Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY.TO)

Name Description

Donald Gray Mr. Donald T. Gray is Independent Chairman of the Board of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Mr. Gray is currently a private investor and President of EIQ Capital Corp., a private capital management company, since May 2007. Mr. Gray was the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Peyto from 1998 until his retirement in 2006. Mr. Gray has been primarily engaged as President of EIQ Capital Corp., a private capital management company, since May 2007. Mr. Gray has also been the Chairman of Gear Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), since January 2010 and the Chairman of Petrus Resources Ltd., an oil and gas company listed on the TSX, since December 2010. Mr. Gray holds a BSc in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University and has over 29 years experience in the Canadian oil and gas business in various capacities.

Darren Gee Mr. Darren Gee is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Mr. Gee was previously the Vice-President, Engineering of Peyto, joining the organization in 2001. Mr. Gee is also a director of Altura Energy Inc., a public oil and gas company. Mr. Gee has over 27 years experience in the Canadian oil and gas business. Mr. Gee has a BSc in mechanical engineering from the University of Alberta and is a member of APEGA.

Kathy Turgeon Ms. Kathy Turgeon is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Prior thereto Vice-President, Finance of Peyto from January 2006 to November 2007; prior thereto, Ms. Turgeon was the Controller of Peyto from April 2004 to January 2006

Scott Robinson Mr. Scott Robinson is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Director of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Mr. Robinson was previously the Vice-President, Operations of Peyto commencing in 2004. Mr. Robinson has a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Denver, a Masters of Science Degree in Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and is a member of APEGA.

Todd Burdick Mr. Todd Burdick has been appointed as Vice President - Production of the Company. Prior thereto, production engineer with Peyto since 2004; promoted to Production Manager with Peyto from January 2010 to January 2015

Lee Curran Mr. Lee Curran has been appointed as Vice President - Drilling and Completions of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., with effect from 15 January 2015. Mr. Curran has over 20 years of drilling experience and has held roles of increasing responsibility since joining Peyto's drilling department in 2006, most recently as the company's drilling manager.

Jean-Paul Lachance Mr. Jean-Paul Lachance is a Vice President - Exploitation of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Prior thereto, Mr. Lachance was the Vice-President, Engineering of ProspEx Resources Ltd. from October 2004 to May 2011.

Timothy Louie Mr. Timothy Louie is a Vice President - Land of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Prior thereto, Mr. Louie was Land Manager of Daylight Energy Ltd. from April 2005 to December 2011.

David Thomas Mr. David Thomas is a Vice President - Exploration of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., since November 1, 2010. Prior thereto, he served as Senior Geologist with Peyto since 2005.

Stephen Chetner Mr. Stephen J. Chetner is Corporate Secretary and Independent Director of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Mr. Chetner is a Partner at the law firm of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP. Mr. Chetner has over 16 years of corporate securities legal experience. Mr. Chetner has an LLB from the University of Western Ontario and an LLM from the University of London (U.K.). Mr. Chetner is also the Corporate Secretary of Peyto.

Michael MacBean Mr. Michael MacBean is Lead Independent Director of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Mr. MacBean is the Senior Managing Director of TriWest Capital Partners, a private equity firm since April 2010. Mr. MacBean is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Peyto. Mr. MacBean is primarily engaged as the Senior Managing Director of TriWest Capital Partners, a private equity firm. From October 1998 to April 2010, Mr. MacBean was the Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Energy Services LP, a partnership engaged in the energy services sector. From 1995 through 1998, Mr. MacBean served as Controller and subsequently Senior Investment Analyst for ARC Financial Corporation. During this time Mr. MacBean also served as Vice-President, Finance for ARC Energy Trust. Prior to 1995, Mr. MacBean was the Manager of Financial Reporting and Taxation for Mannville Oil & Gas Ltd. Mr. MacBean holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Saskatchewan, holds his CPA, CA designation and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants Alberta. In February 2007, Mr. MacBean received his Chartered Directors (C.Dir) designation from McMaster University.

Brian Davis Mr. Brian Davis is Independent Director of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Mr. Davis is the Managing Partner of Oil and Gas Evaluations and Consulting, an independent oil and gas engineering consultancy firm based in Houston, Texas, since July 1994. Mr. Davis is the Chairman of the Reserves Committee of Peyto. Mr. Davis has been primarily engaged as the Managing Partner of Oil and Gas Evaluations and Consulting, an independent oil and gas engineering consultancy firm based in Houston, Texas, since July 1994. Through his experience at Oil and Gas Evaluations and Consulting, Mr. Davis has acquired significant experience and exposure to accounting and financial issues. Mr. Davis holds a BSc in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University.