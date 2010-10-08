Publity AG (PBYG.DE)

Name Description

Guenther Loew Mr. Guenther Paul Loew is Chairman of Supervisory Board of publity AG since March 30, 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Publity AG from May 22, 2014 to March 30, 2015. Previously, he served at Frankfurt financial center. He was also General Counsel at Rothenberger Group, Head of Investment Management at the Gold-Zack AG and he is founder and Chief Executive of Impera Total Return AG.

Thomas Olek Mr. Thomas Olek is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of publity AG since October 9, 2003. He has been independent since 1991. From 1998 to 2002, he worked as a consultant to the Saxonian Landesbank in close cooperation with the then board members. On April 8, 2003, Thomas Olek became the majority shareholder of publity AG. Under his leadership, publity AG has been active in the German property market since 2004. Thomas Olek has been a personal member of the "International Bankers Forum (IBF)" since 08.10.2010. In addition, he worked as an assessor of the Bureau from March 2010 to May 2013 in the "Bundesvereinigung Kreditankauf und Servicing e. V. (BKS) "and was a member of the working group" Deutsche Kreditmarkt-Standards ".

Norbert Kistermann Mr. Norbert Kistermann is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of publity AG since March 30, 2015. He works since more than 25 years in the banking industry, He held several managing position e.g. board member corporate banking at Dresdner Bank, division head of BHF Bank and board member of a medium sized german Bank in Essen. Since April 2014 he is responsible for the business development at Opta Data in Essen for strategy, M&A and private equity. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of venturecapital.de VC GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Frederik Mehlitz Mr. Frederik Mehlitz is Member of the Management Board of publity AG effective August 4, 2014. Since 2011, he has been working with publity AG and is responsible for all transactions with banks and financial investors. He has more than 20 years of experience in various management positions in national and international banks. He is Managing Director at publity Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft publity Performance GmbH since 2013.