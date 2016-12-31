OneSavings Bank PLC (OSBO.L)

Name Description

David Weymouth Mr. David Weymouth has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective 1 September 2017. David has nearly 40 years' experience in financial services. This includes roles as Chief Information Officer at Barclays Bank plc and Chief Risk Officer at RSA Insurance Group plc where he sat on both companies' executive committees. His experience as an executive includes a wide range of senior roles in operations, technology, risk and leadership. David is Chairman of Mizuho International Plc and his current Non-Executive Directorships include Fidelity International Holdings (UK) Limited and The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society. He will be stepping down from the Board of Bank of Ireland (UK) plc.

Andy Golding Mr. Andy Golding serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. Prior to joining OneSavings Bank he was the CEO of Saffron Building Society, where he had been since 2004. In the past he held senior positions at NatWest, John Charcol and Bradford & Bingley. He currently holds a number of posts with industry institutions including membership of the Council of Mortgage Lenders Executive Committee. He is also a Director of the Building Societies Trust and has also served as a Non- Executive Director for Northamptonshire NHS. Andy has over 29 years’ experience in financial services. Andy was previously CEO of Saffron Building Society, where he had been since 2004. Prior to that he held senior positions at NatWest, John Charcol and Bradford & Bingley. He currently holds a number of posts with industry institutions including membership of the Council of Mortgage Lenders Executive Committee. He is also a Director of the Building Societies Trust and has also served as a Non-Executive Director for Northamptonshire NHS.

April Talintyre Ms. April Talintyre serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company. Prior to joining OneSavings Bank, April worked for Goldman Sachs International for over 16 years, most recently as an Executive Director in the Rothesay Life pensions insurance business and prior to that as an Executive Director in the Controllers division in London and New York. April began her career at KPMG in a general audit department. She has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales since 1992. April was previously an Executive Director in the Rothesay Life pensions insurance business of Goldman Sachs. Prior to that she worked for Goldman Sachs International for over 16 years, including as an Executive Director in the Controllers division in London and New York. April began her career at KPMG in a general audit department. She has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales since 1992.

Jason Elphick Mr. Jason Elphick is the Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Jason joins from Santander UK plc where he was Legal Director, Head of UK Banking Legal.

Graham Allatt Mr. Graham Allatt serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Graham was previously Acting Group Credit Director at Lloyds TSB and Chief Credit Officer at Abbey National. Prior to this he spent 18 years in the NatWest Group culminating in the role of Managing Director, Credit Risk at NatWest Markets. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Graham is on the Finance Committee of the Friends of the British Library and was involved in housing associations for nearly 30 years as Treasurer and Board member in the North of England and in London. Graham has significant banking and credit risk experience and financial services experience.

Andrew Doman Mr. Andrew Spencer Doman serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Andrew is an experienced financial services executive. Formerly CEO of Premium Credit Limited and Frank Russell Company and a senior director of McKinsey & Company where he focussed on the financial services sector. Previously he was a senior director of McKinsey & Company, management consultants, based in the London office. He focussed on the financial services sector, serving a number of leading banks, insurance companies and asset managers across a wide range of topics including strategy, performance improvement and risk. He was formerly a non-executive director of The Wesleyan.

Timothy Hanford Mr. Timothy J. Hanford serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Tim is Managing Director of J.C. Flowers & Co. UK Ltd. Prior to his role at JCF, he was Head of Private Equity at Dresdner Bank and a member of the Institutional Restructuring Unit’s Executive Committee. Tim has also served as a Board Director of Schroders, based in Hong Kong and Tokyo, where he was responsible for structured finance. Tim has over 25 years’ experience in banking and investment, including in credit strategies, risk management, mergers and acquisitions. Tim is Managing Director of J.C. Flowers & Co. UK Ltd. Previously, he was Head of Private Equity at Dresdner Bank and a member of the Institutional Restructuring Unit’s Executive Committee. Tim has also served as a Board Director of Schroders, based in Hong Kong and Tokyo, where he was responsible for structured finance.

Margaret Hassall Ms. Margaret Hassall serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Margaret brings a broad range of experience developed across various industry sectors including manufacturing, utilities, and financial services. She spent 7 years working for Deloitte and Touche as a consultant and led the financial services consulting business for Charteris Plc. More latterly Margaret has been engaged as chief operations officer or chief information officer for divisions within some of the world's largest banks, namely Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and RBS. Margaret is a non-executive director for Ascension Trust (Scotland). Margaret has been chief operations officer or chief information officer for divisions of some of the world's largest banks including Barclays and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She previously led the financial services consulting business for Charteris Plc.

Mary McNamara Ms. Mary Jane McNamara serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Division and Board Director of the Banking Division at Close Brothers Group PLC, responsible for the Asset, Invoice and Leasing businesses in the United Kingdom and overseas from 2010 to 2013. Ms. McNamara spent a year as Chief Operating Officer of Skandia and prior to that, 17 years at GE Capital, running a number of businesses including GE Fleet Services Europe and GE Equipment Finance. She is Chairman of Governors of the Leasing Foundation. Mary was previously CEO of the Commercial Division and Board Director of the Banking Division at Close Brothers Group PLC. Prior to that Mary was COO of Skandia, the European arm of Old Mutual Group and prior to that, 17 years at GE Capital, running a number of businesses including GE Fleet Services Europe and GE Equipment Finance. Mary is Chair of Governors of the Leasing Foundation.

Eric Anstee Mr. Eric E. Anstee serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Eric was Chairman of CPPGroup plc from 2014 to 2015. Prior to this he was Chief Executive of the City of London Group plc, the first Chief Executive of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and Group Finance Director of Old Mutual plc. Eric was also Group Finance Director at The Energy Group plc and advisor to Lord Hanson on the Demerger of Hanson plc. Prior to this Eric spent 17 years at Ernst & Young Management Consultants. Eric is also a Non-Executive director of Sun Life Financial of Canada Limited, Insight Asset Management, a member of the Takeover Panel Appeals Board and Visiting Professor, London Metropolitan University Business School.