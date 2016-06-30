Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA)

Name Description

Alexandre Ricard Mr. Alexandre Ricard is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since February 11, 2015. He previously served as Deputy Managing Director - Distribution Network, Member of the Executive Board and Committee, Director - Representative of SA Paul Ricard at the Company from September 1, 2011. On November 2, 2009, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Irish Distillers Ltd, Member of the Executive Committee, Director - Representative of SA Paul Ricard at the Company, after having held the posts of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Irish Distillers Ltd, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from July 1, 2008. Mr. Ricard joined the Company in 2003 as Audit & Business Development Manager of Pernod Ricard Holding Finance Direction and became, at the end of 2004, Finance and Administration Director of Irish Distillers. In September 2006, he became Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Asia Duty Free. Prior to joining Pernod Ricard SA, he worked for seven years for Accenture as a Strategy Consultant and for Morgan Stanley as a Mergers and Acquisition Consultant. Mr. Ricard currently holds various other mandates, including Member of the Management Board of Pernod Ricard North America and of Pernod Ricard Asia, Director of Irish Distillers Group and Suntory Allied Ltd. During his professional career, he has been also appointed as CEO of Le Delos Invest II and Lirix. He graduated from the ESCP. He also obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance Entrepreneurship from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a Master of Arts degree in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.

Pierre Pringuet Mr. Pierre Pringuet serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since February 11, 2015. He joined Pernod Ricard SA in 1987 as Development Director. Then, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Europe, the functions he held at the Company from 1997 to July 2000. In July 2000, he joined Patrick Ricard at the corporate headquarters, as the Company's Joint Chief Executive Officer. Next, he held the functions of Joint Chief Executive Officer and Director of Pernod Ricard SA from May 17, 2004 to December 2005, when he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. Next, on November 5, 2008, he became Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Executive Committee and Director of the Company. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris, Mr. Pringuet started his career in the French civil service. He became an Advisor to the government minister Mr. Michel Rocard from 1981 to 1985 before being given responsibility for the farming and food-processing industries at the Ministry of Agriculture. Mr. Pringuet also chairs the Comite Sully and has been Director of Iliad since July 25, 2007. He is also Director of Cap Gemini, and holds the rank of Knight of the National Order of Merit, and of Officier du Merite Agricole. In addition to that, Mr. Pringuet has been appointed during his professional career to several other mandates within Pernod Ricard SA, including Chairman of the Board of Pernod Ricard Finance SA, Chairman of Pernod Ricard Central and South America, Pernod Ricard North America and Pernod Ricard Asia, and Director of Pernod Ricard Europe SA, Pernod SA, Ricard SA, Martell & Co SA, G.H. Mumm & Cie SA, Champagne Perrier-Jouet, Comrie Ltd, Irish Distillers Group Ltd, Suntory Allied Ltd and Havana Club Holding SA, among others.

Gilles Bogaert Mr. Gilles Bogaert serves as Managing Director - Finance and Operations, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Board of PERNOD RICARD S.A. Before that, he served as Chairman and Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Brasil of Pernod Ricard SA from July 1, 2008 to June 30, 2009. Between June 2003 and July 1, 2008, he held the function of Director of Audit and Business Development of the Company. A graduate of ESCP, he joined Pernod Ricard SA in July 1995 as an Internal Auditor. In November 1998, he was appointed Administrative and Financial Director of Pernod Ricard Argentina before becoming Administrative and Financial Director of Pernod Ricard Central and South America (CESAM) in February 2002. .

Cesar Giron Mr. Cesar Giron is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët (MMPJ), Member of the Executive Committee, Director of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2015. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod, Member of the Executive Committee, Director of Pernod Ricard SA as of July 1, 2009. He is also Member of the Company's Nominations and Governance Committee. He was first appointed as Director of the Company on November 5, 2008. He is also Member of the Management Board of Societe Paul Ricard and holds various other mandates, including Director of Lirix, Le Delos Invest I, Le Delos Invest II and Bendor SA, as well as Permanent Representative of Pernod on the Board of Directors of Societe des Produits d'Armagnac. He joined Pernod Ricard SA in 1987 as Sales Representative before coming to SEGM in the Plan Budget team. In 1991, he was appointed Managing Director of Galibert & Varon (affiliate of Pernod Ricard in the rhum business) and in 1993, became Commercial Director of PRACSA, (the Group Spanish affiliate) before moving to Singapore as Managing Director of Perising. In 1995, he came back to Europe at Renault Bisquit as Commercial Director Bisquit. In 2000, he was appointed CEO of Pernod Ricard Suisse before becoming Chairman and CEO of Wyborowa SA in Poland in December 2003. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Chairman of Cusenier. He is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Lyon.

