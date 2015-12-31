Orpea SA (ORP.PA)

Name Description

Jean-Claude Marian Dr. Jean-Claude Marian serves as Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee of Orpea SA since February 15, 2011. He was also the Company's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee until February 15, 2011. He founded the Company in 1989 and also works as a psychiatrist. He previously worked as a Doctor and Manager of a medico-pedagogical institute and was the co-founder of an engineering and hospital programming firm. Dr. Marian currently serves as a Director of Casa Mia Immobiliare, Orpea Iberica, Residencial Senior 2000, CM Extremadura Dos 2002, Dinmorpea and Orpea Belgium.

Yves Le Masne Mr. Yves Le Masne serves as Chief Executive Officer, Financial Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Orpea SA as of February 15, 2011. Prior to February 15, 2011, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Financial Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Orpea SA from 2006. He joined the Company in 1993 as a Management Controller and was then appointed as Administrative and Financial Director of the Company in 1998. Prior to working for Orpea SA, he was an Engineer specialized in IT management focused on finance and management control. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman of Clinea SAS and President or Manager of various other subsidiaries of the Company. He holds a Postgraduate degree in Finance and Accounting and also graduated from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne and from Ecole Superieure d'Informatique de Gestion (ESIG).

Jean-Claude Brdenk Mr. Jean-Claude Brdenk serves as Chief Operating Officer at ORPEA S.A. since March 25, 2013. He previously held the functions of Director of Operations and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He was the Company's Director of Operations for 17 years.

Sophie Kalaidjian Ms. Sophie Kalaidjian serves as Director, Employee Representative at ORPEA S.A. since 2015. A lawyer by training, Ms. Kalaidjian has been an employee in the Group for nearly 12 years. She currently has the duties of CLINEA Legal Director and in that capacity is involved in developing and monitoring compliance by the Group’s clinics with the legislation for post-acute and psychiatric operations. With her familiarity with the Group, she brings added insight to the Board discussions.

Alexandre Malbasa Mr. Alexandre Malbasa serves as Director of Orpea SA. He holds a Doctorate degree in Law and has been a Lawyer since 1987. He is currently in charge of teaching at Ecole de Formation du Barreau (EFB). He also taught for the several years at the Law faculty of Saint Maur (Paris 12).

Alain Carrier Mr. Alain Carrier serves as Independent Director at ORPEA S.A. since 2013. He has a bachelors degree in law from Universite Laval in Quebec, a DESS (post-graduate degree) in law from the Paris-Sorbonne University and a Masters in Law from Columbia University. Alain Carrier has over 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. Before joining CPPIB he was a Managing Director in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York and London. Previously he worked in the New York office of the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell. As CEO and Head of European Investments, he currently directs and coordinates all CPPIB’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Bernadette Chevallier-Danet Ms. Bernadette Chevallier-Danet serves as Independent Director at ORPEA S.A. since 2014. She has spent the greater part of her career in the tourism and hospitality industries. She has held successive management positions in finance, revenuess and marketing at Club Mediterranee, then in the Accor Group and later in senior management in the independent lodging industry.

Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix Mr. Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix serves as Independent Director of Orpea SA since June 30, 2011. He is also the President of Add Equation SAS and Manager of Cadeco SARL.

Thierry Mabille de Poncheville Mr. Thierry Mabille de Poncheville serves as Independent Director, Permanent Representative of FFP Invest at Orpea SA since February 15, 2012. He is also Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees of the Company. He previously was Independent Director, Permanent Representative of FFP at the Company from October 17, 2011. He is a Director of Groupe PSA SA and SICAV MO Select.