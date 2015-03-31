Edition:
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (ORCL.NS)

ORCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,521.40INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs12.55 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs3,508.85
Open
Rs3,518.00
Day's High
Rs3,545.00
Day's Low
Rs3,491.00
Volume
7,621
Avg. Vol
23,100
52-wk High
Rs4,088.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,808.40

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

S. Venkatachalam

72 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Chaitanya Kamat

55 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director

Makarand Padalkar

2007 Chief Financial Officer

Avadhut Ketkar

2007 Chief Accounting Officer

Onkarnath Banerjee

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Venkatesh Srinivasan

2007 Vice President - Corporate Development, Chief of Staff

Vijay Alexander

2011 Member of Management Team

Sanjay Bajaj

2011 Member of Management Team

Laura Balachandran

2011 Member of Management Team

S. Bhargava

2011 Member of Management Team

Sanjay Deshpande

2011 Member of Management Team

Nikos Goutsoulas

2011 Member of Management Team

Arvind Gulhati

2011 Member of Management Team

Vikram Gupta

2011 Member of Management Team

Vinayak Hampihallikar

2011 Member of Management Team

Meenakshy Iyer

2011 Member of Management Team

Bhaskar Jayaraman

2011 Member of Management Team

Kishore Kapoor

59 2011 Member of Management Team

Manmath Kulkarni

2011 Member of Management Team

Rajesh Makhija

2011 Member of Management Team

Edwin Moses

2012 Member of Management Team

Mini Muralidhar

2011 Member of Management Team

P. V. Jambu Natarajan

2011 Member of Management Team

Suresh Pinglay

2011 Member of Management Team

Rajendra Potdar

2011 Member of Management Team

Mahesh Rao

2011 Member of Management Team

Sanjeet Rao

2011 Member of Management Team

M. Ravikumar

2011 Member of Management Team

V Ravikumar

2011 Member of Management Team

Abhik Ray

2011 Member of Management Team

Dinesh Shetty

2011 Member of Management Team

Surendra Shukla

2011 Member of Management Team

Parmeet Soin

2011 Member of Management Team

Venkata Subramanian

2011 Member of Management Team

Harvinder Teji

2011 Member of Management Team

George Thomas

2011 Member of Management Team

Rajaram Vadapandeshwara

2011 Member of Management Team

Maria Smith

2015 Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Robert Weiler

64 2011 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Kimberly Woolley

2017 Additional Non-Executive Director

Richard Jackson

59 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sridhar Srinivasan

2015 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

S. Venkatachalam

Mr. S. Venkatachalam is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited., since May 12, 2012. He has served Citibank N. A. for nearly 30 years and has held senior positions there. He is currently on the Central Board of State Bank of India and Bharti AXA – Trustee Services Private Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He has served as an advisor to Fullerton India Credit Corporation Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, Singapore and has also served as Senior Consultant with A. F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (now a part of Deloitte Haskins & Sells). He has experience in the field of banking, finance, administration, compliance, taxation and labour laws. He is well regarded in the financial services industry and by regulatory bodies. Mr. Venkatachalam is a member of the Audit Committee, ESOP Allotment Committee, Shareholders Grievances Committee and Transfer Committee of the Board.

Chaitanya Kamat

Mr. Chaitanya Kamat is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. He brings more than 28 years of fi nancial services, consulting and business transformation experience to his role at Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. Prior to joining Oracle, Chet was Managing Director at STG. At STG, Chet was responsible for the transformation and operations of its portfolio companies with a specifi c focus on their use of global operating models. Earlier, Chet worked as the CEO of a retail fi nancial services startup and at Accenture. Joining Accenture in 1986, Chet worked across Accenture locations in India, United States, Sweden, Hungary and the Philippines in a range of business consulting and systems integration engagements. In his last role at Accenture, Chet was the Managing Partner of Accenture’s India Delivery Centre Network which he was responsible for establishing from scratch and growing to a 13,000 unit serving over 200 global clients. Chet Kamat obtained his Masters in Computer Science from the University of Bombay and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Chet has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Teleca AB, and as a Director on the Boards of Netik Inc., Symphony Marketing Solutions Inc. and The Capital Markets Company NV. Mr. Kamat is a member of the ESOP Allotment Committee of the Board. He does not hold any equity share of the Company as on date.

