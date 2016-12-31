P2P Global Investments PLC (P2PG.L)

Name Description

Stuart Cruickshank Mr. Stuart Cruickshank is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is an established financial professional with public company and Whitehall experience. He has worked for large, blue chip organisations such as Diageo, Whitbread and Kingfisher and he has also spent a number of years in SMEs. Stuart’s sector exposure is wide and includes financial services, fast moving consumer goods, business to business, mass retailing, technology and entertainment. He has experience of investor relations on both sides of the Atlantic and in Continental Europe. His last executive role was as Director General and Chief Finance Officer of HM Revenue & Customs. Stuart has a number of non-executive roles. He chairs the Audit Committee and is the Vice Chairman of Cambridge Building Society and is also the Chair of the BMA Audit Committee. He took InternetQ Plc through the AIM admission process and chaired the organisation through the early stages of its life as a public company. He has previously held non-executive positions in the healthcare sector as well as with the technology company, Psion Plc.

Simon King Mr. Simon King is Director of the Company. He has many years of experience of managing investment companies and trusts. Simon joined Gartmore Fund Managers in 1994, initially working on the UK Smaller Companies team where he took charge of the NatWest Smaller Companies Exempt Fund, the UK Emerging Companies Strategy Fund and a selection of specialist pension fund products. In 2000 he became a Senior Investment Manager on Gartmore’s UK Equities team. He managed and co-managed a series of funds including the Gartmore UK Focus Fund, the Alphagen Avior Hedge Fund and the Alphagen Octanis Hedge Fund. From 2009 to 2012, Simon worked at Premier Asset Management where he managed UK unit trusts. Simon is currently a part time Senior Fund Manager at Numis Asset Management. Simon brings a wealth of experience in the areas of fund management, regulation and adherence to investment mandates.

Michael Cassidy Mr. Michael Cassidy is the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has had over 40 years’ experience as a qualified lawyer, principally engaged in investment work for a large pension fund and most recently as a consultant to DLA Piper. He had a career in City Local Government, with senior roles at Guildhall including Leader of the Council and Planning Chairman, and also the Museum of London and Property Investment Board. He has also been non-executive director of British Land and is currently senior non-executive director at Crossrail and non-executive director of UBS Ltd. He was awarded CBE in 2004 for services to the City of London.