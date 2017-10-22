Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (PGSUS.IS)

Name Description

Ali Sabanci Mr. Ali Ismail Sabanci is Chairman of the Board of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. He is also Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of AFM Uluslararasi Film Produksuyon Ticaret ve Sanayi AS and Board Member of Esas Holding AS. Mr. Sabanci graduated from Tufts University department of Politics and from Columbia University with an MBA in International Business.

Huseyin Ozdogru Mr. Huseyin Cagatay Ozdogru is Vice Chairman of the Board of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. He graduated from Saint Benoit French Lycee in 1985. In 1989, he received his degree from Istanbul Technical University in Electronic and Communications Engineering, followed by a Telecommunications Higher Engineering (Masters) degree from George Washington University in 1991. In 1995, Mr. Ozdogru completed a Higher Degree (Masters) in Modern Management Techniques, a collaborative program of the University of Maine and Marmara University. He began his career in 1991 in the US and went on to work at Koc-Unisys between 1992 and 1994. Following various engineering and sales and marketing positions at IBM Turkey between 1995 and 1996, he was appointed Turkey Sales Director of Global One between 1997 and 2001.

Serhan Ulga Mr. Serhan Ulga is Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs and Human Resources of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. Mr. Ulga previously held various positions at Ernst & Young in Istanbul and in Boston, United States between 1988 and 1995. From 1995 to 2000, he worked for Rockwell International (now Rockwell Automation) in Pittsburgh, United States as Senior Internal Auditor and Costa Mesa, United States as Manager of Financial Accounting.

Ilgar Alptekin Mr. Ilgar Alptekin is General Manager of Air Manas, a subsidiary of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. Before joining Air Manas, he held various positions at Turkish Airlines between 1994 and 2003, including as the president and vice president for sales in Turkey and Middle East and North Africa and the director for Japan.

Nadir Kabas Mr. Nadir Kabas is Senior Vice General Manager - Operations of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. In 1992, he commenced working for Istanbul Airlines and joined Pegasus in 2000. He has held various positions with Pegasus, including as flight operations director.

Servet Ulasan Mr. Servet Ulasan is Senior Vice General Manager of Technical Affairs at Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. He has held various positions with Pegasus between 1996 and 2012, including as maintenance manager. Before joining the Company, Mr. Ulasan worked for Turkish Airlines between 1985 and 1996.

Aycan Kurtoglu Ms. Aycan Kurtoglu is Information Technologies Director of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. She held various positions at Turkish Airlines from 1989 to 2003, most recently as vice president of Information Technology. She also served as system programmer at Turkish Aerospace Industries and Halk Bank.

Verda Tasar Ms. Verda Beste Tasar is Vice General Manager - Investor Relations of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. Before joining Pegasus, she served as the head of investor relations and as manager in the Strategy and Business Development Department in Dogus Otomotiv between 2001 and 2003. Between 2003 and 2006, Ms. Tasar served as logistics director at Reysas Transportation & Logistics and from 2006 until 2013 Ms. Tasar served as strategy and business development manager and investor relations director at Dogus Otomotiv.

Mustafa Helvacioglu Mr. Mustafa Helvacioglu is Senior Vice General Manager - Safety Management Systems at Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. He joined Pegasus in 1998 and has held various positions with us, including as flight safety and emergency response manager and ground training instructor.

Nurcin Ozsoy Ms. Nurcin Ozsoy is Senior Vice General Manager of Flight Services at Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. Ms. Ozsoy held various positions at Turkish Airlines between 1974 and 1993, including cabin attendant, senior cabin attendant, cabin crew examiner, cabin crew instructor and cabin crew training supervisor, and was later appointed as cabin crew training manager, in which position she served from 1993 to 2003.

Guliz Ozturk Ms. Guliz Ozturk is Senior Vice General Manager of Trade at Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. Before that, she served as the Company's sales director responsible for scheduled flights between 2008 and 2010 and the Company's director responsible for scheduled flights between 2005 and 2008. Ms. Ozturk worked for Turkish Airlines between 1990 and 2003, holding various positions, including international relations and agreements specialist, assistant manager and manager, senior vice president and vice president of marketing and sales.

Mine Ozturk Ms. Mine Ozturk is Vice General Manager - Internal Control of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. She held various positions from 1989 to 2005 at Turkish Airlines, where she joined as a finance specialist and later took up various positions in technical, finance and commercial departments, including serving as corporate finance controller between 2000 and 2005.

Bogac Ugurlutegin Mr. Bogac Ugurlutegin is Senior Vice General Manager - Ground Operations of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. He joined Pegasus in 1994 as ground operations officer and has held various positions with Pegasus. He is a graduate of International College.

Tayfun Bora Mr. Tayfun Bora is Safety Manager of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. He started working for Celebi Yer Hizmetleri A.S. in 1987 and spent a total of 12 years with the company in various positions. He is a member of the Turkish National Civil Aviation Security Committee as a representative of the Private Aviation Enterprises Association of Turkey.

Cahit Tasbas Mr. Cahit Tasbas is Training Director of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. Mr. Tasbas served in the Turkish Air Force as pilot until 1999 and joined the Company in 1999 as a pilot.

Sukru Berkin Mr. Sukru Emre Berkin is Board Member of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. He owns and runs an independent consulting practice focused on international business development, mergers and acquisitions, funding and investments. Mr. Berkin holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from Middle East Technical University in Ankara and a Master of Science degree from DePaul University in Chicago. He had a 13 year career at Microsoft starting in 1993.

Sertac Haybat Mr. Sertac Haybat is Board Member of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. He graduated from the University of Manchester (UK) in 1976 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. After completing his military service in the Turkish Air Force in 1979, he began his career in the airline industry as the Maintenance Manager for Bursa Airlines. In 1982, he took up a position with Turkish Airlines' (THY) engineering team.

Conor McCarthy Mr. Conor McCarthy is Board Member of Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS. He has been Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of AirAsia Berhad since June 21, 2004. He heads the Safety Review Board of AirAsia and is also a member of the Safety Review Board of AirAsia X Sdn Bhd. he was the Director of Group Operations at Ryanair from 1996 to 2000. Before joining Ryanair, he was the CEO of Aer Lingus Commuter. Mr. McCarthy holds an Engineering degree from Trinity College.