Jean-Christophe Coutures Mr. Jean-Christophe Coutures is Chairman & CEO of Irish Distillers Group, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2016. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Premium Wine Brands, Member of the Executive Committee at Pernod Ricard SA since 2010. He previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Pacific, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from July 1, 2008. He joined Pernod Ricard SA in 1997 as Business Analyst at CSR Pampryl and was subsequently appointed as Vice President of Finance of Pernod Ricard Asia in April 2000 and Chairman and Managing Director (CEO) of Pernod Ricard Korea in January 2005. In February 2006, he became President and Representative Director of Jinro Company Limited and Jinro Ballantines Import Company Limited (JBIC). He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from ESCP.

Paul Duffy Mr. Paul Duffy is Chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard North America, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2016. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Absolut Company, Member of the Executive Committee at Pernod Ricard SA since September 1, 2012. He previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Irish Distillers Ltd at the Company from May 2005 until July 1, 2008, when he moved on to Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard USA. Mr. Duffy graduated from Trinity College, and joined the Company as Assistant Finance Director of Treasury/Planning of Irish Distillers Limited. In January 1996, he was appointed Financial Controller of Irish Distillers Group, and became its Finance Director in March 1997. In January 2001 he was appointed Chairman and Managing Director (CEO) of Pernod Ricard UK.

Philippe Guettat Mr. Philippe Guettat is Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2015. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouet, Member of the Executive Committee at Pernod Ricard SA as of October 1, 2012. He previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Absolut Company, Member of the Executive Committee at Pernod Ricard SA from July 1, 2009 until September 1, 2012. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales. After starting his career in Steelcase Strafor, Italy, in Marketing, he moved to Sodima International in Paris (Yoplait), for three years and then joined the Pernod Ricard Group in September 1991 at Renault Bisquit as Export Sales Manager. In October 1992, he was appointed Marketing Manager at Prasia Distribution, Singapore (now Pernod Ricard Singapore). He was then promoted to Regional Marketing Director of Pernod Ricard Far East in January 1994. In November, he was appointed Sales and Marketing Director of Casella Far East Ltd. Hong Kong (now Pernod Ricard Hong Kong) before being promoted to the position of Managing Director in March 1997. In April 1999, Mr. Guettat became Marketing & International Director of Pernod SA in France and in September 2002, he was appointed to the position of Managing Director of Pernod Ricard China.

Laurent Lacassagne Mr. Laurent Lacassagne has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chivas Brothers Ltd., Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. as of July 1, 2013. A graduate from Hautes Etudes Commerciales, he joined the Company in 1988 as Internal Auditor at Pernod Ricard SA before being appointed Finance and Administration Director of Besserat de Bellefon, Cusenier and then SEGM (former name for Pernod Ricard Europe). In January 1997, he became Pernod Ricard SA's Finance Director. In November 2003, he was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orlando Wyndham in Australia. In February 2006, he was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Pacific, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company and on July 1, 2008, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Europe, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company.

Mohit Lal Mr. Mohit Lal is Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2016. After starting his career within Nestlé India and managing Perfetti India’s finances from 1996 to 1999, in November 1999, he joined Seagram India as Financial Director, a position he held until 2006, the company having been acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2001 and renamed Pernod Ricard India in 2005. After serving as Irish Distillers’s Financial Director from 2006 to 2011, he returned to India as Managing Director of Pernod Ricard India in 2011. He was then appointed Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Travel Retail Asia in 2015. Since hte 1st of July 2016, Mohit is the Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail. Close

