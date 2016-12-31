Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO)

Name Description

Bruce Hodge Mr. Bruce Hodge serves as an Independent Chairman of the Board of Premium Brands Holdings Corporation. Mr. Hodge is Managing Director of Pender West Capital Partners Inc., a Vancouver-based private investment firm that invests equity capital in small to medium sized businesses. In addition, he is Chairman of Overland Container Transportation Services (a private drayage company), Dynoflex Group L.P. (a private rubber surfaces manufacturing company), and Base 10 Group (a private company providing payroll and tax administration services to the Canadian film industry). In 1989, Mr. Hodge was a founding partner of CWC Capital Ltd. Prior to forming CWC, Mr. Hodge was a Vice-President and Director of Pemberton Securities Inc., a fully integrated investment banking firm. Mr. Hodge has over 30 years of experience in investment and merchant banking, including financial reorganizations, capital raising and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Hodge holds an MBA from the University of Western Ontario and a M.A. (Economics) degree from Queen's University.

George Paleologou Mr. George Paleologou serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Premium Brands Holdings Corporation. Mr. Paleologou has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and/or its predecessors (“Premium Brands”) since May 2008. Prior to that he was President of Premium Brands from July 2001 to May 2008. From October 2000 to July 2001, Mr. Paleologou was Chief Executive Officer of Direct Plus Food Group Ltd., a subsidiary of Premium Brands and from November 1995 to October 2000, he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Premium Brands. Mr. Paleologou joined Premium Brands as its Corporate Controller in 1987 and prior to that was with KPMG LLP. Mr. Paleologou has also been a director of Premium Brands since July 2001. Mr. Paleologou holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Will Kalutycz Mr. Will Kalutycz serves as Chief Financial Officer of Premium Brands Holdings Corporation. He has been Chief Financial Officer of the Company or its predecessors since 2000.

Douglas Goss Mr. Douglas O. Goss, QC., serves as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Premium Brands Holdings Corporation. He is Counsel, Bryan & Company LLP., since July 1, 1997.

Johnny Ciampi Mr. Johnny Ciampi serves as Independent Director of Premium Brands Holdings Corporation. Mr. Ciampi was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gibralt Capital Corporation, and a Partner in Second City Capital Corporation (private equity firms) until July 1, 2008, where he had responsibility for taxation, acquisitions, dispositions and legal matters. Mr. Ciampi was a director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Skyservice Airlines from October 19, 2007 to March 30, 2010. Mr. Ciampi has extensive financial expertise including experience in private equity, corporate finance, public markets, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Ciampi is a graduate of the University of British Columbia, with a degree in Commerce, and holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Mr. Ciampi articled at Deloitte & Touche LLP and was Controller and Treasurer of a group of public companies traded on the TSX.

Kathleen Keller-Hobson Ms. Kathleen Keller-Hobson, ICD.C, serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Keller-Hobson is a corporate director and has served on the board of CCL Industries Inc. ("CCL") since January 1, 2015. CCL is a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions. Ms. Keller-Hobson is lead director of CCL and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee and the Environment and Health & Safety Committee. Prior to 2015, Ms. Keller-Hobson was a partner at Gowling Lafleur Henderson LLP and, prior to October 2011, was a partner at Bennett Jones LLP, both international law firms. Prior to October 2006, she was a partner at Torys LLP, also an international law firm, where she practiced law for 25 years including nine years as Managing Partner of its London, England office. During her 35-year legal career, Ms. Keller-Hobson provided strategic advice to global businesses, boards of directors and special committees on significant transactions, critical business issues, and risk management. She has broad international experience and extensive experience in public and private mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and corporate governance. Ms. Keller-Hobson obtained her law degree from the University of Ottawa in 1979. She is a holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors Director Designation (ICD.D).

Hugh McKinnon Mr. Hugh McKinnon serves as an Independent Director of Premium Brands Holdings Corporation. Mr. McKinnon is a director and shareholder of Norscot Investments Ltd., a privately held company with extensive interests in media and residential/commercial developments in Washington, British Columbia and Alberta. Mr. McKinnon has an extensive background in broadcast communications, having served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Okanagan Skeena Ltd. and Nornet Broadcasting Ltd. Mr. McKinnon has extensive executive and senior management leadership experience, governance and executive compensation expertise.