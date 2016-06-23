Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM.L)

Name Description

John Lewis Mr. John H. J. Lewis, OBE., is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Photo-Me International PLC., since May 17, 2010. He Joined the Board in July 2008 and appointed Chairman in May 2010. Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees. Currently a consultant to Messrs Eversheds and a Director of AIM market company, Prime People plc as well as various private companies. Previously a practising solicitor and partner in Lewis Lewis and Co which became part of Eversheds after a series of mergers. Also previously served as Chairman of Cliveden Plc and Principal Hotels plc and as Vice Chairman of John D Wood & Co plc and Pubmaster Group Ltd.

Serge Crasnianski Mr. Serge Crasnianski is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Photo-Me International plc. He was appointed to the Board in May 2009. Previously served on the Board from 1990 to 2007; until 1994 as a Non-executive Director, from 1994 as an Executive Director and as Chief Executive Officer from 1998 to 2007. Founded KIS in 1963

Gabriel Pirona Mr. Gabriel Pirona has been appointed as Interim Finance Director of the Company, with effect from August 27th, 2015. Although he will not join the Board at this time.

Del Mansi Mr. Del Mansi is Company Secretary of Photo - Me International PLC. He Joined the Group in 2006. A qualified solicitor. Served as interim Company Secretary from April to July 2008. Appointed Group General Counsel in 2009, a role retained upon being appointed Company Secretary on 10 May 2013.

Yitzhak Apeloig Mr. Yitzhak Apeloig is Non-Executive Director of Photo-Me International plc., since March 8, 2012. He was appointed to the Board in March 2012. A qualified accountant and Managing Partner of ATE Technology Equipment B.V., a private equity firm active mainly in Israel. Chairman of Leader Holdings and Investments Ltd and Polar Communications Ltd and Director of Leader Capital Markets Ltd (all quoted on the Israeli Tel Aviv Stock Exchange). Chairman or Director of a number of other private companies. Previously Executive Chairman of Telit Communications plc, having led its flotation on the London AIM market in 2005.

Francoise Coutaz-Replan Ms. Francoise Coutaz-Replan has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Photo-Me International PLC., with effect from August 27th, 2015. She was appointed to the Board in September 2009. Joined KIS in 1991. Appointed Finance Director of Photo Me France and KIS in November 2007.

Jean-Marcel Denis Mr. Jean-Marcel Denis is Non-Executive Independent Director of Photo-Me International plc., since March 1, 2012. He was Appointed to the Board in March 2012. Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Founded his own auditing firm in 1970 in Paris; Auditeurs & Conseils Associes (ACA) and sold his interest in ACA in 2005. Subsequently a consultant in Finance & Conseils Associes, which specialises in business valuations.