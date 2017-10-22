Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS (OTKAR.IS)
OTKAR.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
106.90TRY
22 Oct 2017
106.90TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.10TL (+0.09%)
0.10TL (+0.09%)
Prev Close
106.80TL
106.80TL
Open
106.70TL
106.70TL
Day's High
107.40TL
107.40TL
Day's Low
105.70TL
105.70TL
Volume
81,537
81,537
Avg. Vol
176,617
176,617
52-wk High
150.40TL
150.40TL
52-wk Low
97.05TL
97.05TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kudret Onen
|64
|2006
|Chairman of the Board
|
Huseyin Odabas
|Vice General Manager - Finance
|
Ali Alptekin
|Vice General Manager - Production and Supply
|
Mustafa Bakirci
|2008
|Vice General Manager - Armoured Vehicles
|
Murat Ulutas
|2014
|Vice General Manager - Engineering
|
Ahmet Gorguc
|56
|2006
|General Manager, Executive Member of the Board
|
Hasan Akgul
|Vice General Manager - Marketing and Sales
|
Halil Unver
|65
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Osman Durak
|65
|2010
|Member of the Board
|
Tugrul Kudatgobilik
|2010
|Member of the Board
|
Ali Uzun
|51
|2004
|Member of the Board
|
Ismet Bocugoz
|72
|2012
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Ahmet Olcay
|68
|2014
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Abdulkadir Oncul
|69
|2012
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Dogan Seckinler
|Finance Manager
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kudret Onen
|Mr. Kudret Onen has been performing as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS since April 28, 2006. He is also Chairman of the Executive Committee and Member of the Risk Management Committee of the Company. Prior to his current post, he was acting as Board Member of the Company. He is Head of Defense Industry and Other Automotive Group in Koc Holding A.S. Mr. Onen received his Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Gazi Universitesi.
|
Huseyin Odabas
|
Ali Alptekin
|
Mustafa Bakirci
|
Murat Ulutas
|
Ahmet Gorguc
|Mr. Ahmet Serdar Gorguc has been performing as General Manager of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS since January 1, 2006, and as Executive Board Member of the Company since April 20, 2006. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is a university graduate.
|
Hasan Akgul
|
Halil Unver
|Mr. Halil Ibrahim Unver is performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS. He acts as Chairman of Unver Holding A.S. Mr. Unver is a university graduate.
|
Osman Durak
|Mr. Osman Turgay Durak serves as Board Member of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS. He has been performing as Board Member of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. since April 6, 2009. After graduating from Robert College in Istanbul and Northwestern University, with a BA from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, in the USA, he also received a Masters degree from Northwestern University, Department of Mechanical Engineering and started his career in Ford Otosan as Assistant General Manager responsible for marketing. He served as Assistant General Manager responsible for purchasing between 1987 and 1999.
|
Tugrul Kudatgobilik
|
Ali Uzun
|Mr. Ali Tarik Uzun has been performing as Board Member of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS since April 15, 2004. He is also Member of the Governance Committee of the Company. He serves as Head of the Auditing Group in Koc Holding A.S. Mr. Uzun graduated from Ankara Universitesi with a BA degree in Economics, and received his MBA degree from Koc Universitesi.
|
Ismet Bocugoz
|Mr. Ismet Bocugoz is Independent Board Member of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS. He is also Chairman of the Audit and Governance Committees of the Company. He graduated from Istanbul Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi, currently known as Marmara Universitesi, with a Bachelors degree in Management. He worked as a Bank Inspector from 1968 to 1972 and joined Tofas in 1972. He served as Vice General Manager of Finance at Tofas from 1995 to 2003.
|
Ahmet Olcay
|Mr. Ahmet Nezih Olcay is Independent Board Member of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS. He graduated from Marmara Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Management. He joined Tofas Turk in 1971 and served as accounting chief, accounting manager, financial manager, financial general manager and controlling group director. He served as General Coordinator of Plastiform Sanayi ve Ticaret AS from 2008 to 2012.
|
Abdulkadir Oncul
|Mr. Abdulkadir Oncul is Independent Board Member of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS. He is also Member of the Audit and Chairman of the Risk Management Committees of the Company. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi department of Management with a Bachelors degree. He started his career in 1970 at Otokar. From 1984 to 2001, he served at Dogan Group of companies.
|
Dogan Seckinler
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kudret Onen
|--
|
Huseyin Odabas
|--
|
Ali Alptekin
|--
|
Mustafa Bakirci
|--
|
Murat Ulutas
|--
|
Ahmet Gorguc
|--
|
Hasan Akgul
|--
|
Halil Unver
|--
|
Osman Durak
|--
|
Tugrul Kudatgobilik
|--
|
Ali Uzun
|--
|
Ismet Bocugoz
|--
|
Ahmet Olcay
|--
|
Abdulkadir Oncul
|--
|
Dogan Seckinler
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kudret Onen
|0
|0
|
Huseyin Odabas
|0
|0
|
Ali Alptekin
|0
|0
|
Mustafa Bakirci
|0
|0
|
Murat Ulutas
|0
|0
|
Ahmet Gorguc
|0
|0
|
Hasan Akgul
|0
|0
|
Halil Unver
|0
|0
|
Osman Durak
|0
|0
|
Tugrul Kudatgobilik
|0
|0
|
Ali Uzun
|0
|0
|
Ismet Bocugoz
|0
|0
|
Ahmet Olcay
|0
|0
|
Abdulkadir Oncul
|0
|0
|
Dogan Seckinler
|0
|0