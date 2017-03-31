Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)

Name Description

Tony DeNunzio Mr. Tony DeNunzio , CBE, is Non-Executive Chairman of Pets at Home Group PLC. He is the Non-Executive Chairman of Maxeda (the second largest DIY retailer in the Benelux) , Non- Executive Director of Alliance Boots and is a senior adviser to affiliates of Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts & Co.L.P. Tony joined Pets At Home as Non-Executive Chairman in March 2010. Tony was the former president and chief executive officer of Asda from 2002 to 2005. Tony brings vast retail experience and knowledge to the Pets At Home team. Tony was previously Chief Financial Officer of Asda and Deputy Chairman of Galiform (now Howdens). He started his career in the fastmoving consumer goods sector with financial positions in Unilever, L’Oreal and PepsiCo. He has been Chairman of the advisory board of Manchester Business School and was awarded a CBE for services to retail in 2005.

Ian Kellett Mr. Ian M. Kellett is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Pets at Home Group Plc. Ian joined Pets at Home as Chief Financial Officer in April 2006, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Retail Division in June 2015 and moved to the role of Group Chief Executive Officer in April 2016. During his ten years at Pets at Home, Ian was involved in the sale of the business to KKR in 2010, the acquisition of Vets4Pets in 2013 and the IPO of the Group in 2014. As well as focusing primarily on his role as CFO and more recently as Chief Executive Officer of Retail Division, Ian has previously held responsibility for distribution and logistics, and the strategic development of the business across both Merchandise and Services. In addition, Ian has been a member of the Vet Group Board for the last ten years. Previous to his time at Pets at Home, Ian was Finance Director of Staples’ retail business in the UK between 2004–2006 and Deputy Finance Director of JD Wetherspoon plc between 1999–2004.

Dennis Millard Mr. Dennis H. Millard is Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Pets at Home Group Plc. He was appointed to the Board on 18th February 2014. Dennis is the Chairman of Halfords Group Plc, Senior Independent Director at Debenhams Plc and also Chairman of Trustees of the charity The Holy Cross Children’s Trust. He was the Chairman of Connect Group Plc, Non-Executive Director at Premier Farnell Plc and also Non-Executive Director of Xchanging Plc from 2005–2012. He brings wide ranging public company experience and retail and financial expertise. Dennis is also a Chartered Accountant.

Michael Iddon Mr. Michael J. Iddon is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective 17th October 2016. Mike was the Chief Financial Officer of New Look from 2014 until earlier this year. Prior to this Mike held a number of finance roles at Tesco plc over a period of thirteen years, with his final position as Group Planning, Treasury and Tax Director. Before this he held finance roles with Kingfisher plc and Whitbread plc. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Arthur Andersen.

Sally Hopson Ms. Sally Hopson MBE, is Chief Executive Officer of Pets at Home Group PLC’s veterinary business .Sally joined Pets at Home in 2008 as the Customer, People and Development Director and became Chief Executive Officer of Services in June 2015. Sally joined Pets at Home in December 2008 from Asda where she held a number of senior roles over 14 years. After graduating from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London with a degree in Middle Eastern History, Sally joined the graduate scheme at Habitat and began a long and enjoyable career in retailing. Sally is also a Non-Executive Director for the Retail Trust and for Jardiland, a French garden centre chain. A particular interest in diversity led to a four year period as a commissioner on The Women in Work Commission and the Learning and Skills Council which was recognised in an MBE awarded in 2006.

Peter Pritchard Mr. Peter Pritchard is Chief Executive Officer - Retail of Pets at Home Group PLC. Peter joined Pets at Home in January 2011 as Commercial Director and moved to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Retail in March 2016. Peter has worked in retail for 25 years in various senior operational and commercial roles. Previous companies include Asda, Sainsbury’s, Iceland, Marks and Spencer and Wilkinson Hardware Stores. Peter has a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Stirling University. Peter is a Trustee of Community Integrated Care, one of the UK’s largest health and social care charities. They work in the community delivering life enhancing support to people with learning difficulties, mental health concerns, autism, age related needs and dementia.

Louise Stonier Ms. Louise Stonier is Chief People and Legal Officer & Director of Pets at Home Group PLC. Louise joined Pets at Home in 2004 as Head of Legal and Company Secretary and was promoted to Group Legal Director and Company Secretary in 2008. Louise is also the Chair and Trustee of the charity, Support Adoption For Pets. Louise graduated from Nottingham University with an LLB (Hons) and joined CMS Cameron McKenna as a trainee solicitor. After qualifying as a Corporate solicitor in 1999, Louise moved to DLA Piper LLP and as an associate in the Corporate Team, acted on a number of corporate finance and M&A transactions.

Sharon Flood Ms. Sharon Flood is Director of the Company. She is Chairman of ST Du Pont S.A, the Paris based luxury goods company and Audit Chair at Crest Nicholson plc and Network Rail.

Stansilas Laurent Mr. Stansilas Laurent is Director of the Company. Stan was formerly President and CEO of Photobox and COO of AOL Europe. He is currently entrepreneur in residence with Highland Capital Partners Europe.

Nicolas Gheysens Mr. Nicolas Gheysens is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Non-Executive Director of Pets at Home since 2011 Director of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Partners LLP and responsible for retail industry coverage in Europe Member of the Boards of Directors of Flowstream, SMCP, Webhelp, Winoa, and The Hut (observer).

Tessa Green Ms. Tessa Green CBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Pets at Home Group PLC. Tessa is currently a Non-Executive Director of the Barts Health NHS Trust and a trustee of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Tessa was Chairman of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust from 1998 to 2010 and was the founding Chairman of The Royal Marsden Cancer Campaign. Prior to this, Tessa qualified as a barrister and worked as head of corporate affairs at Carlton Communications Plc.