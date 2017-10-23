Petrolera Pampa SA (PETR.BA)

Name Description

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Mr. Marcos Marcelo Mindlin serves as Chairman of the Board of Petrolera Pampa S.A. since November 6, 2013. Between 1991 and 2003, he was shareholder, vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of IRSA, a leading Argentine real estate company. In addition, He was vice president of Alto Palermo SA, which owns and leader in the operation of shopping centers in Buenos Aires, and S.A.I.C Cresud, one of the leading agricultural companies in Argentina listed. Between 1999 and 2004, he also served as director and member of the executive committee of Banco Hipotecario, a leader in the mortgage business in Argentina bank. Mr. Mindlin has extensive experience in Latin America through offices in Brazil Realty in Brazil and Real Estate Securities Fund in Venezuela. In November 2003, Mr. Mindlin resigned from IRSA to focus their work on EMES Group (formerly Dolphin Group). Currently, He is shareholder of EMES Group, serving as Chairman of the Board. In addition, Mr. Mindlin founded and directs a non-governmental organization called "Foundation for People Initiative" which aims to combat child hunger in Argentina and promote political reforms related.

Horacio Jorge Tomas Turri Mr. Horacio Jorge Tomas Turri serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Petrolera Pampa S.A. since 2015. He previously served as Director of New Business of Pampa Energy, and previously held the General Manager in companies such as Central Puerto SA, Hidroelectrica Piedra del Aguila SA and Gener Argentina SA. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires - ITBA

Gabriel Cohen Mr. Gabriel Cohen serves as Director of Petrolera Pampa S.A. since November 6, 2013. Previously, he worked at Citibank, N.A. for fifteen years in the bank's offices in Buenos Aires and Paris, where he served different functions in Management Control, Treasury, Investment Banking, Corporate Banking and debt restructuring. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Gustavo Mariani Mr. Gustavo Mariani serves as Director of Petrolera Pampa S.A. since November 6, 2013. Currently, He is a shareholder and Director of EMES Group (formerly Dolphin Group), a company which he joined in 1993 as an analyst and later served as Manager of investment portfolios. In addition, Mr. Mariani is the secretary of the executive council of the foundation Pampa Energy Committed to Education. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad del CEMA and a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad de Belgrano.

Damian Miguel Mindlin Mr. Damian Miguel Mindlin serves as Director of Petrolera Pampa S.A. since November 6, 2013. Mr. Mindlin is shareholder and Vice President of EMES Group (formerly Dolphin Group), a company which he joined in 1991. Since November 2003, he serves as Manager of the investment portfolio EMES Group.

Ricardo Torres Mr. Ricardo Alejandro Torres serves as Director of Petrolera Pampa S.A. since November 6, 2013. Previously, he served as partner in Darwin Investments. From 1993 to 2001, he served as Chief Financial Officer of IRSA, a leading Argentine real estate company, and director of Alto Palermo and Brazil Realty. Currently, Mr. Torres is managing partner of All Pop Capital and Argentina. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad Austral and a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Gustavo Adolfo Dupont Mr. Gustavo Adolfo Dupont serves as Independent Director of Petrolera Pampa S.A. since January 15, 2016. He also acts as Vice Chairman of Audit Committee of the company.

Gabriel Wilkinson Mr. Gabriel E. M. Wilkinson serves as Independent Director of Petrolera Pampa S.A. since November 6, 2013. He is also a Chairman of Company's Audit Committee.

Jose Daniel Abelovich Mr. Jose Daniel Abelovich serves as Trustee of Petrolera Pampa S.A. since April 16, 2013. He is a founding partner of the audit firm Abelovich, Polano & Asociados / SC International and managing partner of Real Estate Investments S.R.L. He has served as manager of Coopers & Lybrand and as a senior consultant of the World Bank in Argentina. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Damian Burgio Mr. Damian Burgio serves as Trustee of Petrolera Pampa S.A. since April 16, 2013. Mr. Burgio is a co-founder partner of the Law Firm Salaverri Delatorre, Burgio & Wetzler Malbrán. Mr. Burgio is Member of Urbanizadora del Sur S.A. board of directors and serves as an alternate director of AFI Servicios S.A.

German Wetzler Malbran Mr. German Wetzler Malbran serves as Trustee of Petrolera Pampa S.A. since April 16, 2013. He is a partner at the law firm of Salaverry, Dellatorre, Burgio & Wetzler Malbrán. Mr. Wetzler Malbrán holds a degree in Law from Catholic University, Argentina.