Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG.AS)

Name Description

Jeroen van der Veer Mr. Jeroen van der Veer has been Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV since March 31, 2011. He was first appointed to the Supervisory Board on July 1, 2009. He has been Chief Executive of Royal Dutch Shell since October 2004. He is former Chief Executive Officer and ]Non-Executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell; Vice-Chairman and Senior Independent Director of Unilever and Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ING. He has two degrees - one in Mechanical Engineering from Technische Universiteit Delft (Delft University) and another in Economics from the Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam (Erasmus University Rotterdam). He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ING Group, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Concertgebouw NV and Royal Boskalis Westminster NV. He is Chairman of the Company’s Corporate Governance and Nomination & Selection Committee, as well as Member of the Remuneration Committee and Separation Committee.

Francois van Houten Mr. Francois Adrianus (Frans) van Houten has serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Management of Koninklijke Philips NV since April 1, 2011. Mr. van Houten started his career with the Company in 1986 in marketing and sales at Philips Data Systems and held several leadership positions within the company. He became CEO of Airvision, an in-flight entertainment startup in the United States in 1992, and was appointed vice president international sales and operations of Philips Kommunikations Industrie in Germany in 1993. In 1996, Mr. van Houten joined Philips' Consumer Electronics division for which he led the region Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, based in Singapore. In 2002, he became co-CEO of the Consumer Electronics division and was appointed Member of Philips' Group Management Committee in 2003. In 2004, Mr. van Houten was appointed CEO of Philips Semiconductors and in 2006 joined Philips' Board of Management until the spin out and creation of NXP Semiconductors in September of that year. Prior to re-joining Philips, Mr. van Houten was heading a project to separate ING Group's banking and insurance operations as an independent advisor to ING's management board.

Christine Poon Ms. Christine A. Poon has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Secretary of Koninklijke Philips N.V. since 2014. Prior to that, she was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from March 27, 2009. She is former Vice Chairman of Johnson & Johnson's Board of Directors and Worldwide Chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Group. She is former Dean of Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business. She is Member of the Board of Directors of Prudential and Regeneron. She is a graduate of Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology in 1973, she acquired an Master of Science degree in Biology and Biochemistry at St. Louis University in 1976 and an Master Business Administration in Finance from Boston University in 1982. She is Member of the Remuneration Committee, the Quality and Regulatory Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nomination & Selection Committee.

Abhijit Bhattacharya Mr. Abhijit Bhattacharya has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board of Management at Koninklijke Philips N.V. since December 2015. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer at the Company from October 12, 2015.

Sophie Bechu Ms. Sophie Bechu serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at Koninklijke Philips N.V. She is also responsible for Order to Cash Excellence, Procurement, Global Services, Quality and Regulatory at the Company.

Ronald de Jong Mr. Ronald de Jong has been Executive Vice President- Chief Human Resource Officer at Koninklijke Philips N.V. since April 2017. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President & Chief Market Leader at the Company from July 2011. Mr. de Jong joined Koninklijke Philips Electronics in 1990. He has held several management positions within the Company. From 1998 until 2004, he held a number of positions in Marketing & Sales, Supply and Service Operations and Supply Chain Management. In 2004, Mr. de Jong became Managing Director and Member of the Board of Philips GmbH in Hamburg with responsibility for bottom line in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In the second quarter of 2008, he took on the job as CEO Emerging Markets and became a Member of the Executive Team of Philips Healthcare.

Pieter Nota Mr. Pieter A. J. Nota has been Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Officer of Personal Health, Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Board of Management of Koninklijke Philips NV since April 1, 2011. Prior to his current position, Mr. Nota served as CEO of Consumer Lifestyle and Member of the Group Management Committee. Mr. Nota started his career at Unilever in the Netherlands, as a Brand Manager, in 1990. After becoming a Product Group Manager and National Account Manager, he became the Marketing Manager Innovations Europe for Unilever in the United Kingdom in 1996. From 1998-2002 he was the Marketing Director and Member of the Executive Board, of Unilever Poland, and from 2002-2005 he was the Marketing Director and Member of the Executive Board, of Unilever Germany. Between 2005 and 2010, Mr. Nota was an Executive Board Member and Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer of Beiersdorf AG (a.o. Nivea), responsible for global Marketing and R&D and Sales. Mr. Nota holds a degree in Business Administration.

