Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L)

Henry Staunton Mr. Henry S. Staunton is Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Henry Staunton was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from 1 September 2015. Mr Staunton is Non-Executive Chairman of WH Smith plc, the leading FTSE 250 retail group, and a Non- Executive Director of Capital & Counties Properties plc. He is also Non-Executive Chairman of the privately owned BrightHouse Group, the rent-to-own company. From 2004 until 2013, Mr Staunton was a Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and latterly Senior Independent Director and Vice Chairman of Legal & General Group plc, where he gained significant insight into the life and pensions industry. From 2008 to 31 December 2014 he was a Non-Executive Director of Merchants Trust plc, where he was the Senior Independent Director. He was also a Non-Executive Director of Ashtead Group from 1997 to 2004 including as Chairman from 2001. During his executive career he was Finance Director of ITV plc from 2003 to 2006, and Finance Director of Granada plc from 1993 to 2003. Prior to that he joined Price Waterhouse as a graduate trainee, rising to become a Senior Partner of the audit practice.

Clive Bannister Mr. Clive C.R. Bannister is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Phoenix Group Holdings., since March 28, 2011. Clive Bannister joined the Group in February 2011 as Group Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this, Mr Bannister was Group Managing Director of Insurance and Asset Management at HSBC Holdings plc. He joined HSBC in 1994 and held various leadership roles in planning and strategy in the Investment Bank (USA) and was Group General Manager and CEO of HSBC Group Private Banking. He started his career at First National Bank of Boston and prior to working at HSBC was a partner in Booz Allen Hamilton in the Financial Services Practice providing strategic support to financial institutions including leading insurance companies, banks and investment banks. Mr Bannister is also Chairman of the Museum of London.

James McConville Mr. James McConville is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Phoenix Group Holdings., since June 28, 2012. Between April 2010 and December 2011, Mr McConville was Chief Finance Officer of Northern Rock plc. Prior to that, between 1988 and 2010, he worked for Lloyds Banking Group plc (formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc) in a number of senior finance and strategy related roles, latterly as Finance Director of Scottish Widows Group and Director of Finance for the Insurance and Investments Division. During 2011 and 2012, Mr McConville was a Non-Executive Director of the life businesses of Aegon UK. In 2014, Mr McConville joined the board of Tesco Personal Finance plc as Non-Executive Director. Mr McConville qualified as a Chartered Accountant whilst at Coopers and Lybrand.

Andy Moss Mr. Andy Moss is Chief Executive - Phoenix Life of Phoenix Group Holdings., effective from 19 May 2014. He previously served as Phoenix Life Finance Director responsible for planning and target setting, statutory and regulatory reporting and financial control for all of the Group’s Life Companies. Prior to that Andy was Deputy Finance Director of the Resolution Life business having started in the Group as Head of Finance at Britannic in 2004. Before joining the Group Andy held a variety of roles across Nationwide Life Ltd, KPMG and Eagle Star Group.

Wayne Snow Mr. Wayne Snow is Group Chief Risk Officer of Phoenix Group Holdings., since July 2013. Mr. Wayne joined the Phoenix Group in March 2005 as Corporate Development Actuary and a member of the M&A team that acquired the insurance businesses of Britannic and Abbey National. Following the acquisition by Pearl, he took up the role of Head of Shareholder Value Management responsible for strategic initiatives to increase shareholder value and dividends. In May 2010 Wayne joined the risk function as Financial Risk Director responsible for the design and implementation of the group's risk management framework and the functions responsibilities under Solvency II. He became Chief Risk Officer in July 2013. Prior to joining Phoenix Group, Wayne worked as a Consultant with Tillinghast-Towers Perrin where he advised UK and US insurance and reinsurance clients on M&A and financial restructuring initiatives. Wayne is a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Warwick, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (US) and a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries (UK).

Quentin Zentner Mr. Quentin Zentner is General Counsel of the Company. Leads provision of legal advice to the Group Board, other Group company Boards, ExCo and senior management – Oversees and co-ordinates maintenance of, and adherence to, appropriate corporate governance procedures across the Group – Designs and implements a framework to manage legal risk within the Group, including compliance by Group companies and staff with relevant legal obligations.

Stephen Jefford Mr. Stephen John Jefford is Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Leads the implementation of the Group’s employee strategy in order to recruit, retain, motivate and develop high quality employees – Provides guidance and support on all HR matters to the Group Chief Executive Officer, ExCo and the Group Board and Remuneration Committee – Delivers HR services to the Group.

Fiona Clutterbuck Ms. Fiona J. Clutterbuck is Head of Strategy - Corporate Development and Communications of Phoenix Group Holdings. Ms. Fiona Clutterbuck was appointed Head of Corporate Development in June 2010, and subsequently Head of Strategy, Corporate Development and Communications in March 2012. Fiona joined Phoenix Group in June 2008. Prior to working in the Phoenix Group, she was Head of Financial Institutions Advisory at ABN AMRO between 2001 and 2008, where she advised on the acquisition of Pearl, and Pearl on the acquisition of Resolution plc. Prior to that, Fiona worked at both HSBC Investment Bank and Hill Samuel. Fiona is a qualified Barrister. Fiona is a member of the Corporate Responsibility Working Group.

