Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)

Name Description

Keith Spencer Mr. Keith Cousens Spencer serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Pan African Resources Plc. Keith is a qualified mining engineer with 48 years’ practical mining experience. He has managed some of the largest gold mines in the world. In 1984 Keith was appointed as general manager of Greenside Colliery and in 1986 moved to Kloof Gold Mine as general manager. In 1989 he was appointed consulting engineer for Gold Fields, South Africa including Doornfontein Gold Mine, Driefontein Consolidated Gold Mine, Greenside Colliery and Tsumeb Base Metals Mine. He also served as managing director of Driefontein Consolidated, chairman and managing director of Deelkraal Gold Mine and as a board member of all gold mines belonging to Gold Fields, South Africa. In 1999 Keith joined Metorex, fi rst as a private consultant and later as a permanent member of the executive, managing the Wakefi eld Coal operations, O’kiep Copper Company, Barberton Mines and Metmin Manganese Mine. In 2001 Keith became operations director for Metorex.

Jacobus Loots Mr. Jacobus Albertus Johannes Loots serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Pan African Resources Plc. Cobus served articles with Deloitte & Touche and became an audit manager with the firm before leaving to pursue a career in finance. His experience includes mining-specific acquisitions and finance as well as the management of both exploration and production of mineral assets, most recently before 2009 as managing director of Shanduka Resources. Cobus has been a director of Pan African Resources since 2009 (Financial Director during 2009–2011 and a non- executive director during 2011–2013). He served as joint Chief Executive Officer alongside Ron Holding until assuming the office of Financial Director on 1 October 2013. Cobus was appointed Chief Executive Officer on 1 March 2015.

Gideon Louw Mr. Gideon Petrus Louw serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of Pan African Resources Plc., effective 1 March 2015. Deon has extensive fi nance and business experience, which includes investment banking, advisory and business administration in the fi nance and mining sectors. He has fulfi lled the roles of fi nancial director of Sentula Mining Limited, chief fi nancial offi cer of Shanduka Coal, Director of Resource Finance Advisers and Head of resource structured fi nance at Investec Bank. Deon was appointed as Financial Director on 1 March 2015.

Anaki Karigeni Mr. Anaki Karigeni serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He holds BSc Mining Engineering, MSc Project. He has 24 years of mining-related experience.

Andre van den Bergh Mr. Andre van den Bergh serves as Executive - Human Resources of Pan African Resources Plc. He has Diploma in HR Management Diploma LR Management; He has 41 years of mining-related experience.

Hester Hickey Ms. Hester Helena Hickey serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Pan African Resources PLC. Hester worked at AngloGold Ashanti, initially as group internal audit manager and later as executive offi cer: head of risk. Prior to this she worked at Ernst & Young and Liberty Life and was acting head of internal audit at Transnet. In her early career she lectured at the University of Witwatersrand, was a partner at Ironside Greenwood and was the national technical and training manager at BDO Spencer Steward. Hester has also previously served as the chairperson of SAICA. She currently performs board evaluations and director training for the IoDSA and serves on the following boards: Northam Platinum Limited, Omnia Limited, Cashbuild Limited and African Dawn Capital Limited. Hester is also a trustee on the Sentinel Pension Fund.

Thabo Mosololi Mr. Thabo Felix Mosololi serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Thabo brings a wealth of experience in fi nancial management, corporate governance and audit, having qualifi ed as a chartered accountant with KPMG in 1994. Since then, he has served on various boards as a member and chairman of audit committees in the resources and other industries in South Africa. He is currently a director of MFT Investment Holdings, a family-owned investment company strategically placed to capitalise on B-BBEE investment opportunities.