Marnix van Ginneken Mr. Marnix van Ginneken has been Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, and Secretary of Koninklijke Philips N.V. He joined Philips’ legal department in 2007. As of 2010 he served as Head of Group Legal. In this role, he was responsible for the various Group Legal departments in Amsterdam and Eindhoven, including Corporate & Financial Law, Legal Compliance and Legal M&A. Before joining Philips, he worked as an in-house lawyer for Akzo Nobel and before that as an attorney in a private practice. He studied law at the University of Utrecht and at Wayne State University in Detroit. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Amsterdam.

Henk de Jong Mr. Henk de Jong has served as Executive Vice President and Chief of International Markets in Koninklijke Philips N.V. since April 2017 with responsibility for results of customer-facing activities across the world (with the exception of North America and Greater China). He is also a member of the Board of Philips Capital N.V. Henk joined Philips in 1990. His most recent role was Market Leader in Latin America (LATAM). Under his leadership, the region delivered consistent profitable growth in frequently challenging local environments. Henk also led major transformations in our businesses across the region. Among his achievements, he drove productivity implementing LEAN; led a more a customer-centered approach in our Personal Health businesses and oversaw a shift towards a more innovative solutions-based approach in our Health Systems businesses. Prior to that he held a number of leadership roles in Philips’ former Consumer Lifestyle businesses in Europe and Asia. Henk is fluent in Dutch, English and Portugese. He holds an MBA from the Rijksuniversiteit Groningen and graduated in Finance for Senior Executives at Harvard Business School. He has also taught transformation management at ISE business school in Sao Paulo.

Carla Kriwet Dr. Carla Kriwet has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Leader of Connected Care & Health Informatics (CCHI) Businesses at Koninklijke Philips N.V. since February 2017. Previously, she led the Business Group PCMS. Carla has successfully driven growth and innovation in PCMS. Before this role she led our market in Germany, Switzerland and Austria to greater growth and profitability. Prior to joining Philips in 2013 she was Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Member of the Global Executive Board at Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA, a German-based engineering and medical technology firm. Before that, she enjoyed multiple leadership roles at Linde AG, Germany, and was a Senior Principal at The Boston Consulting Group. She is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Zeiss Meditec AG, and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Save the Children, Germany, which focuses on children’s rights, health, education and emergency relief. Carla graduated in Business Studies at the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland. She holds a PhD in Inter- and intra-organizational knowledge transfer from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland and University of Tokyo, Japan.

Neelam Dhawan Ms. Neelam Dhawan has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Philips NV since April 26, 2012. She is Managing Director of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise India with a portfolio that includes software engineering, research and IT services. Previously, Ms. Dhawan has held a variety of leadership positions at Microsoft, HCL and IBM in India. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Orit Gadiesh Ms. Orit Gadiesh has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Philips N.V. since May 2014. She is Chairman of Bain & Company, and of the International Business Leaders’ Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) and Member of the Foundation Board of the World Economic Forum (WEF). She serves on the Advisory Board for the British-American Business council. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.

David Pyott Mr. David E. I. Pyott has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Philips N.V. since 2015. He is former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allergan, Inc. (since 2001 and 1998, respectively, until 2015). Currently he has been Director of Avery Dennison Corporation and its Lead Independent Director (since 1999 and 2010, respectively), Member of the Board of Trustees of Chapman University, Member of the Governing Board of the London Business School, President of the International Council of Ophthalmology Foundation and Member of the Advisory Board of the Foundation of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, among others. He is Member of the Audit Committee, and the Quality and Regulatory Committee at the Company.

Jackson Tai Mr. Jackson (Jack) Peter Tai has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV since March 31, 2011. Mr. Tai is former Vice-Chairman and CEO of DBS Group and DBS Bank Ltd and former Managing Director at J.P. Morgan & Co. Incorporated. He is currently Member of the Board of Directors at The Bank of China Limited, MasterCard incorporated and Eli Lilly and Company. He is also Non-Executive Director of Russell Reynolds Associates and Vaporstream. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee, and Member of the Quality and Regulatory Committee as well as the Separation Committee of the Company.