Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO)

Name Description

Steven Krablin Mr. Steven Wayne Krablin, CPA is Independent Chairman of the Board of Precision Drilling Corporation. Mr. Krablin is a private investor and has over 30 years of experience as a corporate executive in the energy industry. Most recently, he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of T-3 Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company that manufactured products used in the drilling, production and transportation of oil and gas, from March 2009 until January 2011. Mr. Krablin is an experienced financial and operational leader with a broad understanding of business globally. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer of oil and gas service and manufacturing companies, including National Oilwell, Inc. and Enterra Corporation. Mr. Krablin is currently a director of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. and Chart Industries Inc. Mr. Krablin received a BSBA (Accounting major) from the University of Arkansas and is a retired certified public accountant (CPA).

Kevin Neveu Mr. Kevin A. Neveu is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Precision Drilling Corporation. Mr. Neveu has 35 years of experience in the oilfield services sector holding technical, marketing, management and senior leadership positions over his career. Previously, Mr. Neveu was President of the Rig Solutions Group of National Oilwell Varco in Houston and held senior management positions with it and its predecessor companies in London, Moscow, Houston, Edmonton and Calgary. Mr. Neveu currently serves as a Director of Bonanza Creek Energy and Finning International and is a former board member of Rig Net. He is also a member of the Advisory Board for The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Alberta, and an Advisor for the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy. Kevin is a past director and past member of the Executive Committee for the International Association of Drilling Contractors. Mr. Neveu holds a Bachelor of Science degree and is a graduate of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Alberta and is a registered Professional Engineer in the province of Alberta. He has also completed the Harvard Advanced Management Program.

Carey Ford Mr. Carey T. Ford is a Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company. He joined Precision in 2011 as Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations and in 2015 was promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, Operations Finance. Prior to Precision, Carey had a ten year career in accounting, private equity and investment banking with a focus on oilfield services. Carey has a Bachelor of Business Administration and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Gene Stahl Mr. Gene C. Stahl is President - Drilling Operations of Precision Drilling Corporation. Prior to that, Mr. Stahl was President and Chief Operating Officer from 2005 to 2008.

Veronica Foley Ms. Veronica H. Foley is Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the Company. She joined Precision in 2010, and most recently served as Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary. Before joining Precision, Veronica worked seven years for a large multinational law firm, in its Houston and New York offices. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and French from Baylor University, and a doctor of jurisprudence degree from South Texas College of Law. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Houston Bar Foundation, and Girls Inc.

Douglas Evasiuk Mr. Douglas B. Evasiuk is Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, North America of Precision Drilling Corporation. Prior to that, Mr. Evasiuk was Vice President, Sales and Marketing – North America since February 2011 and Vice President, Sales and Marketing from 1999 to 2011.

Darren Ruhr Mr. Darren J. Ruhr is Senior Vice President - Corporate Services of Precision Drilling Corporation. He serves as Vice President of Corporate Services since 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Ruhr was Vice President of Corporate Services & Corporate Secretary from 2005 to 2009.

Susan MacKenzie Ms. Susan M. MacKenzie is Director of the company. She has over 30 years of experience in the energy industry. Ms. MacKenzie has been an independent consultant since 2009. Previously, she served as chief operating officer with Oilsands Quest Inc., a New York Stock Exchange-listed oil sands company. Prior to that, Ms. MacKenzie was employed for 12 years at Petro-Canada prior to its merger with Suncor Energy Inc. in 2009, where she served as vice-president of human resources and vice-president of in situ development and operations. Ms. MacKenzie was also employed for 14 years with Amoco Canada, serving in a variety of engineering and leadership roles in natural gas, conventional oil and heavy oil exploitation.