Makarand Padalkar

Mr. Makarand S. Padalkar is Chief Financial Officer of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds M.Tech.

Avadhut Ketkar

Mr. Avadhut D. Ketkar is Chief Accounting Officer of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds ACA, LLB.

Onkarnath Banerjee

Venkatesh Srinivasan

Vijay Alexander

Mr. Vijay Alexander is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds M.Phil (History).

Sanjay Bajaj

Laura Balachandran

S. Bhargava

Sanjay Deshpande

Nikos Goutsoulas

Arvind Gulhati

Vikram Gupta

Mr. Vikram Gupta is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds BE.

Vinayak Hampihallikar

Mr. Vinayak L. Hampihallikar is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds PGDM.

Meenakshy Iyer

Bhaskar Jayaraman

Kishore Kapoor

Manmath Kulkarni

Mr. Manmath Kulkarni is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds M.Sc.

Rajesh Makhija

Edwin Moses

Mini Muralidhar

P. V. Jambu Natarajan

Suresh Pinglay

Rajendra Potdar

Mahesh Rao

Mr. Mahesh Kandavar Rao is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds ACA.

Sanjeet Rao

M. Ravikumar

V Ravikumar

Abhik Ray

Mr. Abhik Ray is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds B.Tech (Electronics).

Dinesh Shetty

Surendra Shukla

Parmeet Soin

Venkata Subramanian

Mr. Venkata Subramanian is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds CAIIB.

Harvinder Teji

George Thomas

Rajaram Vadapandeshwara

Maria Smith

Robert Weiler

Mr. Robert K. Weiler is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited., since August 18, 2011. He is an Executive Vice President of Oracle’s Global Business Units. Previously he was Chairman and CEO of Phase Forward, a provider of integrated data management solutions for clinical trials and drug safety. Mr. Weiler has more than 30 years of technology-industry leadership experience, including his previous tenure as Giga Information Group’s Chairman, President and CEO. Earlier in his career, Mr. Weiler served as President and CEO of Eastman Software (formerly Wang Software), as well as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, for Lotus Development Corporation, where he was instrumental in expanding the company’s Lotus Notes business. Mr. Weiler recently served on the board of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), and he previously served on the boards of the directors of the Waterville Valley Company, Saint Anselm’s College, Corporate Software, Distributed Management Systems, Cullinet Software, Interleaf, DataLogix, and Giga Information Group. Mr. Weiler received a B.A. from Saint Anselm’s College, where he additionally received an honorary doctorate in 2000. He received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2010 Award in the Healthcare IT category in New England. In 2006, he was named to the prestigious PharmaVOICE 100 list, and he was also named ‘2006 CEO of the Year’ by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, an award that honours individuals who exemplify leadership and excellence in business and technology. Subsequent to this award, Mr. Weiler was invited to become a trustee of the Council.

Kimberly Woolley

Richard Jackson

Mr. Richard David Jackson is Non-Executive Independent Director of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. Prior to joining the Board of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited, he was for seven years in China as the President and CEO of Ping An Group’s banking business, 21 years with Citibank in seven different countries including time as their country head in Korea and Hungary. Mr. Richard Jackson served on the Boards of Bank Handlowy w Warsawie (Poland), Citibank (Hungary), Koram Bank (Korea), Shenzhen Commercial Bank and Shenzhen Development Bank (China). Mr. Richard Jackson is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute and was awarded the National Friendship Medal by the Chinese Government in 2007.

Sridhar Srinivasan

