Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)

Name Description

Mukesh Jain Shri. Mukesh Kumar Jain serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of the Company. he is a Post Graduate from Delhi School of Economics and a Chartered Accountant. He started his career in June, 1987 as Manager-Credit in Dena Bank. Before joining Dena Bank, he had a short stint at Oriental Bank of Commerce itself in International Division in 1986-87. Shri Jain has a wide and varied exposure of over 30 years covering the entire gamut of Banking, both at Operational and Administrative levels. He has headed large Branches and Zones of Dena Bank throughout the country viz. Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc. Before his elevation to the position of Executive Director, Punjab & Sind Bank, Shri Mukesh Kumar Jain was working as Chief General Manager heading the positions as Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, Chief Strategist for Business Development, Audit Head, Business Process Reengineering (BPR), and Investor Relations. He has been Chairman of HO level Credit Approval Committee (CAC-II). He has been Heading/ Member in various Committees like BPR Committee, Audit Committee of Executives, Investment Committee, Premises Committee, ALCO, CRMC etc. He is a member of three Indian Banking Association (IBA) Committees viz. Working Group for Gyan Sangam on Risk Management, Working Group on HR Strategies in PSBs, Standing Committee on Accounting Standards & Taxation. Shri Mukesh Kumar Jain has undergone important trainings at Premier Institutes like BTC, JNIDB and CRRID etc. He also attended a program on Credit Risk Management & Regulation conducted by International Banking Summer School (IBSS) in Greece and SIBOS 2011 in Toronto, Canada. He had also conducted Road Shows/ Investors Meet, in various cities in USA viz. New York, Boston, Salt Lake City and San Francisco.He has been Director on the Board of Bank sponsored RRB viz. Dena Gujarat Gramin Bank. He was also holding the position of Honorary Secretary, Bankers’ Club, Ahmedabad.

Sreya Guha Smt. Sreya Guha is Director - Nominee of Government of Oriental Bank of Commerce Limited. She is an IAS and is a postgraduate in Ancient History from Jawaharlal Nehru University. Later, she pursued M.Phil in Ancient History from Jawaharlal Nehru University & Post Graduate Diploma from National Law School of India University, Bangalore in Human Rights Labour. She pursued Management Programme from Foreign and Commonwealth Office University from Brandford. She joined the Indian Administrative Services in the year 1992 in Rajasthan cadre. She worked in the field at both District & State Level. She gained experience in development and welfare programmes in the State of Rajasthan. She handled the land Revenue, Urban Development and Water Resources Department at the early stage of career. In 1999 she was promoted to the Dy. Secretary level in the Excise Department. She has experience of handling Science and Technology as well as Finance and Industries portfolios due to various assignments handled in different Departments viz., Science and Technology Department, Small Industries, Bureau of Investment Promotion. Presently she is working as Director in Department of Financial Services, Government of India.

Desh Khetrapal Shri. Desh Deepak Khetrapal is the Shareholder Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce Limited since September 2014. He is a successful professional in Corporate Management. He started his career in banking with State Bank of India, but in 1993 he quit his banking career and moved into the Corporate world. He has had several successful tenures in top leadership positions in well-known companies. Some of the assignments handled by him are as Group CEO, Jumbo Electronics (UAE). He also held responsible positions in Indian Public Sector, Indian Corporate Sector and also Multi-National Corporations. He is currently the Managing Director and CEO of Orient Cement Limited, a listed company. He holds B.Com(Hons) degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce and is an MBA degree holder from FMS, University of Delhi.

Narendra Kotiawala Shri. Narendra J Kotiawala is Officer Employee Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce Limited assumed charge on 30th January, 2014. He is a Post Graduate in Commerce from University of Mumbai and also a Certified Member of Indian Institute of Bankers. He joined the Bank in 1979. He has put in 34 years of service in the Bank and is presently posted as Senior Manager at STC, Mumbai. He is presently Joint Secretary of All India Bank Officers Association, Joint General Secretary of All India Oriental Bank Officers Association, General Secretary of All India Bank Officers Association (Maharashtra) and General Secretary of All India Oriental Bank Officers Association (Maharashtra & Goa).

S. Ganesh Kumar Shri. S. Ganesh Kumar is RBI Nominee Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce Limited since June 2014. He is an M.A in English with Diploma in Business Management from Davar’s College, Mumbai He is a Certified member of Indian Institute of Bankers. He has also done Computer Applications in Banking from NIIT, Bangalore and Trainer of Neurolingusitic Programming (NLP) from National Federation of Neurolinguistic Psychology, USA. He joined the Reserve Bank of India in October 1981 as a Direct Recruit Officer in Grade B and has over 32 years’ work experience at RBI, in different capacities as officer at various centres of Reserve Bank of India. During his long tenure he has been a Faculty member at Bankers’ Training College, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai from November 1997 to January 2004 and Regional Director of RBI (CGM), Patna from January 2004 to December 2006. He has also been placed at Department of Banking Supervision, RBI, Mumbai as Chief General Manager during December 2006 to March, 2008. He was also appointed as Principal of the Reserve Bank Staff College at Chennai in March 2008 and remained there till 2010. Thereafter, he worked as Banking Ombudsman (CGM) of RBI for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands from April 2010 to March 2013 before assuming his present assignment as Principal Chief General Manager of Department of Expenditure & Budgetary Control at Reserve Bank of India, Central Office, Mumbai since March, 2013.

Rajat Sachar Sh. Rajat Sachar is Government Nominee Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce Limited assumed charge on 16th April, 2014. He is an M.A (Economics) from Delhi School of Economics. He has also completed the Executive Programme from Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies (APCSS), Hawaii, United States of America and the National Security and Strategic Studies Course from National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi. Sh.Sachar joined the Indian Economic Service (IES) in 1985. After completing his probation, his first assignment was with Ministry of Labour where he worked as Assistant Director from April, 1987 to February, 1991 and as Deputy Director from February, 1991 to February, 1997. Thereafter, he moved on central deputation in the Ministry of Defence as Deputy Secretary (Training) which he served till June, 1999 and thereafter got promoted as Director (Ordnance) and worked in this capacity till January, 2002 to join the course at NDC. In January, 2003 he joined the Planning Commission as Director and remained there till July, 2010. In August, 2010 he moved to the Department of Commerce as Additional Economic Adviser where he remained till January’2012, when he was promoted as Economic Adviser and joined the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. He has rich experience with respect to Policy related to Statutory Labour welfare funds, Industrial Relations and International Labour Organization. He has administered the training establishments of the Army, Sainik Schools, Military Schools, NCC and handled Defence related foreign training cooperation.

Ashok Sharma Shri. Ashok Kumar Sharma serves as Shareholder Director of Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd. He is a Bcom, LLB, FCA.

Madan Verma Shri. Madan Mohan Lal Verma serves as Shareholder Director of the Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd. He has a total experience of 34 years .