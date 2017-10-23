Pampa Energia SA (PAM.BA)

Name Description

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Mr. Marcos Marcelo Mindlin serves as Chairman of the Board of Pampa Energia S.A. since May 10, 2016. From June 2006 till 2013, he acted as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Since 1989, he has been Founding Shareholder, Senior Portfolio Manager of Grupo Dolphin SA. From 1991 to 2003, he was Founding Shareholder, Vice Chairman and CFO of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA and acted as Vice Chairman of Alto Palermo. From 1999 to 2004, he served as a Board Member and Member of the Executive Committee at Banco Hipotecario. From 1996 to 1999, he acted as Director at Fondo de Valores Inmobiliarios in Venezuela and at Brazil Realty in Brazil. In November 2003, he decided to leave the IRSA Group in order to join Grupo Dolphin SA.Currently, he is shareholder and president of Grupo Dolphin. In addition, he founded and manages a non-political organization called "Fundacion para la Iniciativa Popular". He is also Chairman of the board of the Executive Committee of Tzedaka, a Jewish-Argentine foundation, and is member of the Council of the Americas. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad del Centro de Estudios Macroeconomicos de La Argentina and a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Gustavo Mariani Mr. Gustavo Mariani serves as President, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of New Business and Generation of Pampa Energia S.A. He also acted as Chairman of the Board of the Company from 2013 till 2014. Prior to this, he acted as Vice President, Director of New Business and Generation and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. He has been on the Company's Board since November 2005, has acted as Vice President and Director of New Business since 2006 and became Director of Generation and Vice Chairman of the Company's Board during 2011. He also serves as Director of Grupo Dolphin. He joined Grupo Dolphin, as an Analyst, in 1993, and later served as investment portfolio manager. In addition, he has acted as Chairman of Nihuiles, Diamante, HINISA, HIDISA and Guemes; Director of Dolphin Finance SA, Pampa Advisors SA, EASA, Edenor and Transba, and Alternate Director of Transener and Citelec. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad de Belgrano and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad del CEMA.

Ricardo Torres Mr. Ricardo Alejandro Torres serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Vice President, Director, Director of Distribution of Pampa Energia S.A. since May 10, 2016. He also acted as Vice Chairman of the Company's Board from 2013 till 2014. Prior to this, he acted as Chief Executive Officer, Vice President, Director of Distribution and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Until 2011, he acted as Director of Generation, as well as he was Vice Chairman of the Company's Board. He has been on the Company's Board, as well as Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of the Company since November 2005. Between 1993 and 2001, he served as Director of Finance of IRSA and Director of Alto Palermo, Brazil Realty, Emprendimentos e Participacoes SA, Abril SA and Inversora Bolivar SA. He has also served as Professor of Tax and Finance at the School of Economics of Universidad de Buenos Aires. In addition, he has been Director of Pampa Advisors SA, Veredit SA, Verinver SA, Nihuiles, Diamante, HINISA, HIDISA and Guemes, as well as Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of Edenor. Currently, he is partner of Todos Capital and Pop Argentina. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Altos Estudios Empresariales-Escuela de Negocios at Universidad Austral.

Gabriel Cohen Mr. Gabriel Cohen serves as Corporate Finance Director of Pampa Energia S.A. He has held this post since 2007. In addition, he is Alternate Member of the Company's Board of Directors. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Transener. Previously, he worked at Citibank NA, serving at the Bank’s offices in Buenos Aires and Paris, in different positions in treasury, corporate and investment banking. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Orlando Escudero Mr. Orlando Escudero serves as Co-Director of Operations and Maintenance of Pampa Energia S.A. He has worked in the Company since 2007. He also worked at Central Puerto S.A. and Hidroeléctrica Piedra del Aquila S.A. from 1992 to 2007 and at Segba S.A. from 1983 to 1992. Mr. Escudero holds a degree in Mechanical and Naval Engineering from the Universidad de Buenos Aires and a Master’s degree in Business Administration, also from the Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Damian Miguel Mindlin Mr. Damian Miguel Mindlin serves as Chief Investment Officer, Director of Pampa Energia S.A. since 2013. Moreover, he also acted as Vice President of the Company till 2013. He has been on the Company's Board since November 2005 and has served as Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the Company since 2006. Previously, he acted as Vice Chairman of the Company's Board until 2010. He also serves as Vice President and Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Dolphin, a company he joined in 1991. Since November 2003, he has been Vice Chairman of the Board and Head of Investments of Grupo Dolphin. Additionally, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Pampa Advisors SA, Dolphin Finance SA, EASA, Edenor y Citelec, Nihuiles, Diamante, Hidroelectrica Nihuiles SA, Hidroelectrica Diamante SA and Guemes SA.

