Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS)

Name Description

Rajendra Shah Shri. Rajendra A. Shah is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. R.A. Shah Chairman of the Company, is a leading Solicitor and a Senior Partner of M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co., a firm of Advocates & Solicitors. He specializes in a broad spectrum of corporate laws in general, with special focus on Foreign Investments, Joint Ventures, Technology and License Agreement, Intellectual Property Rights, Mergers and Acquisitions, Industrial Licensing and Anti Trust Laws, Company Law and Taxation.

S. Sridhar Mr. S. Sridhar is a Managing Director and Whole time Director of the Company. Mr. Sridhar has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Pfizer Limited for a period of 7 years and was appointed as the Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Company in May 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession with over 20 years of experience.

Vivek Dhariwal Mr. Vivek Dhariwal is Executive Director - Technical Operations, Whole-time Director of Pfizer Limited. Mr. Dhariwal holds a Bachelors Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai and a Masters Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, USA. Mr. Dhariwal has substantial and experience in manufacturing and supply chain management. Mr. Dhariwal has a wide range of Industrial experience in Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Speciality Chemicals and Bulk and Heavy Chemicals. Mr. Dhariwal was earlier the Director, Manufacturing at Baxter (India) Private Limited and was responsible for India and Philippine markets. Mr. Dhariwal has held senior positions in Baxter (India) Private Limited and ICI Plc, U.K.

Aijaz Tobaccowalla Mr. Aijaz Tobaccowalla is Executive Director of Pfizer Limited. He is no longer Managing Director effective October 16, 2015. Mr. Tobaccowalla is a Science graduate with a in Computer Science and a minor in Mathematics. Mr. Tobaccowalla also holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the Stern School of Business, New York University. Mr. Tobaccowalla is an experienced and has worked in the United States, Europe and Asia supporting established and emerging markets. Mr. Tobaccowalla is a Director on the Board of Wyeth Limited.

Pradip Shah Mr. Pradip P. Shah is Independent Director of the Company with effect from 10th November, 2014. Mr. Shah holds a MBA from the Harvard Business School. He is also a Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant and ranked first in India in the Chartered Accountancy Examination. Mr. Shah is the ex-Managing Director of CRISIL, India’s first and the credit rating agency. Prior to founding CRISIL, Mr. Shah assisted in founding the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in 1977. Mr. Shah has also served as a consultant to USAID, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. Mr. Shah is a Director on the Board of several reputed companies. He is also a member of managing committees of two chambers of commerce. Mr. Shah is presently the Chairman of Indasia Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd.