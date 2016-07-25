Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)

Name Description

Adonis Pouroulis Mr. Adonis Pouroulis serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Petra Diamonds Ltd. Mr. Pouroulis leads the Board of Directors and works with the Executive Directors on strategy and other matters. He serves as Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Appointment date March 1997 He holds Mining engineer – University of Witwatersrand, South Africa Experience Mr. Pouroulis is a mining entrepreneur whose expertise lies in the discovery and exploration of natural resources across Africa, including diamonds, precious/base metals, coal and oil and gas, and bringing these assets into production. He founded Petra Diamonds in 1997 and it became the first diamond company to float on AIM. He has since chaired Petra as it has developed into a mid-tier diamond producer of global significance and London’s largest quoted diamond mining group. He is Non-executive director of Chariot Oil & Gas plc.

Johan Dippenaar Mr. Johan Dippenaar serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Petra Diamonds Ltd. Mr. Dippenaar leads the management of the Group, implements the agreed strategy and runs the business on a day-to-day basis. He chairs the HSSE Committee. Appointment date June 2005 He is a Chartered Accountant – member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. Since 1990 Mr. Dippenaar has been involved in the leadership and management of diamond mining companies. Prior to his appointment as CEO of Petra, he was CEO of ASX-quoted Crown Diamonds which merged with Petra in 2005. Since the merger, he has led Petra through a period of significant growth, taking the Company’s annual production from circa 175,000 carats in FY 2006 to 3.7 million carats in FY 2016, and establishing the Company as a leading independent diamond producer.

Jacques Breytenbach Mr. Jacques Breytenbach serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective 30 June 2016. Mr. Breytenbach has held the role of Finance Manager – Operations at the Company since 2006, with responsibility for financial management across the Group’s operations. He joined Petra from Anglo Platinum, where he held various roles, culminating in his position as Finance manager – capital projects, with oversight for Anglo Platinum’s extensive capital expansion programmes. He is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Koos Visser Mr. Koos Visser serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective 30 June 2016. Mr. Visser has held the role of Group Operations Manager at the Company since 2005, with responsibility for the management of all Group operations, including production and the roll-out of the Group’s expansion plans (with a focus on plant design and operational efficiency improvements). Prior to joining Petra, he gained broad industry experience working for Impala Platinum in a number of roles, culminating in his position as utilities and technical services manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering from the University of Potchefstroom in South Africa and is a Registered Engineer GCC.

Jim Davidson Mr. Jim M. Davidson serves as Technical Director, Executive Director of Petra Diamonds Ltd. Mr Davidson leads the technical management team and is responsible for the direction and implementation of the Group’s technical and exploration programmes. He is a member of the Executive Team. He is a Geologist – Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa and registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions. Mr Davidson has had a multidisciplinary professional career spanning 44 years and is an authority on the exploration, mining and beneficiation of diamond deposits worldwide. He was key to the building up of Crown Diamonds’ fissure mine portfolio. Further to the merger with Petra, he continued in the role of Technical Director to oversee the technical and geological stewardship of the Group. Jim’s unique tenure in diamonds brings a specialist and pragmatic oversight across the full spectrum of the diamond process, with a particular focus on exploration, project appraisal, mining techniques, driving efficiencies, and improving diamond recoveries via optimising plant processes.

Patrick Bartlett Dr. Patrick Bartlett Ph.D. serves asNon-Executive Independent Director of Petra Diamonds Ltd. He is a Member of the South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy; registered Professional Natural Scientist. Dr Bartlett was formerly chief geologist for De Beers until his retirement in 2003 and is an acknowledged leading expert on kimberlite geology and block caving. He has extensive experience working across Southern Africa and has in-depth knowledge of several of the mines acquired by Petra, having previously worked at Finsch, Cullinan, Koffiefontein and Kimberley Underground. Since retiring from De Beers, he has consulted on block caving projects for BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Rio Tinto.

Alexander Hamilton Mr. Alexander Gordon Kelso Hamilton serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Petra Diamonds Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant – Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr Hamilton retired from Deloitte & Touche LLP in 2006 after more than 30 years as a partner primarily responsible for multinational and FTSE 350 company audits, mainly in the mining, oil and aerospace and defence industries, as well as heading the Deloitte South Africa desk in London. Gordon has extensive experience as a non-executive director across a wide range of businesses.

Anthony Lowrie Mr. Anthony Carmel Lowrie serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Petra Diamonds Limited. He is Royal Commission – Sandhurst Military Academy. Mr Lowrie has over 37 years’ association with the equities business and is an experienced non-executive director. He has had a lengthy and distinguished career, which included senior positions with the Hoare Govett group and HG Asia Securities. Between 1996 and 2004 he was chairman of ABN AMRO Asia Securities and was formerly also a managing director of ABN AMRO Bank. He has been a non-executive director of Allied Gold Mining plc, Kenmare Resources plc, Dragon Oil plc, J.D. Wetherspoon plc, as well as several other quoted Asian closed end funds.