Simon True Mr. Simon True is Group Chief Actuary of Phoenix Group Holdings., since May 1, 2013. Before joining the Group, Simon ran the M&A team within Resolution Limited, having joined in 2008, and was actively involved in its creation through to it inclusion in the FTSE 100 following the acquisitions of Friends Provident, AXA UK (Life), and Bupa Health. Prior to Resolution Limited, Simon was the Group Actuary at Resolution plc until the acquisition by Pearl Group Limited in 2008. Simon had initially joined the Resolution Life Group in February 2005, his responsibilities included running the Corporate Development team responsible for merger & acquisition activity - including the merger with Britannic, and the acquisition of the Abbey National life companies. Preceding his involvement with the various incarnations of Resolution, Simon spent 7 years at Commercial Union (now part of Aviva), latterly in the International Division, followed by a further 7 years as a senior consultant at Tillinghast-Towers Perrin.

Karen Green Ms. Karen Green has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. with effective from from 1 July 2017. Karen Green is currently the Chief Executive of Aspen UK, which comprises the UK insurance companies of the global US-listed insurer and reinsurer, Aspen Insurance Holdings. She has held this role for six years, having joined Aspen in 2005. She is also Aspen's Group Head of Corporate Development. Prior to that, she held various senior private equity and corporate finance roles from 1997 to 2005 at GE Capital and then MMC Capital, gaining substantial M&A experience, having worked previously at Baring Brothers and Schroders. Ms Green is a Council Member of Lloyd's of London.

Alastair Barbour Mr. Alastair William Stewart Barbour is Non-Executive Independent Director of Phoenix Group Holdings., effective October 1, 2013. Alastair Barbour has over 30 years audit experience with KPMG where he worked across the full spectrum of financial services clients from large general insurers and reinsurers to the life assurance and investment management sector, working on a range of operational and strategic issues. Mr Barbour is the former Head of Financial Services, Scotland for KPMG. He retired from KPMG in 2011 to build a Non-Executive career. He is a Director and Audit Committee Chairman of RSA Insurance Group plc, Standard Life European Private Equity Trust plc and Liontrust Asset Management plc (all London Stock Exchange listed companies). He is also a Director and Audit Committee Chairman of CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd, a Bermuda-based investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange and of The Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited, a company listed in Bermuda and New York.

Ian Cormack Mr. Ian D. Cormack is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Phoenix Group Holdings., effective October 1, 2013. Ian Cormack was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company on 2 September 2009 and was appointed Senior Independent Director on 1 October 2013. Mr Cormack is Non-Executive Chairman of Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 plc, a Senior Independent Director of both Partnership Assurance Group plc and Xchanging plc and a Non-Executive Director of Hastings Insurance Holdings plc. Mr Cormack was Chief Executive Officer of AIG, Inc. in Europe from 2000 to 2002 and prior to that he spent 32 years at Citibank where he was Chairman of Citibank International plc and Co-Head of the Global Financial Institutions Client Group at Citigroup.

Wendy Mayall Ms. Wendy Mayall is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1 September 2016. She has over thirty years' asset management experience, including as Group Chief Investment Officer and latterly consultant at Liverpool Victoria from 2012 to 2015, having previously been Chief Investment Officer for Unilever's UK pension fund from 1996 to 2011 and holding management responsibility for Unilever's pension funds globally. From 2006 to 2009, she was the Chair of the Investment Committee of the Mineworkers Pension Scheme, a British government appointment to one of the largest government backed pension schemes in the UK. Mrs Mayall is the non-executive Senior Independent Director of the Aberdeen UK Tracker Trust plc.

John Pollock Mr. John B. Pollock is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1 September 2016. He had a highly successful career in life assurance at the Legal & General Group from 1980 to 2015, including as an executive director of Legal & General Group plc from 2003 to 2015. He held numerous senior roles, gaining wide strategic and technical experience, finally as Chief Executive Officer of LGAS (L&G Assurance Society), one of Legal and Generals' three primary business units, employing 6,000 staff. His previous roles included Chief Executive Officer (Protection and Annuities). Prior to his retirement from Legal and General in 2015, Mr Pollock held positions as Deputy Chair of the FCA Practitioner Panel, Chairman of investment platform Cofunds, and as a non-executive director of the Cala Homes Group.

Nicholas Shott Mr. Nicholas Shott is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a highly experienced investment banker, who is European Vice Chairman of Lazard, a role he has held since 2007, and Head of UK Investment Banking at Lazard, which he has been since 2009. He joined Lazard in 1991 and became a partner in 1997. His wide experience of successfully advising clients on M&A deals in various sectors over many years is expected to be of significant benefit to Phoenix in pursuing its acquisition strategy.