Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)
ORPP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
101.95INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chandra Birla
|60
|1978
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ram Dutta
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Manohar Pachisia
|69
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
B. Gilra
|2008
|Key Management Personnel
|
Gauri Rasgotra
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Michael Bastian
|70
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Amitabha Ghosh
|85
|2001
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Basant Jhawar
|72
|1983
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Narendra Sisodia
|68
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Chandra Birla
|Shri. Chandra Kant Birla is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. He is a Industrialist having business experience. His Directorship inlcudes Hindustan Motors Ltd., National Engineering Industries Ltd., AVTEC Ltd., Hyderabad Industries Ltd., Birlasoft (India) Ltd., The Indian Smelting & Refining Co. Ltd., Birla Associates Pvt. Ltd. (Singapore), Nigeria Engg.Works Ltd. (Nigeria), Birlasoft Inc. USA, Birlasoft (U.K.) Ltd. London, Birla Brothers Pvt. Ltd.
|
Ram Dutta
|
Manohar Pachisia
|Shri. Manohar Lal Pachisia is Managing Director, Executive Director of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. He has an experience of over 47 years and is experienced and controls the affairs of the Company as whole. He has in a sustained way contributed significantly towards improvement in performance of the company. His Directorship includes GMMCO Ltd., National Engg. Industries Ltd., Birla Buildings Ltd., Soorya Vanijya & Investment Ltd., Gwalior Finance Corp. Ltd., Birlasoft (India) Ltd., National Bearing Co. (Jaipur) Ltd., Birlasoft Enterprises Ltd., Nigeria Engineering Works Ltd. (Nigeria), Rivers Vegetable Oil Co. Ltd.
|
B. Gilra
|
Gauri Rasgotra
|
Michael Bastian
|Shri. Michael John Bastian is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. His directorship includes Hindustan Copper Ltd., Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Artson Engineering Ltd., National Textile Corporation Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
|
Amitabha Ghosh
|Shri. Amitabha Ghosh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. He is Chartered Accountant having experience in finance and banking. His directorship inlcudes Century Leasing Co. Pvt. Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd, Joonktpllee Tea & Industries Ltd, Heidelberg Cement India Ltd {formerly Mysore Cements Ltd), Peninsula Land Ltd, Palit Consultancy Pvt. Ltd, Sahara India Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Sahara Prime City Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd, Shreyas Relay System Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Xpro India Ltd Zenith Fibres Ltd, Sahara Infrastructure & Housing Ltd, Sahara Hospitality Ltd.
|
Basant Jhawar
|Shri. Basant Kumar Jhawar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. His directorship inlcudes Usha Siam Steel Industries Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Usha Martin Ltd., Usha Martin Agro Ltd., Reliance Chemotex Inds. Ltd., Usha Communication Technology Ltd. BVI.
|
Narendra Sisodia
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Chandra Birla
|
Ram Dutta
|
Manohar Pachisia
|
B. Gilra
|
Gauri Rasgotra
|
Michael Bastian
|
Amitabha Ghosh
|
Basant Jhawar
|
Narendra Sisodia
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Chandra Birla
|
Ram Dutta
|
Manohar Pachisia
|
B. Gilra
|
Gauri Rasgotra
|
Michael Bastian
|
Amitabha Ghosh
|
Basant Jhawar
|
Narendra Sisodia