William Donovan Mr. William T. Donovan is Independent Director of Precision Drilling Corporation. Mr. Donovan is a private equity investor and has served as a director of several private companies in the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia. Mr. Donovan was Chair of the Board of Rockland Industrial Holdings, LLC, a privately-held Wisconsin entity engaged in the manufacturing of wood flooring products for the truck trailer and domestic container industries, from April 2006 to December 2013. Mr. Donovan was a director of Grey Wolf, Inc. from June 1997 to December 2008, prior to its acquisition by Precision Drilling Trust and his subsequent appointment as a director of Precision in December 2008. From 1997 to 2005, he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Total Logistics, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation engaged in various operating and investment activities. Mr. Donovan previously served as President, Chief Financial Officer and a director of Christiana Companies, Inc. and Prideco Inc. prior to their merger with Weatherford International, Inc. in 1999. From 1980 to 1998, he was a Principal and Managing Director of Lubar & Co., a private investment and venture capital firm. Prior to joining Lubar & Co., Mr. Donovan was an officer with Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company from 1976 to 1980, where he specialized in merger and acquisition financing. Mr. Donovan received a B.Sc. and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Brian Gibson Mr. Brian J. Gibson, CFA, is Independent Director of Precision Drilling Corporation. Mr. Gibson is currently Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of TAVANI Relationship Investors Ltd., an investment management firm, a position he has held since August 2015. He was the Senior Vice President, Public Equities and Hedge Funds of Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) from December 2008 until his retirement in May 2012. Previously, he served as President of Panoply Capital Asset Management Inc., a private investment firm, and as Senior Vice President, Equities of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. He is a director of INFOR Acquisition Corp., a TSX-listed special purpose acquisition corporation formed for the purpose of acquiring one or more businesses or assets. He is also a member of the advisory board of Kruger Inc., a private entity. He is a former director of Duff & Phelps, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., Viterra Inc., and Westaim Corporation. During his 38-year career, Mr. Gibson has been responsible for the management of various large equity investment portfolios, including those of insurance companies, a chartered bank, pension and mutual funds, and endowments. He has expertise in relationship investing and in corporate finance. Mr. Gibson has extensive experience in the analysis of public company financial statements and control standards and serves on the corporate disclosure policy committee of the CFA Institute, which provides regulators with input and suggestions on potential changes in accounting standards and disclosure. Mr. Gibson received a B.Comm. from Laurentian University, an MBA from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a graduate of the Directors’ Education Program sponsored by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Allen Hagerman Mr. Allen R. Hagerman is Independent Director of Precision Drilling Corporation. Mr. Hagerman is a private investor and corporate director with over 30 years of experience in the financial management of companies across the energy and mining industries. He served as Executive Vice President of Canadian Oil Sands Limited, an oil sands mining and upgrading entity, from 2008 until his retirement in 2014. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Oil Sands Limited from June 2003 to April 2007. Prior thereto, he held senior positions at Fording Canadian Coal Trust, Fording Inc., Hudson’s Bay Oil and Gas, Home Oil Company Limited and InterHome Energy Inc. Mr. Hagerman is Chair of the Board of TransAlta Renewables Inc. In December 2016, he joined the Board of Directors of Tervita Corporation, a private environmental solutions provider, and serves on the Audit committee. He is a former member of the Financial Executives Institute and a past President of Financial Executives Institute, Calgary Chapter, as well as a past Chair of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation. Previous board positions include Capital Power Income LP where he was Lead Director, Mongolia Minerals Corporation, Syncrude Canada Ltd., Calgary Exhibition and Stampede, and the University of Calgary. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta and recipient of its Distinguished Service Award. Mr. Hagerman received a B.Comm. from the University of Alberta and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Mr. Hagerman is a graduate of the Directors’ Education Program sponsored by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Catherine Hughes Ms. Catherine J. Hughes is Independent Director of Precision Drilling Corporation. Ms. Hughes is an independent business person with over 27 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Most recently, she was the Executive Vice President, International of Nexen Inc. from December 2011 until her retirement in April 2013. In this role, she was responsible for all production, development and project activities outside of Canada and global exploration. She was also Vice President, Operational Services, Technology and Human Resources of Nexen from September 2009 to November 2011. Prior to joining Nexen, she was Vice President, Oil Sands of Husky Energy Inc. from November 2007 to January 2009. In November 2016, she joined the Board of Directors of SNC-Lavalin, an engineering and construction firm. She previously served on the Board of Directors of Statoil ASA (Norway) from July 2013 to April 2015, and was a member of the audit committee and safety, sustainability and ethics committee. Ms. Hughes also worked in the oilfield services industry prior to her roles in the upstream sector. She spent many years with Schlumberger Limited and held key positions in various countries, including Italy, Nigeria, Scotland and France, and for five years was President of Schlumberger Canada Ltd., based in Calgary. Ms. Hughes is a Professional Engineer, as designated by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA). She received a B.Sc. in electrical engineering from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon, France.

Stephen Letwin Mr. Stephen Joseph James Letwin is Independent Director of Precision Drilling Corporation. Mr. Letwin is currently President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of IAMGOLD Corporation, a leading Canadian mid-tier gold mining company, producing approximately one million ounces annually from five gold mines on three continents. Previously, Mr. Letwin was a senior executive with Enbridge Inc. from 1999 to 2010, including Executive Vice President of Gas Transportation and International with responsibility for natural gas operations, a gas distribution company and its international business unit. Before joining Enbridge, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of TransCanada Energy and was Chief Financial Officer at TransCanada Pipelines Limited, Numac (Westcoast Energy), and Encor Energy. Mr. Letwin is also a director and Chair of the Board of ONEnergy Inc. Previous board positions include serving as a director of Carmen Energy Inc., Enbridge Energy Company, Inc. and Gas Metropolitan LP. Mr. Letwin has actively demonstrated his commitment to voluntary leadership throughout his career. He serves as a Patron of UNICEF Alberta, was a former director of YMCA Calgary, served on the board of governors of McMaster University, is an honorary director of West Park Hospital in Toronto, and was an Honorary Colonel for the 14th Service Battalion in Calgary. He was awarded the 2006 Alberta Centennial Medal and in 2013 was awarded the Queen’s Jubilee Medal for his commitment to the community. Mr. Letwin received a B.Sc. (Honours) from McMaster University and an MBA from the University of Windsor. He is a Certified General Accountant and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.