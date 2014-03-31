OCL India Ltd (OSCM.NS)

Name Description

Pradip Khaitan Shri. Pradip Kumar Khaitan serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of OCL India Limited. He has been on the Board of the Company since January 15, 1968. He is a lawyer and a senior partner in M/s Khaitan & Company, Kolkata. He has experience of several years in commercial and corporate laws, tax laws, arbitration, foreign collaboration, merger and acquisitions and restructuring and demergers besides sharp acumen in other business activities. He is a Director on the Board of several reputed companies and also a Trustee of reputed educational and charitable institutions. He has been Director of the following companies, CESC Limited, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Electrosteel Castings Limited, Emaar MGF Land Limited, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Limited, Graphite India Limited, Hindustan Motors Limited, India Glycols Limited, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Limited, South Asian Petrochem Limited, Suzlon Energy Limited, Visa Steel Limited, Woodlands Medical Centre Limited.

Mahendra Singhi Shri. Mahendra Singhi serves as Chief Executive Officer, Additional Whole Time Director of the Company. Over the last 36 years, Shri Mahendra Singhi has played a prominent role in the growth and development of the Country’s Cement sector. Beginning in 1977-78 with Maiher Cement (a unit of the Century Spinning & Engineering Company Limited), he has held leadership positions with major cement companies: Shree Digvijay Cement, Rajashree Cement, and Shree Cement, in various capacities. He led Shree Cement as President from 1995 to 2002 and then as Executive Director till 2013 when he joined Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited as Group Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director before his present appointment.

Gaurav Dalmia Shri. Gaurav Dalmia serves as Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of OCL India Limited. He was Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of OCL India Limited. He holds a bachelors degree in computer science from Salford University, UK and MBA with Beta Gamma Sigma honors (top 5% class) from Columbia University, USA. He has been associated with our Company with respect to its cement business for around two and half decades.

Rachna Goria Ms. Rachna Goria is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of OCL India Limited.

Puneet Dalmia Shri. Puneet Yadu Dalmia serves as Managing Director, Director of OCL India Limited. He holds a B. Tech. degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and is gold medalist from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore in strategy and marketing. He has 18 years of experience in the industry having started his career as the co-founder and chairman of one of the most profitable e-recruitment websites in India, JobAhead.com, which was later acquired by monster.com, a Nasdaq listed multinational company. Shri Puneet Yadu Dalmia conceptualized the growth strategy and governance architecture for the Company to focus on its core businesses and is spearheading the growth plans for the Group.

Amandeep .. Shri. Amandeep serves as Additional Whole Time Directorof the Company. He is a senior professional with more than two decades in various positions spanning the academic and corporate domains. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering, Masters in Industrial Engineering and a post graduate diploma in training & development. Shri Amandeep is key counselor and partner for the 76 year old Indian corporation active in core sectors of cement, sugar, refractories and power. Previous appointments include tenure with reputed Indian and multinational companies like Ballarpur Industries, Bausch & Lomb; and as faculty at the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology. In 2006, Shri Amandeep joined Dalmia Bharat Group as head of HR, when the Group was contemplating a rapid growth journey.

Gautam Dalmia Shri. Gautam Dalmia has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company, with effect from April 01, 2015. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from Columbia University. He has 15 years of experience in the cement and sugar industries. He was part of the team that led the diversification of Dalmia Bharat Group into sugar business in 1994. He was personally responsible for implementing a new strategy to turnaround the sugar business of the Group. He has led the effort to design and implement the integrated sugar, ethanol and cogeneration business. He is directly responsible for managing the sugar business of the Group and is leading all operations and executions of cement projects besides providing leadership to the commercial functions for the Group.

Jayesh Doshi Shri. Jayesh Doshi serves as Additional Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Law Graduate from Bombay University. He has around 28 years of experience of Corporate and Structured Finance, Merger & Acquisition and Investments in divergent industries such as cement, shipping, offshore oil services, real estate, hospitality and pharma. His directorships and committee memberships in the other companies are as follows:

Ved Sood Shri. Ved Prakash Sood serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of OCL India Limited. He is a member of Shareholders/Investors Grievance Committee.

Sudha Pillai Smt. Sudha Pillai serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Smt. Pillai is the retired IAS Officer of 1972 Batch. She retired as the Member Secretary, Planning Commission. She had served on various Government Departments at various high positions and she had been instrumental in various Government policy formulations. She holds Master’s Degree in Psychology from Punjab University and Master’s Degree in Public Administration, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA.