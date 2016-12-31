Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (PEO.WA)

Name Description

Andrzej Kopyrski Mr. Andrzej Kopyrski has served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board at Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao SA) since June 4, 2008. He is responsible for Corporate Banking and MIB Division at the Company. He started his career in 1992 in Bank Pekao SA. From 1993 to 1996 he worked in corporate banking of ING Bank Polska. He later managed structural financing in Deutsche Bank Polska and from 1997 to 2001 he was Director in ABN Amro Bank (Polska). He was Member of the Management Board in HSBC Financial Services (Poland) since 2001. He worked in Bank BPH SA from April 2002 as Managing Director responsible for Sales, Structural Financing and Investment Banking. He graduated from Politechnika Warszawska and from University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

Michal Krupinski Mr. Michal Krupinski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Pekao SA since June 15, 2017. From January 2016 to March 2017 he was Chairman of the Management Board of PZU SA. From 2011 to 2016 he was Chairman of the Management Board of Merrill Lynch Polska. From 2008 to 2011 he was Alternate Executive Director at World Bank. From 2006 to 2008 he served at the Ministry of Treasury. He holds a degree from Szkola Glowna Handlowa and Katholieke Universiteit Leuven. Moreover, he obtained an MBA degree at Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Tomasz Kubiak Mr. Tomasz Kubiak has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Pekao SA since July 7, 2017. Since 16 years he has been working for Bank Pekao SA, starting his career in Finance Division in controlling area. For the last years, he held the position of Managing Director of the Department of Capital Allocation and Asset and Liability Management, responsible for managing the Bank's balance sheet, liquidity and capital. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Pekao Bank Hipoteczny SA from 2011 until 2015. Mr. Kubiak graduated from Politechnika Warszawska, Faculty of Technical Physics and Applied Mathematics. He also holds CFA and PRM (Professional Risk Manager) certificates.

Michal Lehmann Mr. Michal Piotr Lehmann has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Pekao SA since July 7, 2017. He graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa with a degree in Finance and Banking. As a long-term employee of the Ministry of Treasury, he carried out tasks related to ownership supervision and commercialization of state-owned enterprises. As the Director of Ownership Supervision and Privatization, he was responsible for, among other things, the implementation of the Government Program for Power Engineering, one of which was the consolidation of the sector. He was a member of the Accounting Standards Committee, which develops national accounting standards in Poland. As Deputy Director of the Capital Group Management Department at PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. he was involved in the restructuring of the group, took part in the creation of business lines and capital transformations. He was the Managing Director of the Province of the Polish Hospitaller Order of Sts. John God, where he was responsible for preparing and carrying out the process of transforming provincial hospitals into commercial law companies, developing and implementing the provincial business model, and establishing a corporate governance system. From January 2016, he was associated with the PZU Group, where as Corporate Managing Director he was responsible for the preparation and implementation of a new corporate and ownership supervision model. He has been involved in projects involving the acquisition and development of cooperation with Alior Bank S.A. and Bank Pekao S.A. and increase efficiency in the areas of support functions within the Group. He participated in the development and implementation of the Group's Strategy.

Marek Lusztyn Mr. Marek Lusztyn has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Pekao SA since July 7, 2017. Since 17 years he has been working for Bank Pekao Group. Till June 2017 he has worked in Unicredit SpA (Milan) as a Senior Vice President, with a global responsibility for market and traded credit risk management and a Member of Unicredit Corporate and Investment Banking Markets; Executive Committee, in charge of risk management. Previously, from 2010 till 2013 he has worked in Unicredit Bank AG (formerly Hypovereinsbank) in Munich, supervising market, counterparty credit and operational risks management. From 2008 till 2010, he was Unicredit’s Global Head of Market Risk Architecture and Methodologies. Previously, from 2000 till 2008 he was Market Risk Trading Book Unit Head and subsequently Managing Director, Head of Financial Risk Department. For eight years he served as Member and then Secretary of the Supervisory Board of Pekao’s equity brokerage house, CDM Pekao S.A. He started his professional career as a trader in Treasury Department of Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. He holds Ph.D. in Economic from Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie, and he is also an alumnus of University of Illinois (Executive MBA) and INSEAD. In 2014 he has been named Future Leader in Global Finance by the Institute of International Finance.

Tomasz Styczynski Mr. Tomasz Styczynski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Pekao SA since July 7, 2017. Since 2001 he has been associated with Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. He was Director of Corporate Banking responsible for managing the sales and branch structure. He was also the Director of Relations with Large Corporate Customers and Director of the Department Development and Acquisition in Corporate Banking. He created development strategies, managed the acquisition process and was also responsible for the adequacy of the bank's offer in the area of enterprises. He coordinated efficiency and optimization projects. Previously he held the position of Director of the Corporate Center. In addition, he was a Director in the Citibank N.A Executive Development Program in London, where he was responsible for implementing the International Desk in the CEEME countries. In 2016, he was appointed Member of the Supervisory Board of Globe Trade Center S.A. He graduated from the Faculty of Finance and Banking and the Faculty of Management and Marketing at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie.

Marek Tomczuk Mr. Marek Tomczuk has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Pekao SA with effect from August 21, 2017. He has 17 years of experience in the banking sector. For 10 years he has managed distribution networks in the areas of corporate and retail banking. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics and International Relations at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie. He started his career at Bank Handlowy in the area of Corporate Banking, where he was involved in sales of financial products and led sales teams. He then took the position of SME Sales Director at DNB Nord Bank. As the Director of the Department of SME Networks at Kredyt Bank, he was responsible for the comprehensive management of the sales network. This significantly contributed to strengthening Kredyt Bank's image and brand awareness in the market. At the same time he actively participated in the work of the Bank's Management Board in creating a long-term strategy. In addition, he participated in the work of preparing the merger of Kredyt Bank with Bank Zachodni WBK, where after the merger he assumed the post of Director of the Retail Macro region. Within the Macro region he managed a network of retail outlets. In Raiffeisen, Polbank as a Managing Director of the Retail Banking Sales Network he manages the supervised area. He is responsible for the Sales Network Management Department and the Franchise and Broker Network Department. At the same time, he is a Member of the Supervisory Board of Raiffeisen TFI and Chairman of Management Board of Raiffeisen Financial Services Polska Sp. z o.o.

Sabina Bigos-Jaworowska Ms. Sabina Bigos-Jaworowska has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Pekao SA since June 8, 2017. She holds Masters degree in Economics from Akademia Ekonomiczna im. Karola Adamieckiego, Katowice and completed postgraduate studies in Management in health care at the same university. In 2016 she was Member of the Supervisory Board of PL 2012 Sp. z o.o.. Since 2000 she has been Director of Zespol Opieki Zdrowotnej w Oswiecimiu.

Justyna Glebikowska-Michalak Ms. Justyna Glebikowska-Michalak has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Pekao SA since June 8, 2017. She holds Masters degree in Management and Marketing from Uniwersytet Marii Curie-Sklodowskiej w Lublinie and completed postgraduate studies in Accounting at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Poznaniu. She started her career at Lubelski Fundusz Kapitalowy, and later she joined Lubelski Fundusz Przedsiebiorczosci. She was Chief Accountant at Wydawnictwo Czelej. Since 2003 she has been owner of Biuro Rachunkowe „Vademecum” in Lublin.

Stanislaw Kaczoruk Mr. Stanislaw Ryszard Kaczoruk has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Pekao SA since June 8, 2017. He holds Masters degree in Mathematics from Uniwersytet Wroclawski and doctorate degree in Technology Science from Akademia Rolnicza we Wroclawiu (currently Uniwersytet Przyrodniczy we Wroclawiu). He has been on the Supervisory Board of Alior Bank S.A., among others. He has been Chairman and co-owner of Miedzynarodowy Sad Arbitrazowy S.A. Moreover, he has run his own business.

Michal Kaszynski Mr. Michal Kaszynski has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Pekao SA since June 8, 2017. He holds Masters degree in Law from Uniwersytet Jagiellonski, Krakow. He has been Legal Advisor at the Law Firm APK Spolka Cywilna. He has served as Director of Human Resources Management at SAOL, Member of the Supervisory Board of Miejski Zaklad Energetyki Cieplnej Sp. z o.o. in Oswiecim, Firma Handlowa SAOL Sp. z o.o., Przedsiebiorstwo Handlu Spozywczego Sp. z o.o. in Chrzanow, KBO Oswiecim, and Gliwickie Zaklady Uslug Gorniczych. He has also been on the Supervisory Board of Krynica Uzdrowisko-Zegiestow S.A.

Marian Majcher Mr. Marian Majcher has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Pekao SA since June 8, 2017. He graduated from Uniwersytet Slaski w Katowicach and completed postgraduate studies at Instytut Organizacji i Zarzadzania w Warszawie. He started his career as a research associate at Uniwersytet Slaski. He was a co-owner of a chain of bookshops in Katowice, Chorzow and Bytom. His career in the industry began in 1999 and the next 17 years was associated with CTL Group Maczki-Bor, performing the functions of Chairman of the Management Board, Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Managing Director, among others. Since 2003 he has been Chairman of the Management Board of Chem Trans Logistic Haldex SA. He served on the Supervisory Board of Agencja Rozwoju Regionalnego w Zorach (Vice Chairman), Wojewodzkie Przedsiebiorstwo Energetyki Cieplnej w Legnicy, Kopalnia Piasku Maczki-Bor (Chairman), Centralny Osrodek Informatyki Gornictwa SA, MB EKO SA, Metanel SA, Tauron Czech Energy s.r.o. and Centrala Zaopatrzenia Hutnictwa SA.

Joanna Blaszczyk Ms. Joanna Blaszczyk has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Pekao SA since June 8, 2017. She holds Masters degree in Law from Uniwersytet Warszawski. She held managerial positions at Polski Funusz Rozwoju S.A. Since 2005 she has served at several Law Firms, including K&L Gates Warszawa (formerly Hogan&Hartson) and Cameron McKenna Warszawa.

Grzegorz Janas Mr. Grzegorz Janas has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Pekao SA since June 8, 2017. He holds Masters degree in Law from Uniwersytet Marii Curie-Sklodowskiej w Lublinie. Since 2016 he has been Director of the Analysis and Investments Department at Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen S.A./ PZU Zycie S.A. and Chairman of the Management Board of Centrum Operacji S.A. He was Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Spoldzielna Mieszkaniowa „Przy Metrze”, among others.

Pawel Stopczynski Mr. Pawel Stopczynski has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Pekao SA since June 8, 2017. He graduated with Masters degree from the Faculty of Law of Uniwersytet w Bialymstoku and completed postgraduate studies in Finance and Management at Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. He has 17 years of professional experience. For 10 years he worked at the Ministry of Treasury. Since 2016 has been Director of the Corporate Supervision Office at PZU Group.