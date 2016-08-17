Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)
Summary
Name
Age
Since
Current Position
|
Mel Egglenton
2013
Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Trevor Finn
Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Tim Holden
2009
Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Martin Casha
2017
Chief Operating Officer
|
Richard Maloney
2017
Secretary
|
Gillian Kent
53
2013
Non-Executive Director
|
Christopher Chambers
2014
Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Jeremy King
2014
Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
Name
Description
|
Mel Eggleston
Mr. Mel Eggleston is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Company. He joined Pendragon on 1 December 2010 and became Chairman on 23 May 2013. He spent his earlier career with KPMG, becoming their Midlands regional chairman and UK senior independent partner. Mel is non-executive chairman of Hansteen Holdings PLC, audit committee chairman and remuneration committee chairman of Irwin Mitchell Holdings Limited and is also a non-executive director of and adviser to one private company.
|
Trevor Finn
Mr. Trevor G. Finn is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Company. He spent a career in the retail motor industry, starting as an apprentice mechanic, Trevor became chief executive of Pendragon in 1989, when the company first listed on the London Stock Exchange.
|
Tim Holden
Mr. Tim P. Holden is Finance Director, Executive Director of Company. He is a chartered accountant and joined Pendragon from KPMG in June 2008, as group financial controller. He became finance director in December 2009.
|
Martin Casha
Mr. Martin S. Casha is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He spent his entire career with Pendragon businesses, from apprentice mechanic to group general manager, Martin became operations director in September 1995 and chief operating officer in November 2001.
|
Richard Maloney
|
Gillian Kent
Ms. Gillian Dawn Celia Kent is Non Executive director of Company. She joined Pendragon on 23 May 2013. Formerly managing director of MSN, UK, her expertise is in building markets and brands for online consumer products and web-based applications.
|
Christopher Chambers
Mr. Christopher Michael Chambers is an Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He Joined Pendragon on 28 January 2013. He is a banker with particular expertise in retail and property. He is a nonexecutive director of Swiss Prime Site AG and a member of the supervisory board of Berenberg Bank (Schweiz) AG. He is executive chairman of Lonrho Limited and vice-chairman of Cembra Money Bank AG Switzerland.
|
Jeremy King
Mr. Jeremy King is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has extensive transaction and advisory experience. He joins Pendragon following a professional career with PwC and its predecessor firms, retiring in December 2013. Latterly, Mr King was a Senior Client handling Partner and Global Relationship Partner. During this time, he provided multi-disciplinary and multi-territory services to a range of business clients, from significant listed companies to private businesses. His earlier PwC roles encompassed a range of senior management positions, including leading PwC's Tax Practice in the Midlands and London Regions.
Basic Compensation
Name
Fiscal Year Total
|
Mel Eggleston
150,000
|
Trevor Finn
1,657,000
|
Tim Holden
758,000
|
Martin Casha
1,029,000
|
Richard Maloney
|--
|
Gillian Kent
40,000
|
Christopher Chambers
47,000
|
Jeremy King
48,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
Name
Options
Value
|
Mel Eggleston
0
0
|
Trevor Finn
0
0
|
Tim Holden
0
0
|
Martin Casha
0
0
|
Richard Maloney
0
0
|
Gillian Kent
0
0
|
Christopher Chambers
0
0
|
Jeremy King
0
0
