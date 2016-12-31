Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO)

Name Description

Ross Beaty Mr. Ross J. Beaty is Independent Chairman of the Board of Pan American Silver Corp. Mr. Beaty founded the Company and served as CEO until May 2004. Mr. Beaty is a geologist and resource company entrepreneur with more than 42 years of experience in the international minerals industry. He has also founded and divested a number of other public mineral resource companies since 1985. Mr. Beaty is a past President of the Silver Institute, a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada and the Canadian Institute of Mining, and a recipient of the Institute’s Past President Memorial Medal. In 2007, he received the Association of Mineral Exploration of B.C.’s Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration and in 2008 the Mining Person of the Year award from the Mining Association of B.C. In 2010, Mr. Beaty was presented with the Viola R. MacMillan Award by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. In 2014, Mr. Beaty received the CIM’s Vale Medal for meritorious contribution to mining. In 2015 Mr. Beaty was inducted to the Resource Hall of Fame. In 2016 Mr. Beaty received the Vancouver Aquarium’s North Medal for Ocean Conservation and the Alumni Award of Distinction from UBC’s School of Law. Mr. Beaty was born in Vancouver, Canada and educated at the Royal School of Mines, University of London, England, M.Sc., Distinction (Mineral Exploration) 1975 and the University of British Columbia, LL.B. (Law) 1979 and B.Sc. (Honours Geology) 1974.

Michael Steinmann Dr. Michael Steinmann has been President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Pan American Silver Corp., effective Jan. 1, 2016. Mr. Steinmann has been with the Company in different roles since 2004. He was promoted to President in February 2015 and named President & CEO in January 2016. Mr. Steinmann has over 20 years of experience in the base and precious metals industry. He joined Pan American Silver Corp. after serving as Manager of Geology and Business Development for Glencore in South America. Mr. Steinmann holds a Ph.D. in Natural Science (Geology) from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETHZ) a M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Zurich and a Degree in Corporate Finance from Escuela Superior de Administración y Negocios, Lima. Mr. Steinmann has extensive experience throughout South America in mine operations, project development and corporate M&A having participated in numerous mine construction projects from exploration and feasibility studies, through start-up and into continuous operation. He was involved in several capital market transactions including placements of equity and debt and played a pivotal role in the successful acquisition of Aquiline Resources Inc. (Navidad project) and Minefinders Corporation Ltd. (Dolores mine), as well as in numerous other exploration and business development initiatives.

A. Robert Doyle Mr. A. Robert Doyle is Chief Financial Officer of Pan American Silver Corp. And prior thereto was Senior Vice President-Mining Finance and Metals Marketing with Standard Bank. He brings to the role a background in financial management, particularly in the metals market, after 6 years as Senior Vice-President -- Mining Finance and Metals Marketing with Standard Bank in New York. Mr. Doyle also has accounting and audit experience in New York, London and South Africa. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst with a B.Bus.Sc (Honours) Finance degree from the University of Cape Town.

Steven Busby Mr. Steven L. Busby is Chief Operating Officer of Pan American Silver Corp. He has been Senior Vice President, Project Development & Technical Services of the Company from August 2003 to May 13, 2008.

Walter Segsworth Mr. Walter Thomas Segsworth is the Lead Independent Director of Pan American Silver Corp. Mr. Segsworth is a Corporate Director who joined the Board in 2009. He holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Michigan Tech and has over 45 years of experience in mining in Canada and overseas. Mr. Segsworth has served on the Boards of Directors of several mining companies including Westmin Resources, where he was President and CEO and Homestake Mining Company, where he was President and COO. He was also the former Lead Director of the Board of Alterra Power Corp. Mr. Segsworth is past Chairman of both the Mining Associations of BC and Canada and was named BC’s Mining Person of the year in 1996.

Michael Carroll Mr. Michael L. Carroll is an Independent Director of Pan American Silver Corp. Mr. Carroll is a Corporate Director who joined Pan American’s Board in January 2011. He is a Certified Public Accountant with over 30 years of financial management expertise, primarily with publicly traded mining companies including Homestake Mining Company, Bond International Gold, and Cumberland Resources Ltd. His professional . includes equity and debt financing, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, IFRS, GAAP, international tax planning and regulatory reporting. Most recently, Mr. Carroll served as Chairman of the Audit Committee and designated financial expert of Centenario Copper Corporation

Neil de Gelder Mr. Neil de Gelder QC is an Independent Director of Pan American Silver Corp. Mr. de Gelder is the Executive Vice-President of Stern Partners, a private diversified investment firm based in Vancouver. He was appointed to the Board in 2012 and has over 25 years’ experience as a lawyer specializing in corporate, M&A and financing matters with a major Canadian law firm. Mr. de Gelder is a past Executive Director of the British Columbia Securities Commission, and has served on a wide variety of corporate, crown, charitable and community boards over the years, including serving on the audit committee of a B.C. venture capital fund.

Christopher Dunn Mr. Christopher Noel Dunn is an Independent Director of Pan American Silver Corp. Mr. Dunn is a Corporate Director and was appointed to the Board in late 2011. Mr. Dunn has over 25 years’ experience in the investment banking industry, having worked as a Managing Director in London for Goldman Sachs, as well as having been a Senior Managing Director and Head of Global Mining and Metals for Bear Stearns. Mr Dunn was formerly Managing Director of Liberty Mining & Metals LLC, a private equity investor in natural resources. Mr. Dunn is currently Executive Chairman of Ero Copper Corporation, a private company, whose subsidiaries mine copper and gold in Brazil.

David Press Mr. David C. Press is an Independent Director of Pan American Silver Corp. Mr. Press is a Corporate Director with over 45 years of diversified experience in the mining industry. He has worked in underground and open pit mines across Canada as well as in the United States and Australia. While with Homestake Mining Company he held the position of Director, Mine Engineering and Development. In that capacity he provided technical support to all Homestake operations as well as leading the evaluation and investigation efforts for potential acquisitions on a world-wide basis. Mr. Press graduated from Nottingham University with an honours degree in mining engineering in 1967.