

Akhilesh Ambasht Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Ambasht serves as Chief Vigilance Officer of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. He is an Indian Forest Service officer of cadre AGMUT - 1987. Dr Ambasht holds a Master's degree in Botany from the Gorakhpur University and was awarded a Ph.D. in Botany (Ecology) from Banaras Hindu University. Prior to joining ONGC, Dr Ambasht has held important assignments such as CVO of Delhi Jal Board, Member Secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Assessor & Collector of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He has a wide ranging experience in various assignments of Ministry of Human Resources and various departments of Government of Goa. Dr Ambasht is also M.Sc. in Forestry and has an in-depth knowledge of forestry. He has published around 14 Research papers in various National & International journals.

Narendra Verma Shri. Narendra Kumar Verma is Managing Director of ONGC Videsh Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ONGC and Director of the Company. He has more than 32 years of experience. He holds a Master Degree in Applied Geology, an M. Tech degree in Petroleum Exploration and MBA in Finance. He has also completed One Year Global Manager's Program at IIM Kolkata. Recipient of many national awards and international commendations, the crowning moment of his technical career came with the prestigious 'National Mineral Award', the highest recognition by the Government of India in the field of geosciences, mining and allied areas, that was conferred upon him for his outstanding contribution to Petroleum Exploration in Mumbai Offshore, ONGC. Shri Verma has demonstrated remarkable competence in challenging roles in the domain of 'Exploration' and technological research, ranging from management of overseas exploration and Business Development; Management of exploration activities in Frontier Basin, Mumbai Of fshore and Assam-Arakan Basin; and Head of Interpretation Group at the prestigious Geodata Processing and Interpretation Centre (GEOPIC) of ONGC.

U. Singh Shri. U. P. Singh has been appointed as Government Nominee Director of Oil ans Natural Gas Corporation Limited with effect from October 16, 2014. Shri Singh is B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering) and M.Tech in Industrial & Management Engineering from IIT, Kanpur. He belongs to 1985 batch of IAS (Odisha Cadre). During his rich and varied experience as an IAS of ficer, he has held various administrative positions in the areas of Revenue, Social Justice & Empowerment, District Administration, Transport, Commercial Ta xes, Water Resources, Industries, Steel, Energy and Agriculture & Cooperation, etc. in the State Government and in the Ministries of Ocean Development, Parliamentary Af fairs, Surface Transport and Finance in the Central Government. Prior to joining as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, he was Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel and earlier to that he was Principal Secretary, Agriculture Department in the State Government of Odisha. He has been on the Board of Steel Authority of India Ltd. as a Government nominee.

Shireesh Kedare Prof. Shireesh Balwant Kedare is Non-Official Part-Time Director of the Company. He is Professor, IIT, Bombay.

Ajai Malhotra Shri. Ajai Malhotra is Non-Official Part-Time Director of the Company. He is Ex-IFS, Gurgaon.

K. Padmanabhan Shri. K. M. Padmanabhan is Non-Official Part-Time Director of the Company. He is Practicing Chartered Accountant, Chennai.

Ganga Murthy Smt. Ganga Murthy serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company effective September 23rd, 2017.