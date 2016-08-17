Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)

Name Description

Mel Egglenton Mr. Mel Egglenton is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Company. He joined Pendragon on 1 December 2010 and became Chairman on 23 May 2013. He spent his earlier career with KPMG, becoming their Midlands regional chairman and UK senior independent partner. Mel is non-executive chairman of Hansteen Holdings PLC, audit committee chairman and remuneration committee chairman of Irwin Mitchell Holdings Limited and is also a non-executive director of and adviser to one private company.

Trevor Finn Mr. Trevor G. Finn is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Company. He spent a career in the retail motor industry, starting as an apprentice mechanic, Trevor became chief executive of Pendragon in 1989, when the company first listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Tim Holden Mr. Tim P. Holden is Finance Director, Executive Director of Company. He is a chartered accountant and joined Pendragon from KPMG in June 2008, as group financial controller. He became finance director in December 2009.

Martin Casha Mr. Martin S. Casha is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He spent his entire career with Pendragon businesses, from apprentice mechanic to group general manager, Martin became operations director in September 1995 and chief operating officer in November 2001.

Gillian Kent Ms. Gillian Dawn Celia Kent is Non Executive director of Company. She joined Pendragon on 23 May 2013. Formerly managing director of MSN, UK, her expertise is in building markets and brands for online consumer products and web-based applications.

Christopher Chambers Mr. Christopher Michael Chambers is an Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He Joined Pendragon on 28 January 2013. He is a banker with particular expertise in retail and property. He is a nonexecutive director of Swiss Prime Site AG and a member of the supervisory board of Berenberg Bank (Schweiz) AG. He is executive chairman of Lonrho Limited and vice-chairman of Cembra Money Bank AG Switzerland.