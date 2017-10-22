Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS (OTKAR.IS)

Name Description

Kudret Onen Mr. Kudret Onen has been performing as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS since April 28, 2006. He is also Chairman of the Executive Committee and Member of the Risk Management Committee of the Company. Prior to his current post, he was acting as Board Member of the Company. He is Head of Defense Industry and Other Automotive Group in Koc Holding A.S. Mr. Onen received his Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Gazi Universitesi.

Ahmet Gorguc Mr. Ahmet Serdar Gorguc has been performing as General Manager of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS since January 1, 2006, and as Executive Board Member of the Company since April 20, 2006. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is a university graduate.

Halil Unver Mr. Halil Ibrahim Unver is performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS. He acts as Chairman of Unver Holding A.S. Mr. Unver is a university graduate.

Osman Durak Mr. Osman Turgay Durak serves as Board Member of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS. He has been performing as Board Member of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. since April 6, 2009. After graduating from Robert College in Istanbul and Northwestern University, with a BA from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, in the USA, he also received a Masters degree from Northwestern University, Department of Mechanical Engineering and started his career in Ford Otosan as Assistant General Manager responsible for marketing. He served as Assistant General Manager responsible for purchasing between 1987 and 1999.

Ali Uzun Mr. Ali Tarik Uzun has been performing as Board Member of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS since April 15, 2004. He is also Member of the Governance Committee of the Company. He serves as Head of the Auditing Group in Koc Holding A.S. Mr. Uzun graduated from Ankara Universitesi with a BA degree in Economics, and received his MBA degree from Koc Universitesi.

Ismet Bocugoz Mr. Ismet Bocugoz is Independent Board Member of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS. He is also Chairman of the Audit and Governance Committees of the Company. He graduated from Istanbul Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi, currently known as Marmara Universitesi, with a Bachelors degree in Management. He worked as a Bank Inspector from 1968 to 1972 and joined Tofas in 1972. He served as Vice General Manager of Finance at Tofas from 1995 to 2003.

Ahmet Olcay Mr. Ahmet Nezih Olcay is Independent Board Member of Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS. He graduated from Marmara Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Management. He joined Tofas Turk in 1971 and served as accounting chief, accounting manager, financial manager, financial general manager and controlling group director. He served as General Coordinator of Plastiform Sanayi ve Ticaret AS from 2008 to 2012.