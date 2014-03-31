Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)
PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
75.80INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.25 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs74.55
Open
Rs74.90
Day's High
Rs77.05
Day's Low
Rs74.50
Volume
481,002
Avg. Vol
289,001
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pravin Patel
|78
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kavita Shirvaikar
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole-Time Director
|
Shobha Shetty
|2006
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rupen Patel
|49
|1995
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sunil Sapre
|2017
|Additional Whole-Time Director
|
C. Singh
|2016
|Additional Whole-Time Director - Operations
|
Khizer Ahmed
|75
|2005
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Srinivasa Jambunathan
|77
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Pravin Patel
|Shriman Pravin A. Patel serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Patel Engineering Ltd., effective September 27, 2013. Shri. Patel is the guiding light and founder of the company, Pravin Patel is a visionary with inborn leadership traits. A graduate in Town Planning from USA and with a degree in Financial Management from the London School of Economics, he is credited. with implementing pioneering technologies in the field of construction in India. He has also driven the company’s inorganic growth with the acquisition of two US based companies. He holds other directorships in: ASI RCC India Ltd. and Patel Energy Ltd.
|
Kavita Shirvaikar
|
Shobha Shetty
|
Rupen Patel
|Shriman Rupen P. Patel serves as the Managing Director, Executive Director of Patel Engineering Ltd. He with a hands-on managerial style, Mr. Patel fashions end oversees the execution of the company’s strategies. An MBA (USA), he tours overseeing the supervision of all sites and strives to develop and enhance the company’s core competencies. He holds other directorships in : ASI-RCC India Ltd. and Advanced Magnetics Ltd.
|
Sunil Sapre
|
C. Singh
|
Khizer Ahmed
|Shriman Khizer Ahmed serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Patel Engineering Ltd. Mr. Ahmed is a veteran Central Banker with erudite knowledge in Banks Management both National & International. He is also a Director of Wall Street Finance Ltd.
|
Srinivasa Jambunathan
|Shriman Srinivasa Jambunathan serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Patel Engineering Ltd. He is a gold medalist in Mathematics from Madras University. He has also training in Corporate Governance at IIM , Bangalore. He is an IAS officer f Maharashtra Cadre, who retired as CMD of export credit guarantee corporation, Govt. of India. He also served as additional chief secretary (Home) Maharashtra for nearly three years.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Pravin Patel
|160,000
|
Kavita Shirvaikar
|--
|
Shobha Shetty
|--
|
Rupen Patel
|12,033,700
|
Sunil Sapre
|--
|
C. Singh
|--
|
Khizer Ahmed
|--
|
Srinivasa Jambunathan
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Pravin Patel
|0
|0
|
Kavita Shirvaikar
|0
|0
|
Shobha Shetty
|0
|0
|
Rupen Patel
|0
|0
|
Sunil Sapre
|0
|0
|
C. Singh
|0
|0
|
Khizer Ahmed
|0
|0
|
Srinivasa Jambunathan
|0
|0