Anna Malmhake Ms. Anna Malmhake is Chairman & CEO of The Absolut Company, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2016. She was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Irish Distillers Group, Member of the Executive Committee. Anna Malmhake holds a Bachelor of Social Science, Business and Law degree from the University of Stockholm. She started her career in 1991 at Procter & Gamble in Sweden and then joined The Coca Cola Company in Stockholm at the end of 1996, where she held various marketing positions. From 2001 to 2003, Anna worked for Motorola in Sweden, London and Chicago. Returning to work in Sweden at the end of 2003, she became Managing Director of Temo AB, a Swedish consulting firm specialising in consumer insights, opinion polls and innovation. She joined the ABSOLUT Company in 2007 as Global Brand Director and, in September 2009, was appointed Marketing Director of the ABSOLUT Company.

Christian Porta Mr. Christian Porta has been Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Europe, Middle East and Africa, Member of the Executive Committee at PERNOD RICARD S.A. as of July 1, 2013. Prior to this, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chivas Brothers, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company in 2004. Mr. Porta joined Pernod Ricard SA in 1988 as Internal Auditor before taking the position of Head of Financial Services. In 1994, he was appointed Finance and Administration Director of Pernod, and became in 1998 Managing Director of Campbell Distillers. In 1999, he was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orlando Wyndham, the Group subsidiary in Australia. He graduated from ESCP.

Bruno Rain Mr. Bruno Rain is Chairman and CEO of Pernod RIcard Winemakers, Member of the Executive Board and Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2016. He served as Managing Director - Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Board of Pernod Ricard SA. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales. Mr. Rain joined the Group in 1987 as Internal Auditor at the Holding company. In 1989, he was appointed Finance and Administration Director at Segm (current Pernod Ricard Europe), before becoming the Group Finance Director in 1994. At the beginning of 1997, he was appointed CEO of Pernod Ricard Argentina and become, three years later, CEO of the Group subsidiary in Spain (current Pernod Ricard Espana).

Philippe Savinel Mr. Philippe Savinel is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ricard SA and Pernod SA, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 2015. He served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ricard SA, Member of the Executive Committee at Pernod Ricard SA. He graduated from ESSEC Business School. Mr. Savinel joined Pernod Ricard SA in 1985 as Internal Auditor, before taking responsibility for the Planning Budgeting Service at the Holding in 1987. In 1989, he was appointed Finance Director of Orangina and in 1993 he joins the Ricard company where he was Finance Director and then National Sales Director as of 1997. In 2001, he was appointed Chief Executive of Irish Distillers.

Pierre Coppere Mr. Pierre Coppere is Executive Senior Vice-President in charge of Growth Initiatives, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2015. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Asia, Member of the Executive Committee of Pernod Ricard SA, as of July 1, 2009. Prior to that, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod SA, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from 2002. He is a graduate from ESCP in France. He joined the Company in 1979 at SEGM as Area Export Manager. He then became Sales Director in Germany before coming back to SEGM as Marketing Manager. In 1991, he was appointed Commercial Director at Renault Bisquit company and in 1996 took up the position of Managing Director of Pernod Ricard South East Asia and of Perithai. In 1997, he moved back to Europe as Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Austria and PRECO (South Central Europe). He then became in 1998, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Netherlands.

Conor McQuaid Mr. Conor McQuaid is Global Business Development Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Board of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since March 1, 2015. He began his career with Golden Vale Group plc before joining Irish Distillers Ltd in 1998 as Regional Manager for Southern Europe. He subsequently became Regional Director for Europe in 2000 before taking up the position of International Commercial Director of Irish Distillers Ltd in July 2005. He was appointed Managing Director of Pernod Ricard South Africa in July 2011.

Ian FitzSimons Mr. Ian FitzSimons has served as General Counsel, Member of the Executive Board and Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since 2002. He joined the Group in 2002 as General Counsel, having previously held the position of Director of Legal Affairs, Europe & Africa for Seagram. Prior to joining Seagram, he is European Legal Director of Reckitt & Colman plc, where he works for seven years. He is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales and spent four years in the London office of Baker & McKenzie.

Cedric Ramat Mr. Cedric Ramat is Human Resources and Sustainability & Reponsibility director, Member of the Executive Board and Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2016. Prior to joining Pernod Ricard, he worked at Microsoft as Training & Compensation Manager. In 1993, he joined Orangina France where he held successively the positions of HR Manager, Regional Sales Director and HR Director. After the merger of Orangina and Pampryl, he became Human Resources & Information Systems Director of Orangina Pampryl in 1999, before joining Ricard SA as HR Director in 2002. Cédric was appointed Executive VP Human Resources of Pernod Ricard Americas in July 2008.

Sylvain Carre Mr. Sylvain Carre serves as Director - Employee Representative at PERNOD RICARD S.A. since January 21, 2014. He joined the Pernod Ricard group in 1988 at its affiliate Pernod as a highly skilled worker in the fields of distillation and new products. In 1993, he was appointed Bottling Line Supervisor. Since 2012, he has been Production Team Manager at Pernod’s Thuir facility. Mr. Sylvain Carre has been an Employee Director since the Board Meeting of 21 January 2014 following his nomination by the Group Committee (France) on 2 December 2013.

Manousos Charkoftakis Mr. Manousos Charkoftakis is Director - Employee Representative of PERNOD RICARD S.A. He joined the Pernod Ricard group in 1998 as an employee of Pernod Ricard Hellas, its Greek affiliate. In 2002, he was appointed Area Sales Manager for Crete and the Aegean Islands. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and he is also a member of the Greek Management Association. Mr. Charkoftakis has been an Employee Director since the Board Meeting of 21 January 2014 following his election by the European Works Council on 28 November 2013.

Martina Gonzalez-Gallarza Ms. Martina Gonzalez-Gallarza has been Director of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since April 25, 2012. From 1991 to 1992, she worked in the Marketing Department of KP Foods (part of the British United Biscuits Group). She then pursued her career in the academic world and held various functions in the Faculty of Business Studies at the Universidad Politecnica of Valencia, notably as Director of the Marketing Department and in charge of the International Bureau. In 2004, she was appointed Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies at the Catholic University of Valencia. Since November 2008, Ms. Gonzalez-Gallarza has been researcher in consumer behavior and a lecturer in international masters programs (MBA) and other diplomas in the Marketing Department of Valencia University. In addition, Ms. Gonzalez-Gallarza is a member of the Spanish Marketing Association and the French Marketing Association. She is a graduate of the ICADE Jesuit Business School (Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE) in Madrid and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Marketing from Universidad de Valencia.

Paul-Charles Ricard Mr. Paul-Charles Ricard has served as Director - Representative of Société Paul Ricard at PERNOD RICARD S.A. since August 29, 2012. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Societe Paul Ricard and Chairman of the Board of Le Delos Invest III. He joined Pernod Ricard Holding in 2008 as Internal Auditor. In 2010, he was appointed International Brand Manager of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouet. He graduated from Euromed Marseille with a Masters in Management Science. He also received a Masters degree in Communications (Media Law) and a Masters degree in Business Law, both from Universite Pantheon-Assas (Paris II).

Veronica Vargas Ms. Veronica Vargas is Board Member of PERNOD RICARD S.A. She is a graduate of Seville’s Higher Technical School of Engineering (Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros) and completed her education as an industrial engineer in management at the Ecole Centrale Paris (ECP). Ms Veronica Vargas began her professional career in early 2007 at the Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking within the strategic funding and acquisition department based in Paris. In 2009, she joined the team in London, where she continues to advise the bank’s major clients on all aspects relating to their capital structure, and help them to secure strategic funding (acquisition, spin-offs, share repurchases, etc.).

Nicole Bouton Ms. Nicole Bouton has been Independent Director of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since November 7, 2007. She is also Chairperson of the Company's Nominations and Governance Committee and of the Remunerations Committee as well. From November 2, 2009 until 2012, she was Member of the Audit committee of the Company. She is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. From 1970 to 1984, she held the positions of Sub-Manager and then Assistant Manager in the Central Administration of Credit Commercial de France. From 1984 to 1996, Ms. Bouton went on to hold the positions of Assistant Manager, Manager and finally Managing Director of Lazard Freres et Cie and Lazard Freres Gestion. In 1996, she was appointed as Member of the Executive Committee of the NSMD bank (ABN AMRO France group) and became the Vice-Chairperson responsible for Institutional and Bank Clients before being appointed as a Member of the Management Board in 2000. She also took up the duties of Vice-Chairperson of the ABN AMRO France Holding Company the same year. She was moreover appointed as Chairperson of the Management Board and then Vice-Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Asset Allocation Advisors and Chairperson of the Banque du Phenix, which merged with the NSMD bank in October 1998. Ms. Bouton left ABN AMRO in 2001 and, in 2002, she founded Financiere Centuria Group, which she chaired until June 2010. In this capacity, she also chairs several subsidiaries including Financiere Accreditee, which was acquired in 2006. She is also Director of several other subsidiaries in the Financiere Centuria Group. At the end of June 2010, she sold her shares in Centuria and remains Chairwoman of Financiere Accreditee. She was appointed Chairman of the Strategy Committee of Friedland Gestion, an investment management company, alongside two new partners.

