Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (ORCL.NS)
ORCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,521.40INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Venkatachalam
|72
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Chaitanya Kamat
|55
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Makarand Padalkar
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Avadhut Ketkar
|2007
|Chief Accounting Officer
|
Onkarnath Banerjee
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Venkatesh Srinivasan
|2007
|Vice President - Corporate Development, Chief of Staff
|
Vijay Alexander
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Sanjay Bajaj
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Laura Balachandran
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
S. Bhargava
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Sanjay Deshpande
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Nikos Goutsoulas
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Arvind Gulhati
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Vikram Gupta
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Vinayak Hampihallikar
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Meenakshy Iyer
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Bhaskar Jayaraman
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Kishore Kapoor
|59
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Manmath Kulkarni
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Rajesh Makhija
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Edwin Moses
|2012
|Member of Management Team
|
Mini Muralidhar
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
P. V. Jambu Natarajan
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Suresh Pinglay
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Rajendra Potdar
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Mahesh Rao
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Sanjeet Rao
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
M. Ravikumar
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
V Ravikumar
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Abhik Ray
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Dinesh Shetty
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Surendra Shukla
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Parmeet Soin
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Venkata Subramanian
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Harvinder Teji
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
George Thomas
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Rajaram Vadapandeshwara
|2011
|Member of Management Team
|
Maria Smith
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Robert Weiler
|64
|2011
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Kimberly Woolley
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Richard Jackson
|59
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sridhar Srinivasan
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
S. Venkatachalam
|Mr. S. Venkatachalam is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited., since May 12, 2012. He has served Citibank N. A. for nearly 30 years and has held senior positions there. He is currently on the Central Board of State Bank of India and Bharti AXA – Trustee Services Private Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He has served as an advisor to Fullerton India Credit Corporation Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, Singapore and has also served as Senior Consultant with A. F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (now a part of Deloitte Haskins & Sells). He has experience in the field of banking, finance, administration, compliance, taxation and labour laws. He is well regarded in the financial services industry and by regulatory bodies. Mr. Venkatachalam is a member of the Audit Committee, ESOP Allotment Committee, Shareholders Grievances Committee and Transfer Committee of the Board.
|
Chaitanya Kamat
|Mr. Chaitanya Kamat is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. He brings more than 28 years of fi nancial services, consulting and business transformation experience to his role at Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. Prior to joining Oracle, Chet was Managing Director at STG. At STG, Chet was responsible for the transformation and operations of its portfolio companies with a specifi c focus on their use of global operating models. Earlier, Chet worked as the CEO of a retail fi nancial services startup and at Accenture. Joining Accenture in 1986, Chet worked across Accenture locations in India, United States, Sweden, Hungary and the Philippines in a range of business consulting and systems integration engagements. In his last role at Accenture, Chet was the Managing Partner of Accenture’s India Delivery Centre Network which he was responsible for establishing from scratch and growing to a 13,000 unit serving over 200 global clients. Chet Kamat obtained his Masters in Computer Science from the University of Bombay and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Chet has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Teleca AB, and as a Director on the Boards of Netik Inc., Symphony Marketing Solutions Inc. and The Capital Markets Company NV. Mr. Kamat is a member of the ESOP Allotment Committee of the Board. He does not hold any equity share of the Company as on date.
|
Makarand Padalkar
|Mr. Makarand S. Padalkar is Chief Financial Officer of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds M.Tech.
|
Avadhut Ketkar
|Mr. Avadhut D. Ketkar is Chief Accounting Officer of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds ACA, LLB.
|
Onkarnath Banerjee
Venkatesh Srinivasan
Vijay Alexander
|Mr. Vijay Alexander is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds M.Phil (History).
|
Sanjay Bajaj
Laura Balachandran
S. Bhargava
Sanjay Deshpande
Nikos Goutsoulas
Arvind Gulhati
Vikram Gupta
|Mr. Vikram Gupta is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds BE.
|
Vinayak Hampihallikar
|Mr. Vinayak L. Hampihallikar is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds PGDM.
|
Meenakshy Iyer
Bhaskar Jayaraman
Kishore Kapoor
Manmath Kulkarni
|Mr. Manmath Kulkarni is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds M.Sc.
|
Rajesh Makhija
Edwin Moses
Mini Muralidhar
P. V. Jambu Natarajan
Suresh Pinglay
Rajendra Potdar
Mahesh Rao
|Mr. Mahesh Kandavar Rao is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds ACA.
|
Sanjeet Rao
M. Ravikumar
V Ravikumar
Abhik Ray
|Mr. Abhik Ray is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds B.Tech (Electronics).
|
Dinesh Shetty
Surendra Shukla
Parmeet Soin
Venkata Subramanian
|Mr. Venkata Subramanian is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds CAIIB.