Ruben Oscar Turienzo Mr. Ruben Oscar Turienzo serves as Commercial Director of Pampa Energia S.A. He has held this post since 2007. He joined the Company in 1994. Between 2000 and 2003, he acted as Director of Sales of Hidroelectrica Piedra de Aguila. From 2003 to 2007, he acted as Director of Sales of Central Puerto and Member of the Board of Directors of Cammesa. In addition, he has been Chairman of Asociacion de Generadores de Energia Electrica. In the past, he worked at Hidroneuquen, Central Puerto and Termoelectrica Belgrano, as well as he held the post of Vice President of Termoelectrica San Martin. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Nacional del Sur and Masters degree in Business Management from Universidad del CEMA.

Mariano Batistella Mr. Mariano Batistella serves as Director of Special Projects and Investor Relations of Pampa Energia S.A. Mr. Batistella worked in investment banking at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Batistella holds a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad de San Andrés and has a postgraduate degree in finance from the same institution.

Gerardo Paz Mr. Gerardo Paz serves as Legal Director of Pampa Energia S.A. since 2015. Mr. Paz also is currently director of Termoeléctrica José de San Martín and Termoeléctrica Manuel Belgrano, as well as alternate director of Hidroeléctrica Diamante S.A., Hidroeléctrica Los Nihuiles S.A., Petrolera Pampa S.A. y Central Térmica Güemes S.A. He holds a law degree from Universidad Nacional de Córdoba.

Horacio Jorge Tomas Turri Mr. Horacio Jorge Tomas Turri serves as Director of Gas and Oil of Pampa Energia S.A. Previously, he also acted as New Business Director of the Company, between 2008 and 2010. In the past, he was Chief Executive Officer of Central Puerto S.A. Also, from August 1997 to March 2000, Mr. Turri was Chief Executive Officer of Hidroelectrica Piedra del Aguila. From 1994 to 1997, he was Chief Executive Officer of Gener Argentina S.A. Prior to 1994, he was Development Assistant Manager at Central Puerto S.A. From 1990 to 1992, Mr. Turri worked as investment project’s analyst for the oil, gas, and electricity sectors at SACEIF Luis Dreyfus. He also worked at Arthur Andersen & Co. and Schlumberger Wireline in 1987-1990 and 1985-1987, respectively. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires.

Diego Martin Salaverri Mr. Diego Martin Salaverri serves as Director of Pampa Energia S.A. since June 2006. He is Founding Partner of the Law Firm Errecondo, Salaverri, Dellatorre and Gonzalez & Burgio. Currently, he serves as Director of several companies, including Laboratorios Northia, Dico, Formosa Refrescos and Edenor. He graduated in Law from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina in 1988.

Carlos Tovagliari Mr. Carlos Tovagliari serves as Independent Director of Pampa Energia S.A. since April 29, 2016. He has also served as Managing Partner and General Manager of Pop Argentina. Previously, he worked for IRSA and Petersen Thiele y Cruz S.A. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires

Jose Daniel Abelovich Mr. Jose Daniel Abelovich serves as Trustee of Pampa Energia S.A. He was reappointed to this post on April 27, 2012. He is Founding Partner of Abelovich, Polano & Asociados/SC Internacional, an auditing firm, and Managing Partner of Real Estate Investments S.R.L. Previously, he served as Manager of Coopers & Lybrand and as Senior Consultant to the World Bank in Argentina. He currently serves as director of Agencia Maritima Bluemar S.A. and Agra Argentina S.A., and as a statutory auditor of Abus las Americas I S.A., Inversora Libertador S.A., Credilogros Compania Financiera S.A., Cresud S.A.I.C., Grupo ST S.A., Inversiones y Representaciones S.A., Llao-Llao Resorts S.A., Hoteles Argentinos S.A., among others. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Jorge Roberto Pardo Mr. Jorge Roberto Pardo serves as Trustee of Pampa Energia S.A. since 2015. Between 1993 and 2015, he worked in the Office of the Sindicatura General de la Nación (SIGEN) in various positions of relevance, including, among them the General Trustee Deputy of the Nation during the period 2002/2003. Between 1983 and 1992, he worked in the Sindicatura General de Empresas Públicas, or SIGEP. He was a member of the Supervisory Committee for different companies: EDENOR SA, Pellegrini SA Manager Mutual Funds, National Trust SA, National Securities SA and EMDER SA.