Wolfgang Colberg Dr. Wolfgang Colberg has been Independent Director of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since November 5, 2008 and has been Member of the Company's Audit Committee since then as well. He has spent his entire career in the Robert Bosch Group and BSH. After joining the Robert Bosch Group in 1988, he held a post in Corporate Strategy, Controlling and M&A (Head Office), and then went on to become Head of Business Administration at the Gottingen production site (1990-1993), Section Head in Economic Planning and Controlling (Head Office) (1993-1994), before being appointed the Group’s General Manager for Turkey and Central Asia. In 1996, he was appointed Senior Vice President – Central Purchasing and Logistics (Head Office). Between 2001 and 2009, Dr. Colberg was Chief Financial Officer at BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate GmbH and Member of the Executive Committee. Since 2009, Dr. Colberg has been the Chief Financial Officer of Evonik Industries AG and Member of the Executive Committee. He is also Member of the Regional Board of Deutsche Bank AG, Vice-Chairman of the Board of STEAG GmbH, Director of THS GmbH and of Vivawest Wohnen GmbH, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Roto Frank AG. He obtained a Doctorate of Science degree in Politics from the Christian-Albrechts-Universitaet zu Kiel in 1993 in addition to a degree in Business Administration and Business Informatics from the Christian-Albrechts-Universitaet zu Kiel as well.

Ian Gallienne Mr. Ian Gallienne has served as Independent Director of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since November 9, 2012. He has been Managing Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert since 2012. He also serves as Director of SGS and Manager of Egerton Sarl and Egerton Sarl, among others. From 1998 to 2005, he was Manager of the private equity funds Rhone Capital LLC in New York and London. In 2005, he founded the private equity funds Ergon Capital Partners I, II and III, of which he was Managing Director until 2012. He has been Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert since 2009, of Imerys since 2010 and of Lafarge since 2011. He graduated in Management and Administration, with a specialization in Finance, from the ESDE School in Paris and obtained an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau.

Anne Lange Ms. Anne Lange is Independent Director of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 2016. She is a graduate of the Institut d’Études Politiques in Paris and of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA). Ms Anne Lange began her career within the office of the Prime Minister as Director of the State-Controlled Broadcasting Office. In 1998, she joined Thomson as Manager of Strategic Planning before being appointed Head of the eBusiness Europe Department in 2000. In 2003, Ms Anne Lange took up the function of General Secretary of the Rights on the Internet Forum, a public body reporting to the office of the Prime Minister. From 2004 to 2014, she went on to successively hold the positions of Director of Public Sector Europe, Executive Director Media and Public Sector Global Operations (in the USA), and Innovation Executive Director within the Internet Business Solution Group division at Cisco. She is currently co-founder and CEO of Mentis, a company which develops applications and platforms in the field of connected objects and collaborates with groups on mobility solutions and management of urban spaces. She is a Director of Orange and the Imprimerie Nationale. Ms Anne Lange has strong expertise in innovation and digital technology which she has developed for the past 20 years, both in the public and private sectors.

Gilles Samyn Mr. Gilles Samyn is Independent Board Member of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since 2014. He holds a Commercial Engineering degree from the Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) -Solvay Business School, in which he has held academic and scientific roles since 1969. He began his professional career as a consultant at the Mouvement Cooperatif Belge before joining Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in 1974. In 1983, after one year as an independent advisor, he joined Groupe Frere Bourgeois where he is now Managing Director.