|
Harvinder Teji
George Thomas
Rajaram Vadapandeshwara
Maria Smith
Robert Weiler
|Mr. Robert K. Weiler is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited., since August 18, 2011. He is an Executive Vice President of Oracle’s Global Business Units. Previously he was Chairman and CEO of Phase Forward, a provider of integrated data management solutions for clinical trials and drug safety. Mr. Weiler has more than 30 years of technology-industry leadership experience, including his previous tenure as Giga Information Group’s Chairman, President and CEO. Earlier in his career, Mr. Weiler served as President and CEO of Eastman Software (formerly Wang Software), as well as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, for Lotus Development Corporation, where he was instrumental in expanding the company’s Lotus Notes business. Mr. Weiler recently served on the board of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), and he previously served on the boards of the directors of the Waterville Valley Company, Saint Anselm’s College, Corporate Software, Distributed Management Systems, Cullinet Software, Interleaf, DataLogix, and Giga Information Group. Mr. Weiler received a B.A. from Saint Anselm’s College, where he additionally received an honorary doctorate in 2000. He received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2010 Award in the Healthcare IT category in New England. In 2006, he was named to the prestigious PharmaVOICE 100 list, and he was also named ‘2006 CEO of the Year’ by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, an award that honours individuals who exemplify leadership and excellence in business and technology. Subsequent to this award, Mr. Weiler was invited to become a trustee of the Council.
|
Kimberly Woolley
Richard Jackson
|Mr. Richard David Jackson is Non-Executive Independent Director of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. Prior to joining the Board of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited, he was for seven years in China as the President and CEO of Ping An Group’s banking business, 21 years with Citibank in seven different countries including time as their country head in Korea and Hungary. Mr. Richard Jackson served on the Boards of Bank Handlowy w Warsawie (Poland), Citibank (Hungary), Koram Bank (Korea), Shenzhen Commercial Bank and Shenzhen Development Bank (China). Mr. Richard Jackson is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute and was awarded the National Friendship Medal by the Chinese Government in 2007.
|
Sridhar Srinivasan
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
S. Venkatachalam
|2,833
|
Chaitanya Kamat
|40,834
|
Makarand Padalkar
|--
|
Avadhut Ketkar
|--
|
Onkarnath Banerjee
|--
|
Venkatesh Srinivasan
|--
|
Vijay Alexander
|--
|
Sanjay Bajaj
|--
|
Laura Balachandran
|--
|
S. Bhargava
|--
|
Sanjay Deshpande
|--
|
Nikos Goutsoulas
|--
|
Arvind Gulhati
|--
|
Vikram Gupta
|--
|
Vinayak Hampihallikar
|--
|
Meenakshy Iyer
|--
|
Bhaskar Jayaraman
|--
|
Kishore Kapoor
|--
|
Manmath Kulkarni
|--
|
Rajesh Makhija
|--
|
Edwin Moses
|--
|
Mini Muralidhar
|--
|
P. V. Jambu Natarajan
|--
|
Suresh Pinglay
|--
|
Rajendra Potdar
|--
|
Mahesh Rao
|--
|
Sanjeet Rao
|--
|
M. Ravikumar
|--
|
V Ravikumar
|--
|
Abhik Ray
|--
|
Dinesh Shetty
|--
|
Surendra Shukla
|--
|
Parmeet Soin
|--
|
Venkata Subramanian
|--
|
Harvinder Teji
|--
|
George Thomas
|--
|
Rajaram Vadapandeshwara
|--
|
Maria Smith
|--
|
Robert Weiler
|--
|
Kimberly Woolley
|--
|
Richard Jackson
|--
|
Sridhar Srinivasan
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
S. Venkatachalam
|0
|0
|
Chaitanya Kamat
|0
|0
|
Makarand Padalkar
|0
|0
|
Avadhut Ketkar
|0
|0
|
Onkarnath Banerjee
|0
|0
|
Venkatesh Srinivasan
|0
|0
|
Vijay Alexander
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Bajaj
|0
|0
|
Laura Balachandran
|0
|0
|
S. Bhargava
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Deshpande
|0
|0
|
Nikos Goutsoulas
|0
|0
|
Arvind Gulhati
|0
|0
|
Vikram Gupta
|0
|0
|
Vinayak Hampihallikar
|0
|0
|
Meenakshy Iyer
|0
|0
|
Bhaskar Jayaraman
|0
|0
|
Kishore Kapoor
|0
|0
|
Manmath Kulkarni
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Makhija
|0
|0
|
Edwin Moses
|0
|0
|
Mini Muralidhar
|0
|0
|
P. V. Jambu Natarajan
|0
|0
|
Suresh Pinglay
|0
|0
|
Rajendra Potdar
|0
|0
|
Mahesh Rao
|0
|0
|
Sanjeet Rao
|0
|0
|
M. Ravikumar
|0
|0
|
V Ravikumar
|0
|0
|
Abhik Ray
|0
|0
|
Dinesh Shetty
|0
|0
|
Surendra Shukla
|0
|0
|
Parmeet Soin
|0
|0
|
Venkata Subramanian
|0
|0
|
Harvinder Teji
|0
|0
|
George Thomas
|0
|0
|
Rajaram Vadapandeshwara
|0
|0
|
Maria Smith
|0
|0
|
Robert Weiler
|0
|0
|
Kimberly Woolley
|0
|0
|
Richard Jackson
|0
|0
|
Sridhar Srinivasan
|0
|0