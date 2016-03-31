Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.BO)

Edition:
I. Jha

57 2015 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, Director - Projects

Divya Tandon

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

R. Sasmal

58 2015 Director - Projects & Operations, Whole-Time Director

Ravi Singh

57 2012 Director - Personnel, Whole Time Director

Sunil Agrawal

Executive Director - LD&C, CC

A. Arora

Executive Director - Asset Management, CC

Oommen Chandy

2016 Executive Director - Engg-HVD, CC

Meenakshi Davar

Executive Director - Human Resource, CC

P. Dixit

Executive Director - Asset Management, CC

B. Gantayet

Executive Director - DMS, CC

Seema Gupta

2015 Chief Operating Officer - CTU Planning & Cost Engg., CC

Ashwani Jain

2014 Chief Operating Officer - Telecom, CC

D. Joshi

2016 Executive Director - Contracts Services, CC

M. Krishna Kumar

Executive Director - Technology Development, CC

Pankaj Kumar

2014 Executive Director - ERP Cell, CC

Pankaj Kumar

General Manager (I/C) - Materials, CC

Anil Mehra

Chief Operating Officer - International Business, CC

B. Mishra

2010 Executive Director - Corporate Planning ; IT, CC

S. Mishra

Executive Director - QA&I; CMD Coordination Cell, CC

V. Saksena

57 2016 Chief Vigilance Officer

T. Sarmah

Chief Operating Officer - BDD, CC

Y. Sehgal

2015 Executive Director - Commercial & Regulatory Cell, CC

S. Sen

2016 Chief Operating Officer - NTAMC, CC

Subir Sen

Executive Director - Smart Grid ; Energy Efficiency Cell, CC

S. Sharma

2016 Executive Director - CMG, CC

R. N. Singh

Executive Director - TBCB Cell, CC

Ranjan Srivastava

Executive Director - F&A, CC

Atul Trivedi

Executive Director - ESMD, CSR & LAC, CC

S. Vaithilingam

Executive Director - F&A, CC

D. Valecha

55 2016 Executive Director - Engg-(TL,S/s,Civil) , CC

K. Sreekant

2016 Director - Finance

Tse Ten Dorji

2017 Part-Time Non-Official Directors

Shalini Prasad

2017 Part Time Government Nominee Director

Manoj Mittal

2017 Part Time Non-Official Director

Jagdish Patel

51 2015 Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
I. Jha

Shri. I. S. Jha is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, Director - Projects of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Prior to his present assignment, he successfully served as Director (Projects) of the Company from September, 2009 and was responsible for planning, engineering, project management, monitoring and implementation of all transmission and distribution projects. An Electrical Engineer from NIT, Jamshedpur, he is a well known Power System Professional having more than 35 years of rich and varied work experience. He began his professional career in 1981 as an Executive Trainee in NTPC. He has been associated with POWERGRID since its inception in 1991 and has been part of departments such as Engineering, Distribution Management System (DMS), and Corporate Monitoring Group. He has worked as Executive Director of North Eastern Region, Engineering and Corporate Monitoring Group of the Company. While working at various projects and Corporate Ofice of NTPC and POWERGRID, he was involved in conceptualization, planning, design, engineering, monitoring and implementation of projects of National importance. Apart from these, he has been a lead Member in Planning, Engineering and Execution of APDRP and RGGVY schemes in POWERGRID. He is member of Governing Body of CPRI, Bangalore and Empowered Committee of Government of India for promoting competition in Power Transmission Sector. He is also associated with professional bodies such as Institution of Engineers - India, Power Engineering Society of IEEE - USA, and International Council on Large Electric Systems (CIGRE) – France. He has published/ presented numerous articles, technical papers in the ield of power system in various international and National Journal/Conferences. He has been appointed CMD of the company in November, 2015.

Divya Tandon

R. Sasmal

Shri. R. P. Sasmal is Director - Projects & Operations, Whole-Time Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Prior to taking up this assignment, he was Executive Director (Operation Services) in the company. A graduate Engineer from Sambalpur University, Odisha, Shri Sasmal has more than 34 years of experience in power sector. Shri Sasmal has handled multi-disciplinary functions such as planning, monitoring and implementation of HVDC projects, EHV transmission systems and Load Despatch and Communication Systems. He was instrumental in introducing the ±800 kV multi-terminal HVDC transmission system which is irst of its kind in the world. Under his guidance, the irst unmanned operation of 400 kV sub-station at Bhiwadi was implemented as a pilot project. He has been bestowed upon with “Distinguished Member of CIGRE, 2012” and has published various technical papers on transmission systems especially on HVDC in various national and international professional forums/ societies like IEEE and CIGRE. He is currently the national representative for India at CIGRE for HVDC and Power Electronics. Before joining POWERGRID in 1993, he had worked in NTPC Ltd. for around 13 years. He was appointed as a Director on our Board in August, 2012.

Ravi Singh

Dr. Ravi. P. Singh is Director - Personnel, Whole Time Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. He did his Mechanical Engineering from NIT, Allahabad in First Class with Honours and Post Graduate Diploma in HR from AIMA, New Delhi. He has previously held the positions of Executive Director (Eastern Region-II) and Executive Director (Human Resource Management & Corporate Communication) in POWERGRID. Shri Singh has over 34 years of work experience in the power sector handling various multi-disciplinary functions like HR, Telecom, Contracts, Materials, Planning, Monitoring and Transmission System Construction/O&M. Prior to joining POWERGRID in 1991, Shri Singh has worked for 10 years in NTPC. He was appointed as a Director on our Board in April, 2012.

Sunil Agrawal

A. Arora

Oommen Chandy

Meenakshi Davar

P. Dixit

B. Gantayet

Seema Gupta

Ashwani Jain

D. Joshi

M. Krishna Kumar

Pankaj Kumar

Pankaj Kumar

Anil Mehra

B. Mishra

S. Mishra

V. Saksena

Shri. V. K. Saksena is Chief Vigilance Officer of the Company. He belongs to the 1984 batch of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) and has over 32 years of experience in tax law enforcement and has also worked on deputation assignments. In the Income Tax Department, Govt. of India, he has served in various capacities including administrative, appellate and has also handled judicial and vigilance assignments. He has also worked in the Tax Policy and Legislation Division in the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Ministry of Finance. He has attended a UNDP training programme on Techniques of Tax Audit and Collection in Los Angeles, USA. He was appointed as Chief Vigilance Officer of POWERGRID in July, 2016.

T. Sarmah

Y. Sehgal

S. Sen

Subir Sen

S. Sharma

R. N. Singh

Ranjan Srivastava

Atul Trivedi

S. Vaithilingam

D. Valecha

K. Sreekant

Tse Ten Dorji

Shalini Prasad

Manoj Mittal

Shri. Manoj Kumar Mittal serves as Part Time Non-Official Director of the Company. He is graduated in civil Engineering from BITS Pilani in 1985.

Jagdish Patel

Mr. Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel is Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He has an illustrious career spanning over 35 years in the areas of Energy Generation, Mining and Space sectors as engineering solution providers and strategic planner over business auxiliary units. Having been Director (Tech.) at Pushpak Trademech Limited, as well as KIA Infrastructure Development Limited and active member of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), he has served as a member of several institutions such as District Implementation & Industrial Management Committee of ITI, Industrial Management Committee of IGTR and has also served as President as well as Treasurer at LUB-Gujarat. He is also member of Standing Committee/ Town Planning Committee/ Solid Waste Management Committee of AMC. He was appointed as an Independent Director on Board in November, 2015.

